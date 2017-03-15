Your guide to the top St. Patrick’s Day 2017 parties in Wichita

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, which means it’s time to get the green beer flowing and the corned beef and cabbage sizzling.
To save you some trouble, I’ve compiled a list of the top St. Patrick’s Day parties at Wichita bars and other venues this Friday.
Other bars may have their own activities, so check with your favorite bar if you’re dead-set on going to your usual haunt.
Places to eat
▪ Shamrock Lounge, 1724 W. Douglas: Opens at 11 a.m. Fri.
The bar will be serving corned beef and cabbage for lunch and dinner on Friday (servings, which cost $10, start at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.), playing Irish/Celtic music on the jukebox, with performances by bagpipers. Specials on green beer and Irish whiskey/beer.
▪ Blarney Stone Pub, 2120 N. Woodlawn: Opens at 11 a.m. Fri.
Being an Irish pub, Blarney Stone always serves corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and all that. The bar is having a celebration with drink specials all day – $4 Guinness, Bushmills, Tullamore Dew and Teeling Irish beer; $3 green beer; and $4 Boulevard Irish ale. All TVs will be tuned to March Madness. There will be a DJ from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. and two performances by bagpipers at 4:15 and 8:45 p.m.
▪ Green doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central
OK, it’s not all that Irish, but green doughnuts? Krispy Kreme is going green on Friday, where you can buy its signature glazed doughnuts in a green variety.
▪ 42nd annual Blarney Breakfast at Old Chicago East, 7626 E. Kellogg: 6-9:30 a.m. Fri.
Rainbows United is putting on its annual Blarney Breakfast on Friday morning at Old Chicago East. It’s not exactly corned beef and cabbage, but it does feature a hearty breakfast, bottomless cups of coffee, bagpipers, Irish dancers and more. Adult tickets are $15 and children under 12 are $5. Tickets are available at www.rainbowsunited.com.
▪ Dockum, 104 S. Broadway: 5 p.m. Fri.-1:30 a.m. Sat.
For $40 per person, you can partake in a small-plate tasting at this Prohibition-style bar in the Ambassador Hotel, including whiskey-cured salmon, Irish stout sausage, sauerkraut and O’Shea potato, mini-shepherd’s pie and soda bread, and Bailey’s pot de creme. For $65, you can get all that and paired cocktails. The tasting will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and reservations are required by calling 316-440-5300 or e-mailing DocSangers@Dockum.com. The bar then opens to the public at 7:30 p.m. Local band Fly by Night will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight.
Parties
▪ Wheat State Distilling/Venue 244, 244 N. Mosley: 4 p.m. Fri.-1 a.m. Sat.
The new Old Town bar and venue are teaming up with radio station T-95 to host an all-out St. Patrick’s Day party Friday evening. There will be various Irish whiskeys on special, Irish beers on tap and a separate bar set up just to make $5 Irish Car Bombs. Jumbo Jenga, Lawn Dice, Ladder Golf and other outdoor games will be set up inside Venue 244, along with inflatable Big Balls. Two live bands, Jenny Wood and the Watchers and Candice and the Business Casual, will perform. There will be three 12-foot projector screens showing March Madness basketball games that evening. Best of all, there’s a complimentary nacho bar. No cover.
▪ Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: Opens at 1 p.m. Fri.
Drink specials including $6 Irish Car Bombs, $5 Bushmills, $4.50 Guinness and Harp. Local band Monterey Jack will be performing. TVs inside Public at the Brickyard will be showing March Madness basketball games. No cover all weekend.
▪ Industry Old Town, 126 N. Mosley: Opens at 3 p.m. Fri.
Drink specials including $4 Guinness, $5 Irish Car Bombs and $4 Shamrock Shots. Resident DJ Magnum will perform. There will be beads, themed decor and party favors. No cover before 9:30 p.m.
▪ O’Malley’s, 2405 W. 31st St. South: Opens at 10 a.m. Fri.
Corned beef and cabbage all day starting at 11 a.m. There will be an outside bar, DJ and an Irish folk band from 5 to 7 p.m. Bagpipers will perform at 5:45, 8:15 and 11 p.m. From 3 to 6 p.m., the bar will have a happy hour featuring half-price liquor, half-price pizza and $1 off any beer. The bar’s karaoke room opens at 5 p.m. TVs will be screening March Madness. Specials include $4.50 Guinness pints and $6 Irish Car Bombs. No cover.
▪ River City Brewing Company, 150 N. Mosley: Opens at 11 a.m. Fri.
Drink specials including $2 Emerald City stouts, $4 Double Mash Car Bombs and $4 Jameson Irish Whiskey. The bar will screen March Madness as well. DJ Thomas Forever will play upstairs in the loft starting at 9 p.m.
▪ Satya Moon Yoga, 8336 E. 21st St.: 6-8 p.m. Fri.
