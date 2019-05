Check the All-Class MVPs from the 2019 Kansas high school state track and field meet

State track highlights: Wichita area boys tear it up on Kansas’ biggest stage The 2019 Kansas high school state track and field meet had a lot of highlights. Here are some from the top boys performers across the Wichita area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2019 Kansas high school state track and field meet had a lot of highlights. Here are some from the top boys performers across the Wichita area.

The 2019 Kansas high school state track and field meet is finally complete.

After three days of competition, the best athletes in Kansas have risen to the top. Here are the top point scorers from each class, boys and girls:

Boys

Top 3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Tim Lambert - Smoky Valley, Sr.: 30.5 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 10.55 (Class 3A record: Jordy Nelson - Riley County, 10.63, 2003)

1st, 200-meter dash: 21.97

1st, 4x100-meter relay: 42.93

2nd, 300-meter hurdles: 39.48

2. Marshall Faurot - Scott City, Sr.: 30 points

1st, pole vault: 16-1 (Class 3A record: Vinnie Wuertz - Richmond-Central Heights, 16-0, 2004)

1st, 110-meter hurdles: 14.62

1st, high jump: 6-6

2. Hadley Splechter - Yates Center, Sr.: 30 points

1st, 800-meter run: 1:57.43

1st, 1,600-meter run: 4:26.77

1st, 3,200 meter-run: 9:45.06

Class 6A

Wichita South’s Deron Dudley Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Deron Dudley - Wichita South, Sr.: 21.5 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, 100-meter dash: 10.61

1st, 200-meter dash: 22.08

3rd, 4x100-meter relay: 42.78

2. Nevan Tebb-Lolar - Blue Valley West, Sr.: 21 points

1st, 4x100-meter relay: 42.09

1st, 4x400-meter relay: 3:22.64

2nd, 100-meter dash: 10.63

2nd, 200-meter dash: 22.23

3. Tayezhan Crough - Hutchinson, Jr.: 18 points

1st, 300-meter hurdles: 39.11

2nd, 110-meter hurdles: 14.39

3. Quinton Hicks - Campus, Sr.: 18 points

1st, discus: 166-3

2nd, shot put: 52-11.5

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll’s Kody Marvin Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Kody Marvin - Bishop Carroll, Sr.: 20.25 points (Wichita-area leader)

1st, 110-meter hurdles: 14.80

1st, 300-meter hurdles: 39.66

8th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:29.98

2. Elijah Mosley - Wichita Heights, So.: 19 points

1st, 400-meter run: 48.29

1st, 4x400-meter relay: 3:24.10

3rd, 800-meter run: 1:57.64

7th, 4x800-meter relay: 8:15.86

3. Terry Robinson - Lansing, Jr.: 15.5 points

1st, 800-meter run: 1:56.00

4th, 1,600-meter run: 4:21.65

7th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:29.55

Class 4A

Buhler’s Jordan Hawkins, center, wins the 4A 100 meter dash with a time of 10.65 at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

1. Hunter Jones - Nickerson, Sr.: 27 points

1st, high jump: 6-10

2nd, javelin: 187-0

4th, triple jump: 43-9.5

5th, 300-meter hurdles: 39.86

2. Davonte’ Yates - Parsons, Sr.: 22 points

1st, triple jump: 46-5

1st, long jump: 22-5.25

2nd, 4x100-meter relay: 43.12

10th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:30.83

3. Jordan Hawkins - Buhler, Sr.: 21.5 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, 100-meter dash: 10.65 (Class 3A record: Morgan Burns - Trinity Academy, 10.66, 2011)

1st, 200-meter dash: 22.49

3rd, 4x100-meter relay: 43.66

3. Aaron Modrow - Chapman: 21.5 points

1st, 1,600-meter run: 4:34.31

1st, 3,200-meter run: 9:49.25

3rd, 4x800-meter relay: 8:20.18

15th, 800-meter run: 2:15.67

Class 3A

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Tim Lambert - Smoky Valley, Sr.: 30.5 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 10.55 (Class 3A record: Jordy Nelson - Riley County, 10.63, 2003)

