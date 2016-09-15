Free fun at Autumn and Art

Whether you’re looking for a new piece of art, or just some fun and free entertainment this weekend, Autumn and Art is place to do so.
The annual event is put on by Wichita Festivals, the same nonprofit that puts on the Riverfest each year.
During Autumn and Art, Bradley Fair Parkway is lined with 99 artists peddling artwork in the same vein as Kansas City’s well-known Plaza Art Fair. Autumn and Art is typically scheduled the week before the Plaza Art Fair, organizers said.
This year, works will be available in a variety of media, including ceramics, 2D and 3D mixed media, drawings, fibers, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture and wood.
“A lot of people see Autumn and Art as that first chance to get out and enjoy fall,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, CEO and president of Wichita Festivals, in a news release. “Not only is it an opportunity to don boots and jackets for the first time, but it’s a festival full of incredible art, food, drinks and fun.”
Bradley Fair restaurants Jason’s Deli, Outback Steakhouse and On the Border will provide food at the event (near the intersection of Bradley Fair Parkway and Wilson Estates Parkway), though attendees are free to patronize other Bradley Fair restaurants during the three-day festival. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase at three cash bars spread along Bradley Fair Parkway.
The event will include performances by the Wichita Shakespeare Company, Ballet Wichita and Opera Kansas as well as live music.
New this year: Autumn and Art will feature “the Art of Bloody Marys,” a bloody Mary bar, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
“However you like your bloody Mary – mild, a little zesty, or, ‘wow, that’s on fire’ – you can create your own masterpiece from the build-your-own bar,” Jarvis said in the release.
Drinks will be available for purchase.
A “chill and charge station,” located at Bradley Fair Parkway and Wilson Estates Parkway, will provide an opportunity to charge your phone and play free games of billiards on tables courtesy of Chilton Billiards and Spa. There will also be various cigars available for purchase next to the “chill and charge station” in the “cigar chateau.”
From 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, you can enjoy a 15-minute paddle boat ride on the Bradley Fair lake for $5.
About 25,000 attended the festival last year, according to Wichita Festivals, and the organization is hoping a clear weather forecast for this weekend will bolster attendance.
Matt Riedl: 316-268-6660, @RiedlMatt
Entertainment schedule
Live entertainment will take place at the Legend Senior Living Stage, which will be on the south side of Bradley Fair Parkway at Wilson Estates Parkway.
Friday
6 to 8:30 p.m.: Keefer Madness
8:30 to 9 p.m.: Phlox
Saturday
10 to 11:30 a.m.: Bella Dolce
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Ballroom Dance with Bill Koch
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Roberto Bernardinello
1:45 to 2:15 p.m.: Wichita Shakespeare Company
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Ryan Windham
4:30 to 5 p.m.: Ballet Wichita
5 to 7 p.m.: Lalanea Chastain Trio
Sunday
10 a.m. to noon: The Steel Drum Band
12:15 to 12:45 p.m.: Corry Academy Irish Dancers
1 to 2 p.m.: Trevor Stewart
2:15 to 2:45 p.m.: Ballroom Dance with Bill Koch
2:45 to 3:15 p.m.: Opera Kansas
3:30 to 5 p.m.: Poke Salad Orchestra
Autumn and Art
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.
How much: free for the general festival. Tickets to the patron party on Friday evening are $100.
Where: Bradley Fair (along Bradley Fair Parkway), 21st and Bradley Fair Parkway, east of Rock Road.
What: Festival featuring 99 artists with works available for purchase, as well as live music and entertainment, lawn games, food and drink
More information: www.autumnandart.com
