Your guide to the top St. Patrick’s Day 2017 parties in Wichita

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board Pause

2:26 650 feet under: A Kansas wonder

0:54 'Ice, Ice Baby' event draws crowd to art museum

1:41 Carving 2-minute owls

1:02 Hiking the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

1:51 Up close and personal with Tanganyika penguins

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

13:31 Weber praises K-State for keeping their head up and finishing the game