1st, 200-meter dash: 21.97

1st, 4x100-meter relay: 42.93

2nd, 300-meter hurdles: 39.48

2. Marshall Faurot - Scott City, Sr.: 30 points

1st, pole vault: 16-1 (Class 3A record: Vinnie Wuertz - Richmond-Central Heights, 16-0, 2004)

1st, 110-meter hurdles: 14.62

1st, high jump: 6-6

3. Shane Quinlan - Perry-Lecompton, Sr.: 18 points

1st, 400-meter run: 49.52

2nd, 4x400-meter run: 3:23.11

3rd, 200-meter dash: 22.37

Wichita area leader. Riley Petz - Cheney, Sr.: 17.5 points

1st, 300-meter hurdles: 39.43

3rd, 110-meter hurdles: 15.33

4th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:30.08

8th, 4x100-meter relay: 44.50

Class 2A

1. Hadley Splechter - Yates Center, Sr., :30 points

1st, 800-meter run: 1:57.43

1st, 1,600-meter run: 4:26.77

1st, 3,200 meter-run: 9:45.06

2. Jax Holland - Maranatha Academy, Sr.: 29.5 points

1st, 200-meter dash: 22.51

1st, 400-meter run: 49.46

2nd, long jump: 20-10

8th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:35.13

3. Creed Puyear - Stanton County, Sr.: 21.5 ponts

1st, long jump: 22-2

1st, triple jump: 44-10.5

3rd, 4x400-meter relay: 3:30.47

Wichita area leader. Wes Shaw - Hillsboro, Sr.: 20 points

1st, shot put: 54-8.5

1st, discus: 173-2

Class 1A

1. Thomas Atkins - Hanover, Sr.: 29.5 points

1st, long jump: 21-4.5

1st, 200-meter dash: 22.87

2nd, triple jump: 43-9.25

3rd, 4x400-meter relay: 3:32.88

2. Joshua Fielder - Udall, Sr.: 24 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, triple jump: 44-7.5

1st, 400-meter run: 49.83

5th, long jump: 20-5.5

10th, 4x400-meter relay: 3:38.35

3. Collin Oswalt - Hutchinson Central Christian, So.: 21.5 points

1st, 1,600-meter run: 4:29.91

1st, 3,200-meter run: 9:53.80

3rd, 4x800-meter relay: 8:35.76

Girls

Top 3

Gardner-Edgerton’s Kendra Wait, left, and Wichita West’s Lajada Owens battle it out in the 6A 100 meter dash at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. Wait edged out Owens to win the race with a time of 12.04. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

1. Kendra Wait - Gardner Edgerton, So.: 34 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 12.04

1st, shot put: 42-11.75

2nd, pole vault: 11-6

4th, 200-meter dash: 25.67

2. Kindel Nordhus - Bishop Carroll, Sr.: 32 points

1st, 400-meter run: 57.49

2nd, 100-meter hurdles: 14.82

2nd, 300-meter hurdles: 43.55

3rd, 200-meter dash: 25.77

3. Grace Thompson - Sedgwick, Jr.: 31 points

1st, discus: 131-4

1st, shot put: 39-2

2nd, 100-meter dash: 12.59

6th, 200-meter dash: 26.64

Class 6A

1. Kendra Wait - Gardner Edgerton, So.: 34 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 12.04

1st, shot put: 42-11.75

2nd, pole vault: 11-6

4th, 200-meter dash: 25.67

2. Maddie Righter - Olathe Northwest, Sr.: 26.75 points

1st, high jump: 5-8

2nd, 100-meter hurdles: 15.21

2nd, long jump: 17-10.25

6th, 4x100-meter relay: 49.87

2. Jaleesa McWashington - Olathe Northwest, ?: 26.75 points

1st, long jump: 18-3

1st, 300-meter hurdles: 45.79

3rd, triple jump: 39-3.5

6th, 4x400-meter relay: 4:08.24

Wichita area leader. Aneesa Abdul-Hameed - Derby, So.: 12.25 points

2nd, 400-meter run: 57.58

4th, 4x100-meter relay: 49.66

6th, 100-meter dash: 12.34

11th, 200-meter dash: 26.56

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll’s Kindel Nordhus Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Kindel Nordhus - Bishop Carroll, Sr.: 32 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, 400-meter run: 57.49

