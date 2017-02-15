Shopping. Fashion. Cooking. Annual Women’s Fair has it all.

To hear the organizers of the Wichita Women’s Fair tell it, their three-day event might just have the answers to all of your problems.
It’ll help you look younger, have great hair days, learn to cook, channel your emotions. It’ll even show you how to dress your dog in the latest canine fashion.
“It’s just a real sparkly place to be,” said Chris Veazey Brown, who for 19 years has organized the show, which draws about 15,000 people to Century II each year. “It’s full of energy, and no matter what age you are, there’s something to do and see.”
The event will feature 27 stage shows, countless shopping booths, demonstrations, samples and more.
Here’s a look at some of the things you’ll find if you attend this year’s show, which runs Friday through Sunday.
Fashion and beauty
Women’s Fair attendees who walk in feeling less than beautiful have no excuse to leave feeling that way. The fair features a long list of beauty product purveyors, including several who sell age-reversing, skin-enhancing products.
Well-known hair guru Eric Fisher will be there, and during his show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, he’ll use live models to demonstrate hair trends and will share tips for quickly switching hairstyles from daytime to nighttime.
Those whose wardrobes need an overhaul can listen to Carrie Trieschman of ImageWorks, who at 4 p.m. on Friday will present “Five Strategic Fashion Formulas,” which will offer tips on how to put together outfits for any age, body type or budget. And Shocker fans will enjoy a Wichita State University-themed “Shocker Pride” fashion show at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
And if you’re worried your dog’s duds are out of date, the popular doggie fashion show that debuted last year will be back at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Food and cooking
Cooking demonstrations are one of the main attractions at the Women’s Fair each year, and several well-known Wichita cooks will be featured.
At 2 p.m. on Friday, a representative from Wyldewood Cellars will put on a cooking-with-wine demonstration. Then at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Joe Parten from Carrabba’s Italian Grill will demonstrate how to make some of his restaurant’s recipes. Saturday’s public displays of cooking will be committed by The Hyatt’s Paul Freimuth (12:30 p.m.) and Sienna Tuscan Steakhouse’s Josh Rathbun (2:30 p.m.).
At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, local wine expert Guy Bower will lead a tasting of pink wines.
Those who want to implement their new skills as soon as they get home can shop at the fair for all the cookware and wine glasses they’ll need.
Shop till you drop
There’s almost nothing you can’t buy at the Women’s Fair. The event’s list of vendors includes beauty products, home decor, candles, kitchen gadgets, spices, food, clothing, toys, jewelry, pet treats, cleaners, hair accessories and more.
De-stress
Attendees also can pick up some stress-reducing tips from a celebrity doctor, who will be presenting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Romala Mustaq, better known as “Dr. Romie,” will talk about training the brain to reduce stress using mindfulness techniques.
Denise Neil: 316-268-6327, @deniseneil
19th annual Women’s Fair
What: A three-day event focused on shopping, fashion, cooking, beauty, business and more
When: Noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Century II Expo Hall
Admission: $9 adults, $8 seniors, $6 ages 6-12, free ages 5 and under
Information: www.womensfair.com
