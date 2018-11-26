Baby orangutan enjoys sponge bath after jungle school

A baby orangutan at Orangutan Foundation International’s care center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia enjoyed a sponge bath after a day in jungle school. Orangutan Foundation International Australia shared footage of Royal's bath on November 22.
