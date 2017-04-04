Harrison Ford won’t face any penalties over runway mistake

2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women during rare public appearance in Washington Pause

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:08 Man fatally shot in his car

1:03 U.S. Navy and Thai navy fly P-8A during training exercise

7:30 Wichita State introduces Keitha Adams as women's basketball coach

1:32 Co-working space is implanting microchips in workers for free

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market

3:04 Wichita restaurants team up for stomach-turning April Fool's Day joke

2:25 Watch: Video of tornadoes in south-central Kansas