Exploration Place to host sensory-friendly event Sunday

Exploration Place will join the growing cadre of local organizations that host sensory-friendly events this Sunday.
Sensory-friendly events – which remove stimulations such as background music, bright lights, loud noises and such – are tailored to individuals with autism or other special needs.
Exploration Place will open the museum from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday – before it opens to the public – for the sensory-friendly event.
All of the exhibits will be open, and trained staff members will be on hand to inform visitors which exhibits may be more stimulating than others.
Noise-reduction headphones also will be available, as well as a calming area.
There will be a brief live science show as well. The Boeing Dome Theater and Planetarium will not be open.
The event is put on through a partnership with Heartspring.
Normal ticket prices of $6-$9.50 apply.
The museum plans to open for sensory-sensitive individuals every second Sunday of the month in 2017.
“A lot of museums around the country are doing this, other science centers,” said Traci Kallhoff, Exploration Place’s director of education. “We did some trial runs over the summer. … We had about 20 to 30 people come for those, and it started just growing. We wanted to start offering it on a regular basis.”
The Warren Theatre regularly offers sensory-friendly movie screenings at its west Wichita location, and Towne East and Towne West hosted sensory-friendly events during the holiday season.
For more information, call Exploration Place at 316-660-0600.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