2nd, 100-meter hurdles: 14.82

2nd, 300-meter hurdles: 43.55

3rd, 200-meter dash: 25.77

2. Sarah Murrow - St. James Academy, Jr.: 28 points

1st, 1,600-meter run: 5:15.47

1st, 3,200-meter run: 11:04.87

2nd, 800-meter run: 2:18.59

3. Faith Turner - Pittsburg, Jr.: 27.25 points

1st, long jump: 18-1.75

1st, triple jump: 39-1.75

3rd, 100-meter dash: 12.33

4th, 4x100-meter relay: 50.07

Class 4A

Towards-Circle’s Kimalee Cook, left, wins the 4A 100 meter dash with a time of 12.25 at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

1. Kimalee Cook - Circle, Sr.: 22.25 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, 100-meter dash: 12.25

1st, 200-meter dash: 26.28

3rd, 4x100-meter relay: 50.37

6th, 4x400-meter relay: 4:16.73

2. Katelyn Fairchild - Andale, So.: 21 points

1st, javelin: 156-11

3rd, shot put: 37-4.25

4th, discus: 119-5

3. Sydney Burton - Abilene, Sr.: 20.5 points

1st, 800-meter run: 2:17.03

1st, 4x800-meter relay: 9:53.44

2nd, 4x400-meter relay: 4:11.59

3rd, 1,600-meter run: 5:20.78

Class 3A

Cheney’s Layne Needham Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

1. Jacy Dalinghaus - Nemaha Central, Sr.: 30 points

1st, shot put: 43-1.5

1st, discus: 139-6

1st, javelin: 146-9

2. Matti Price - Riverton, Jr.: 28 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 12.39

1st, 400-meter run: 56.74

2nd, 200-meter dash: 25.98

3. Layne Needham - Cheney, Sr.: 26.5 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, 100-meter hurdles: 14.93

1st, 300-meter hurdles: 44.79

1st, 4x100-meter relay: 49.95

5th, 200-meter dash: 26.32

Class 2A

1. Grace Thompson - Sedgwick, Jr.: 31 points (Wichita area leader)

1st, discus: 131-4

1st, shot put: 39-2

2nd, 100-meter dash: 12.59

6th, 200-meter dash: 26.64

2. Brooke Hammond - Garden Plain, Fr.: 22.5 points

1st, 100-meter dash: 12.48

1st, 200-meter dash: 26.05

1st, 4x100-meter relay: 50.05

9th, 400-meter run: 1:04.15

3. Alysia Wagner - KC Christian, So.: 22 points

1st, 3,200-meter run: 11:31.49

2nd, 1,600-meter run: 5:22.83

5th, 800-meter run: 2:25.70

Class 1A

1. Paige Baird - Northern Valley, Sr.: 30 points

1st, 400-meter run: 58.39

2nd, 100-meter hurdles: 15.29

2nd, 300-meter hurdles: 45.38

5th, 200-meter dash: 26.30

1. Alexandra Hart - Rolla, Jr.: 30 points

1st, high jump: 5-2

2nd, long jump: 17-1

2nd, triple jump: 36-.25

5th, 100-meter hurdles: 16.01

3. Jaycee Vath - Lincoln, So.: 27.5 points

1st, 1,600-meter run: 5:23.81

1st, 3,200-meter run: 11:27.53

1st, 4x800-meter run: 10:03.22

4th, 800-meter run: 2:28.58

Wichita area leader. Jamya O’Quinn - Moundridge, Sr.: 21 points