For $25, you can drink beer while participating in a healthy yoga session. Satya Moon Yoga is doing its annual Top O’ the Mat St. Patrick’s Day yoga event Friday evening, which guarantees beer, snacks and wine. For more information, call the studio at 316-440-4666 or visit www.satyamoonyoga.com.
▪ Hopping Gnome Brewing Company, 1710 E. Douglas: Opens at 3 p.m. Fri.
Local band The Route will perform Irish tunes at 8 p.m. No cover.
▪ Mort’s Martini Bar, 923 E. First St.: Opens at noon Fri.
Live music from 3 to 7 p.m., followed by a performance by Sunshine the Bunny with special guest Alan Austin, drummer of Lucky People. The band will play from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
▪ Ernie Biggs, 550 N. Rock Road: Opens at 7 p.m. Fri.
Drink specials include $3 green beer drafts, $4 Jameson and 2 Gingers Irish Whiskey, and $5 Irish Drop Shots. Featuring the standard dueling pianos, as well as the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums at 10 p.m. The upstairs portion of the club opens immediately after the performance. $5 cover.
▪ Dempsey’s Burger Pub, 3700 E. Douglas: Opens at 11 a.m. Fri.
Odell Brewing Company beers come on tap, including the last keg of Shelly Saison, a Dempsey’s/Odell collaboration. Reuben sliders, corned beef hash, Guinness, bomb drinks and Jameson will be on special.
▪ Headshots Bar and Grill, 6140 E. 21st St.: Opens at 5 p.m. Fri.
The video-game bar will have St. Patrick’s Day specials all weekend long, including $3 Irish whiskey and $3 Guinness, $3 Boulevard Irish ale and Green Wheat pints, $5 Boulevard Wheat mugs and $10 Boulevard Wheat pitchers. 21 or older after 8 p.m. No cover.
▪ J’s Lounge, 513 E. Central. Opens at 4 p.m. Fri.
Happy hour specials until 7 p.m. Happy hour specials include $2 well drinks, $2.50 with juice. Throughout the night, there will be $2 green Bud Light bottles and $2 green or regular Bud Light pints, $2 domestic beer bottles and specials on Jameson, Bushmills, Guinness and Irish Car Bombs.
▪ Artichoke Sandwich Bar, 811 N. Broadway: Opens 11 a.m. Fri.
Knocknasheega Celtic Band will perform at the bar from 8 to 10 p.m. Drink and food specials all night long. No cover.
▪ Playa Azul, 111 N. Washington: 10:30 p.m. Fri.-1:30 a.m. Sat.
DJ Cez will play salsa, bachata, reggaeton, merengue and Latin trap music for a St. Patrick’s-themed Latin night. Drink specials include $10 margarita Coronas, $5 Adios MF, $5 sangrias, $5 premiums, $3 wells and $3 domestic beers.
▪ Shesha Bar and Lounge, 2106 N. Amidon: Opens at 2 p.m. Fri.
Drink specials include $1.50 green beer, $3 Jameson shots, $4 Irish Car Bombs and $2.75 Bud Light bottles/cans.
▪ The Elbow Room, 1507 E. Pawnee: 9:30 p.m. Fri.-1 a.m. Sat.
Drink specials all night long and a performance by local band The Ziggowatts. No cover.
▪ The Green Derby, 132 Sunnydell, Derby: 9 p.m. Fri.-1:30 a.m. Sat.
Local band For the Birds will perform their annual St. Patrick’s Day show at the Green Derby. There will be a raffle for cash and prizes. Anyone who brings in a green glow stick will receive two free raffle tickets. Drink specials including $5 Jager Bombs and $7 green draft pitchers. During the show, the band will be filming clips for an upcoming music video. No cover.
▪ Little Busters Sports Bar, 457 N. Baltimore, Derby: Opens at 11 a.m. Fri.
The Derby bar will offer a variety of specials all day long, including a $7.99 fried fish dinner, $3 green beer pints, $3 Bud Light bottles, $3 Irish Car Bombs, $3 Guinness cans, $4 Irish whiskey, $3 Patty cocktails and $1 Leprechaun Elixir shots. No cover.
▪ Spaulding’s Food and Drink, 220 W. Third St., Andover: 4-6 p.m. Fri.
Knocknasheega Celtic Band will perform before the Wichita State and KU basketball games. No cover.
▪ Wichita Brewing Company West, 8815 W. 13th St.: 5-5:30 p.m. Fri.
Performance by the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums.
▪ Old Chicago West, 2240 N. Tyler: 6-7 p.m. Fri.
Performance by the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums.
▪ Wichita Brewing Company East, 535 N. Woodlawn: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.
Performance by the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums.
▪ XY Bar, 235 N. Mosley: 8:45-9:15 p.m. Fri.
Performance by the Wichita Caledonian Pipes and Drums.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
