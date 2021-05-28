Kansas high school state track: Read about every Wichita-area state champion winner

In his first season of trying pole vault, Andover Central’s Ashton Barkdull won the Class 5A state championship in the event on Thursday. Courtesy

Having a father who is a two-time All-American pole vaulter and still holds the record at Wichita State, Andover Central junior Ashton Barkdull had always been interested in the event.

But before this season, the Andover Central track and field team had never had a pole vaulter because there was not pole vault pits in its old home track. That changed when the new stadium for Andover Central was built and thanks to boosters and rabid supporters, pole vault pits were included.

In Andover Central’s first season supporting pole vaulters, the team already has a state champion in Ashton Barkdull, who followed in his father’s footsteps and won the Kansas Class 5A state track and field championship in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s a funny story because I was at practice on day and practice got over and I saw (the pole vaulters) still practicing and I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go give it a try,’” Ashton Barkdull said. “Once I did it once, I was addicted. I couldn’t quit. After that, I just kept progressing and progressing.”

Watching his son win a state championship in his event at the same stadium where he became an All-American and still holds a record was a surreal experience for Ryan Barkdull, who was a major advocate for Andover Central installing pole vault pits and became the team’s pole vault coach this season.

“He only started pole vaulting about a month and a half ago, so it’s pretty impressive he’s been able to come into a sport that’s so technical and be able to claw his way to the top that fast,” Ryan Barkdull said. “It was pretty exciting to see him vault on my old turf.”

While Ashton was unable to match his season-best mark of 14-6, which stands as the fourth-best mark in Kansas this season, he was the only vaulter in 5A to clear the bar at 14.

“He’s just a good athlete,” Ryan Barkdull said. “He’s really fast and he’s determined. That helps.”

Ashton’s athleticism was evident by his runner-up finish in the open 400 in a time of 50.11. He also made it to the finals in the 100 and finished seventh in 11.00, while running a 50-second anchor leg on Andover Central’s 4x4 relay team that took fifth.

Once considered just a runner, Ashton said he was happy to add a new event to his repertoire this season — and especially one that has special meaning to him and his family.

“I’m not going to lie, I was hoping to go higher today but the weather was tough today,” Ashton said. “I’m just happy to get the win. I’m glad I walked over there that one day.”

Bishop Carroll’s Hope Jackson wins 5A girls 1600, 3200

Carroll junior Hope Jackson is known more for her distance racing, but she showed she has a golden kick too.

With her lead in the Class 5A girls 1600 race in question by a charging Zoie Ecord of Maize, Jackson turned on the burners to hold off Ecord to win the title with a time of 5:04.75 to Ecord’s 5:04.98.

“When I got to the 200 mark, I saw her gaining on me because I looked up at the jumbotron and was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Jackson said. “I knew if she passed me, she would get me, so I just had to hang on. She kicked early, so I knew I wanted to be the last one to kick and I just held on as long as I could and kicked at the end to get the win. It was so crazy.”

After winning the 5A cross country title in the fall, Jackson added her first state titles on the track by doubling up in the 1600 and the 3200 (10:59.77) with her two-mile time being the fourth-fastest in the state this season.

Maize’s Jacob Hanna wins 5A boys high jump, 300 hurdles

It’s hard for Maize’s Jacob Hanna to think of a better senior year.

After being a star wide receiver for a successful football team, Hanna helped lead the boys basketball team to its first state championship.

And now, Hanna has two more state titles to call his own after winning the Class 5A high jump and the 300 hurdles — both in season-best performances.

“It’s been a great senior year, for sure,” said Hanna, who is signed to play Division II basketball at Illinois-Springfield. “It’s a great way to go out winning a state championship in basketball, now getting two in track.”

Hanna claimed his first in a do-or-die situation in the high jump finals. Based on jumps, Hanna needed to clear his third and final attempt at 6-6 or else he would finish second. Hanna responded with a PR in the clutch situation.

“As an athlete, you love having the pressure-packed situations like that,” Hanna said. “That was great for me to have one last time, one last high school meet to put it all together like that.”

That adrenaline rush might have carried over soon after to his 300 hurdles race, as Hanna blazed to a season-best time of 38.83 for the fastest time in Kansas this season.

Heights’ Elijah Mosley wins 6A boys 200, 400

It was the final result Heights senior Elijah Mosley wanted, but not the times.

