State volleyball recap: A pair of Wichita area powers return to the semifinals

Goddard’s Abbie Medbery The Wichita Eagle

Two of the Wichita area’s best volleyball teams are heading back to the state semifinals.

Goddard and Cheney have five combined semifinal appearances over the past four years, including 2019. Here is how they got there:

Goddard roars again

Since 2014, no team in the Wichita area has more Class 5A semifinal appearances at the Kansas high school volleyball tournament.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Goddard is going back to Day 2 at state for the second time in three years after going 2-1 in Class 5A pool play. The Lions had a chance to miss out, even with the two wins, but AVCTL II rival Maize South clinched its spot with a loss to pool winner Lansing.

Goddard went 0-2 against Maize South during the regular season, including a three-set loss on the first day of the season. But when the Lions got to state, they turned it on.

Goddard beat Maize South in its first match 25-21, 25-14. That sealed their spot, but the Lions didn’t know it yet. After a 25-12, 25-22 loss to Lansing, Goddard needed to beat Andover to finish the day.

Goddard won the first set 25-17 but dropped the second 25-23. A loss in the third set would have potentially sent the Lions home, but senior Kade Hackerott came through with the game-winning kill for a 25-22 win.

Goddard went 3-2 against Maize South in the regular season but lost two of its final three to the Trojans. In fact, Goddard went 5-3 over its final eight matches. Coach Marianne Mooney said playing Andover and Bishop Carroll helped establish a state mentality.

“Sometimes it’s easy to get to where you’re ahead and you don’t think you actually have to fight hard,” Mooney said. “I think those state qualifying teams late in the season really helped us today.”

This is just Mooney’s second season at Goddard. She wasn’t there when the Lions made the semifinals in 2017, but she said she has a better understanding of her players this season, and that is the biggest reason they are back in the final four.

Goddard will face two-time defending champion St. James Academy in the semifinal round. A win over the Thunder (39-2) would mean the Lions’ first trip to the state championship match in at least a decade.

“These seniors are definitely a really special group,” Mooney said. “I feel really privileged to have been able to work with them.”

Cheney flies into old foe

For the third time in four years, Cheney is back.

After a year out of the Class 3A state tournament, the Cardinals are heading into day 2 and the state semifinals. Cheney lost its first set in the opening match of the tournament but rattled off four straight set wins to finish second in Pool A.

Cheney started against Phillipsburg, the No. 5 seed in Class 3A. The Cardinals lost the first set 25-21 but bounced back.

Cheney won back-to-back sets, 25-11, 27-25, to earn the win. The Cards followed it up with another match victory over Burlington, who went winless, 25-14, 25-13.

The Cardinals will face the top finisher out of Pool B, Royal Valley, in the state semifinals. Some of the players will enter Day 2 with added motivation as Royal Valley beat Cheney in the championship game of the Class 3A girls basketball tournament last year.

Royal Valley is 37-6 after winning all three matches on the first day. Cheney enters the second day 33-9 after dropping its final game to Beloit 25-18, 25-23.

Class 5A

Pool A

Lansing def. Andover 25-22, 25-15

Goddard def. Maize South 25-21, 25-14

Lansing def. Goddard 25-12, 25-22

Maize South def. Andover 25-19, 23-25, 25-22

Goddard def. Andover 25-17, 22-25, 25-22

Lansing def. Maize South 25-15, 25-17

Pool B

St. James Academy def. Bishop Carroll 25-18, 25-14

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Spring Hill 25-19, 25-16

St. James Academy def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-19, 25-12

Spring Hill def. Bishop Carroll 25-20, 25-21

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Bishop Carroll 25-16, 25-12

St. James Academy def. Spring Hill 25-16, 25-13

Class 3A

Pool A

Cheney def. Phillipsburg 21-25, 25-11, 27-25

Beloit def. Burlington 25-14, 25-15

Cheney def. Burlington 25-14, 25-13

Beloit def. Phillipsburg 25-12, 25-23

Phillipsburg def. Burlington 25-15, 25-21

Beloit def. Cheney 25-18, 25-23

Pool B

Royal Valley def. Silver Lake 25-23, 25-21

Nemaha Central def. Frontenac 31-29, 25-20

Royal Valley def. Nemaha Central 23-25, 25-17, 25-18

Silver Lake def. Frontenac 25-18, 22-15, 25-5

Silver Lake def. Nemaha Central 25-23, 25-20

Royal Valley def. Frontenac 25-16, 25-10

Class 1A

Pool A

Minneola def. Olpe 25-23, 25-23

Rural Vista def. Victoria 25-20, 25-17

Minneola def. Victoria 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

Rural Vista def. Olpe 25-18, 27-25

Olpe def. Victoria 25-15, 25-19

Rual Vista def. Minneola 25-17, 25-9

Pool B

Cunningham def. Clifton-Clyde 25-23, 29-27

Central Plains def. Chetopa 25-11, 25-13

Central Plains def. Cunningham 25-17, 25-23

Clifton-Clyde def. Chetopa 25-19, 25-11

Central Plains def. Clifton-Clyde 25-21, 25-12

Cunningham def. Chetopa 25-19, 25-16