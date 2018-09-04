Carroll sophomore outside hitter Emma Larkin spikes the ball during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Varsity Volleyball

Photos: Carroll volleyball wins home opener over Kapaun, East

By Hayden Barber

September 04, 2018 09:19 PM

Bishop Carroll high school volleyball: Britney Ho, Emma Larkin
Carroll sophomore outside hitter Emma Larkin (left) and senior middle hitter Britney Ho (right) get hyped before the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Bishop Carroll high school volleyball: Rebecca Hageman
Carroll senior setter Rebecca Hageman sets the ball during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Bishop Carroll high school volleyball: Britney Ho
Carroll senior middle hitter Britney Ho serves during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel high school volleyball
Kapaun celebrates a point during the Crusaders triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel high school volleyball: Gracie Becker
Kapaun’s Gracie Becker goes for a spike during the Crusaders’ triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel high school volleyball: Ryen Wilkens
Kapaun junior libero Ryen Wilkens (13) leaps for a set during the Crusaders triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
_MG_4420 (2).JPG
Kapaun sophomore outside hitter Evan Dalian spikes the ball during the Crusaders’ triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Wichita East high school volleyball: Brooke Tholen
East sophomore libero Brooke Tholen gets ready for a serve during the Blue Aces triangular with Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Wichita East high school volleyball
East gets set for another rally during the Blue Aces triangular with Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