While Thursday’s title-winning times in the 200 (21.68) and 400 (49.12) weren’t the significant season-best performances he was looking for, Mosley was proud to win a pair of individual state championships in Class 6A.

“It means a lot, but it would mean more if I would have run a better time,” said Mosley, who said a hamstring injury limited him. “I know I can run faster, but we got the job done and I’m glad I won.”

Mosley’s career personal-best time of 47.61 in the 400 ranks No. 8 all-time in Kansas, while his season-best time of 48.16 is still the best in Kansas. His 200 PR (21.68) is the second-fastest time in the state this season.

East’s Kennadie Jinkins wins 6A girls 300 hurdles

There’s not too many state champions who run races in Lane 8.

But being a novice to the event, East junior Kennadie Jinkins didn’t think twice about what lane she was in for the Class 6A finals in the 300 hurdles.

Jinkins, who entered with the slowest seed time, stunned the field by shedding nearly two seconds off her personal-best time to win the 6A title in 46.68 from the outside lane.

“I’ve only ran it about half the season, so it was amazing to get the win and to get a PR too,” Jinkins said. “I was just focused on trying to get my steps right and trying to be smooth. Sometimes I try to overthink things, so I just tried to go out there and run smooth and don’t think about it as much.”

Jinkins had a busy day on the track, as she finished runner-up in the 100 hurdles (15.12), took fourth in the 100 (12.38) and placed third in the 200 (25.70).

South boys win 6A 4x4 relay

South entered the Class 6A state meet with the slowest seed time in the boys 4x4 relay.

The Titans threw together a team that ran together for the first time all season and out of the slow heat, they won a state championship.

The team of Dameion Beaver, Shahid Harris, Raziel Patton and Serapis Artis took home gold when their season-best time of 3:28.14 held up by just more than a tenth against the fastest time from the second heat.

“We were all sitting down on the bench and when we saw first place Wichita South, we just looked at each other and jumped for joy,” Artis said. “It feels amazing to be a state champion. Every team came here to try to win and that just pushed us to another level.”

North’s Taryn St. Clair wins 6A girls high jump

North sophomore Taryn St. Clair has won a lot of high jump competitions in her career, but never one in front of an audience like her first state meet at Cessna Stadium.

St. Clair shook off the nerves and was the only athlete to clear 5 foot 4 on her first attempt, which gave her the tiebreaker to win the Class 6A state championship.

“At first, it was pretty overwhelming because you see all of those people up in the stands and you don’t know what to expect,” St. Clair said. “But I knew what I needed to do to get the job done and I knew I was capable of winning, I just had to go out there and do it.”

The personal-best mark she set this season at 5 foot 8 still stands as the best mark in Kansas this season.

“This season has been a milestone for me,” St. Clair said. “I feel like I took another step and I showed myself what I was capable of doing and that makes me really proud. It was a great experience and that podium is taller than what you would expect. I hope to be back next season.”

Valley Center’s Jalea Hoddy wins 5A girls 800

After running so many 800s in her life, Valley Center senior Jalea Hoddy feels like she has a pretty good instinct for when to start his kick.

Her gut once again was right on Thursday when she turned on the kick at the right time to win the Class 5A girls 800 race in a season-best time of 2:21.33, edging out Maize’s Zoie Ecord (2:21.40) and Kapaun’s Kelsey Bruening (2:21.58) at the finish line.

“My nerves kind of disappear when I’m in that race because the 800 is my race,” Hoddy said. “It’s all mental and it’s all in my legs. I just know that right around that 200 mark, I just clear my head and let my body do the work. Me and that girl had a battle but I dipped my head at the finish line and got that dub. That was a truly awesome way to end my senior year.”

Andover boys wins 5A 4x8 relay

It’s not often that Andover senior Sam McDavitt gets to chase a pack down.

That’s exactly why he was the Trojans’ anchor leg on their 3200-meter relay team. McDavitt was fourth when he took the baton, but passed all three runners during his 1:54 split to win the Class 5A championship in a time of 8:05.27 for the sixth-best time in Kansas this season.

“I love chasing people,” McDavitt said. “Chasing people gives you a whole other perspective to the running game. When I get to chase people, I have one goal in mind and it’s, ‘I’m going to catch you.’”

Andover was as far behind as eight seconds from the leader during the race, but surged back into the mix thanks to the third leg of Kaden Hauck, who had a split of 1:58, and the closing stretch from McDavitt. The first two legs were run by John Hippisley and Carter Champlin.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and I’m so proud of this team,” McDavitt said. “This shows how great Andover can be when we come together.”

