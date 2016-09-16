2016-17 theater season to mark many firsts

1:41 Carving 2-minute owls Pause

1:30 Chihuly exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum

0:25 Miro mural going up at Wichita State

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

1:36 Liz Koch reveals new name for the Wichita Center for the Arts

1:26 2016 Symphony in the Flint Hills

1:06 Contemporary art found in the Kansas Flint Hills

1:25 Liberty comes home

2:42 Barbecue and a side of blues

3:27 VIDEO: 16-foot mural painted in 3 minutes