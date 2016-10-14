‘Wicked’ works its wizardry

1:29 'Wicked' comes to Century II Pause

1:27 Composer works with choral students at Rose Hill

1:59 Kansas City mayor lays out vision for signature KC arts festival

0:26 Trinity Academy student paints winning painting

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

2:10 What it's like to be a Roller Girl

1:41 Carving 2-minute owls

1:30 Chihuly exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum

0:25 Miro mural going up at Wichita State

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field