McDavitt had a busy day, as he placed second in the the open 800 (1:57.62) and took fifth in the 1600 (4:26.24). He also ran a sub-50-second anchor leg on Andover’s 4x4 relay team, which took fourth.

Goddard’s Malachi Mullens wins 5A boys triple jump

Goddard senior Malachi Mullens was feeling the pressure when Bonner Springs’ Cortland Hervey opened the Class 5A boys triple jump competition with a mark of 46-6.75.

Mullens was still chasing Hervey after the preliminaries, but the Goddard senior found the winning jump of 46-7.5 on his first attempt of finals to win the title by less than an inch.

“I was a little surprised because I haven’t been feeling the best all week,” Mullens said. “I just had to go hard and hoped for the best and it all worked out.”

Mullens’ season-best mark of 46-10.25 still ranks as the third-best in Kansas this season.

“It feels great to be a state champion,” Mullens said. “It makes all of the hard work worth it. Once you come here and get to this place and you get up on that podium, it’s all worth it.”

East boys win 6A 4x1 relay

East senior Adama Faye wanted to pull out of running on the team’s 4x1 relay after finishing dead last in the preliminaries of the open 100 in a race where he had one of the highest seeds entering.

“I’m sick as a dog today,” Faye said. “I wasn’t even going to run another race, but my teammates convinced me to come back out.”

That turned out to be the right call, as Faye looked back in form for the second leg of the relay race and helped East win the Class 6A state championship in a time of 42.74.

Faye was joined on the title-winning relay by Justin Bell, Tobi Osunsanmi and Travon Manuel.

“These are my guys,” Faye said. “I’ve been here for two years and I love them more than anything. They’re brothers to me. First place at state with these guys is just crazy.”

Kapaun Mt. Carmel girls win 5A 4x8 relay

The Kapaun girls 3200-meter relay team shaved more than 20 seconds off their season-best time to win the Class 5A title in a time of 9:38.37, which is the fifth-best time in Kansas this season.

The relay team consisted of Julia Berends, Mason Bina, Kelsey Bruening and Addie Curtis.

“We’ve been training really hard together this whole season and to win it together was a really great moment,” Curtis said.

Campus’ Garrett Denning wins 6A boys 300 hurdles

Campus junior Garrett Denning pulled away from the pack down the stretch to claim the Class 6A boys 300 hurdles championship in a time of 40.26.

“I just ran my tail off,” Denning said. “The last 50 meters, I just kept thinking, ‘You’re almost there, you’re almost there.’ My legs were hurting, so I just had to dig deep for it.

“It felt really good to win because it takes a little stress off my shoulders about winning it next year now.”

Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Sophia Gimino wins 5A girls javelin

Entering her final throw in the javelin finals, Kapaun sophomore Sophia Gimino needed to tack on more than six feet to her best throw to win the state title.

She added more than nine feet instead, as Gimino’s final throw of 128-5 was good enough to vault her to the gold medal for the 5A javelin.

“There was a lot of pressure, but I tend to thrive on pressure situations,” Gimino said. “It gets my adrenaline going and it gets me excited. I wanted to do well not just for myself, but for my team. So I just relaxed and really turned my hips and let it fly.”

Gimino’s vaulting up to first place also helped Kapaun win a second-place team trophy

Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s William Doolittle wins 5A boys discus

Kapaun junior William Doolittle had two throws that would have won the Class 5A boys discus championship, as he delivered a personal-best of 179-8 to win in a loaded field that saw four throwers clear 170.

Doolittle tacked on more than nine feet to his personal-best throw to end the season with the fourth-best mark in Kansas.

“It means a lot to be able to do it my junior year, so now I can come back next year and defend it,” Doolittle said. “It feels really good. Hard work pays off.”

Andover’s Tayton Klein wins 5A boys long jump

Down to his final attempt in the Class 5A boys long jump, Andover junior Tayton Klein produced the gold-medal winning mark of 21-8.5 in a pressure-packed situation.

Klein was in fifth place entering his final attempt, but tacked on more than nine inches to his best mark to vault to first place.

Newton’s Kenyon Forest wins 5A boys javelin

Newton junior Kenyon Forest won the Class 5A boys javelin championship with a season-best throw of 175-5.

Forest produced the winning throw on his first attempt of finals, edging out second place by 13 inches.