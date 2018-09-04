Photos: Carroll volleyball wins home opener over Kapaun, East

Carroll sophomore outside hitter Emma Larkin (left) and senior middle hitter Britney Ho (right) get hyped before the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Carroll senior setter Rebecca Hageman sets the ball during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Carroll senior middle hitter Britney Ho serves during the Golden Eagles’ triangular with Kapaun Mt. Carmel and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun celebrates a point during the Crusaders triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun’s Gracie Becker goes for a spike during the Crusaders’ triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun junior libero Ryen Wilkens (13) leaps for a set during the Crusaders triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
Kapaun sophomore outside hitter Evan Dalian spikes the ball during the Crusaders’ triangular with Bishop Carroll and Wichita East on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
East sophomore libero Brooke Tholen gets ready for a serve during the Blue Aces triangular with Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
East gets set for another rally during the Blue Aces triangular with Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. (Sept. 4, 2018)
