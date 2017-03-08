Good day for Kansans on game shows: Not one but two big winners

Kansas is on a hot streak lately when it comes to game shows – on Wednesday alone, two Kansans won big on their respective syndicated game shows.
Wichitan Jesus Castillo won $14,520 in cash and prizes Wednesday evening on “Wheel of Fortune,” including a trip to Costa Rica. The 31-year-old Castillo, who works as a director at CSL Plasma, auditioned for the show by chance last year at the Kansas Star Casino, he said.
“My mother-in-law, who lives in Kiowa, Kansas, is a huge ‘Wheel’ fan – they watch all the time, and she had asked my wife and I to go out there,” Castillo said. “I’d originally planned to hang out at the casino for a few hours, but they convinced me to sign up. Then they picked me out of the crowd.”
Castillo said he and his wife often watch “Wheel of Fortune,” so he had some experience with the show. He estimates they have more than 80 episodes of the show recorded on their DVR. That’s unlike Derby resident Bob Stuhlsatz, who, despite not having watched “Wheel” much, happened to be chosen for the show last month and won more than $20,000.
Castillo said the experience was “probably one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done in my life.”
“I hope they keep it going and more folks get the opportunity to do that,” Castillo said.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Jaree Lanser of Parker won an assortment of prizes on “The Price Is Right.” Late last year, Wichitan Jo Mahoney won a new Fiat 500 worth about $20,000 on “The Price Is Right.”
Lanser won a smorgasbord of prizes with an outdoor cooking theme: Benihana dinners out for a year, a Bull “Master Q” Outdoor Kitchen Island, a pair of “Bellagio” patio torch heaters from Napoleon Fireplaces & Grills, a five-piece outdoor furniture set from Home Styles Furniture, a Wusthof “Claffic Ikon” 12-piece knife block set, an Oster digital electric kettle, a Joyce Chen 10-inch three-piece bamboo steamer set and an Art Naturals essential oil diffuser.
