Newton’s Kalli Anderson cements her career as one of state’s fastest sprinters with three golds

Newton’s Kalli Anderson, center, wins the 5A 100 meter dash with a time of 10.81 at the Track and Field State Championships at Cessna Stadium Saturday. (May 25, 2019) The Wichita Eagle

Newton has been a factory for some of the top sprinters in Kansas in recent history, but Kalli Anderson carved out a spot for herself at the top.

The Newton senior completed an individual sweep for the first time in her career, winning the Class 5A titles in the 100-meter dash (11.81) and 200 (24.86) to go along with anchoring the title-winning 400 relay team for the Railers at the Kansas high school state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium on Saturday.

Her time of 11.81 seconds in the 100 broke the 5A state meet record, while her career-best time of 11.58 is the second-fastest time in Kansas history.

“I’ve had some great sprinters, but Kalli is the fastest girl I’ve ever coached,” Newton coach Tad Remsberg said. “There’s just no doubt about it.”

It was Remsberg who told Anderson as an eighth-grader that he believed she could be a state title winner some day. Back then, as a skinny middle-schooler, Anderson laughed it off.

“I was like, ‘Me? I’m way too skinny, there’s no way,’” Anderson said. “But it meant the world to me knowing that he believed in me. He’s developed me into the athlete that I am today and here I am. I believe him now.”

Anderson, who will run at Barton Community College next year, also helped win Newton the 400 relay title in the slower heat. It was the fourth straight title for Newton in the event.

Maggie Remsberg was on that relay team and she also found individual gold, running a career-best time of 43.36 to win the 5A title by just under two-tenths of a second over Carroll’s Kindel Nordhus. It was the seventh fastest time in Kansas history and the No. 1 time in the state this season.

“Once you accept it’s not as much physical as it is mental in that race, then it’s just about digging down deep and getting through it,” Maggie Remsberg said. “Once I figured that out and realized this is my last 300-hurdles race in my life, so I just had to go as hard as I could. I just had to find that extra gear and it feels really good knowing that I found it on the right day at the right time.”

After falling in the 100 hurdles and not qualifying for the state meet, Maggie Remsberg, a likely state medalist in that event, said it was her focus to overcome the adversity and use it as fuel in her races at state.

After winning the 300-hurdles title, Tad Remsberg said his daughter did exactly that.

“I don’t know if there’s any way to make up for that disappointment, but it definitely softens the blow,” Tad Remsberg said. “She came in with the right mindset. She figured it out down that last home stretch where it really, really hurts and she went to where she’s never went before.”

Seeing is believing: Garden Plain’s Catlin becomes a state champion: There’s a sign taped on the bedroom door of Garden Plain sophomore Allison Catlin that reads “Plyo will make you a state champ.”

It’s been hanging there since the winter, when Catlin began plyometrics training, which is a form of jump training that focuses on increasing power, speed and strength.

“I looked at that sign every day and I’ve been looking at it a lot more this past week,” Catlin said. “I looked at it one last time before I left and kept it engrained.”

Catlin turned the sign into reality on Saturday, as she credited her offseason training for the transformation from barely making the podium (she finished seventh in the 100 hurdles at state last year) to becoming a state champion by running 15.78 in the 100 hurdles to win the 2A title.

“That training really pushed me to my limits,” Catlin said. “It was really hard to stay motivated, but I pulled through and it paid off. It was a pretty unreal feeling to be on top of the podium. I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.”

Freshman teammate Brooke Hammond also became a two-time individual state champion, winning the 2A title in the 100 on Saturday with a time of 12.48 and later the 200 title in 26.05. She also anchored the title-winning 400 relay team for the Owls, joining Claire Clark, Macy Catlin and Nikole Puetz to run a 50.05 to win the gold.

Circle’s McGinnis proves height is not a requirement for a state champion: Standing at 5 feet, 3 inches, Circle senior Tori McGinnis is used to being told that she is too short to be a state champion hurdler.

That’s why Saturday’s win meant even more to McGinnis after she won the 4A state title in the 100 hurdles in 15.05 seconds, a complete four-tenths of a second faster than the field.

“I’ve worked for this for so long, and people have always told me that I”m too short and I couldn’t do it,” McGinnis said. “To be here and to make it happen, it feels amazing to prove them wrong.”

McGinnis was a four-time state qualifier, but had never finished better than sixth. She said that something wrong happened at the state meet the past three years — a car crash two days before state one year, falling over a hurdle at state in another.

In her senior year, with one chance left, McGinnis found her perfect race.

“I’m thankful my last chance I was finally able to make it happen,” McGinnis said. “Right before the start of the race I told myself, ‘God is with me, God is with me, God is with me’ and then everything kind of blanked out. I don’t really remember much of it. I’m just thankful he got me through it and helped me finish the race.”

After running her freshman season at Class 3A Remington and finishing sixth in the 100, Kimalee Cook transferred to Class 4A Circle and wound up the state champion in two events.

Cook won the 4A title with a personal-best and school-record time of 12.25 in the 100 to beat the field by nearly two-tenths of a second. She also won the 200 title in 26.28.

“I didn’t want to have too high of expectations this year, so to win it all as a sophomore is pretty cool,” Cook said. “I just focused on me and on my race and I honestly didn’t think I won until I looked up and saw my time. I have to give a lot of credit to my coaches for helping me not to be so tense and helping me relax.”

After two years of heartbreak, Andale’s Anderson breaks through: After finishing runner-up at the state meet in the discus the last two years, Andale senior Jacy Anderson used it as motivation for her senior year.

But those plans were off to a shaky start when Anderson’s first of four throws in the event traveled only 96 feet, 8 inches, which would have finished 14th and is nearly 38 feet short of her personal-best throw.

“I just laughed it off and didn’t let it get to my head,” Anderson said. “I just kept telling myself to push it out and have fun since it was my last year.”

On her very next throw, Anderson delivered the title-winning toss of 131-3 to secure the 4A discus championship.

“I would think about (being runner-up for two years) working out and I would practice on the weekends,” Anderson said. “I would get in as much time as I could because I wanted this so bad. It was so frustrating to be second place every year.

“It means so much to me. This is the best feeling in the world.”

Andale also had another throwing champion in sophomore Katelyn Fairchild, who won the 4A javelin title with a season-best throw of 156-11, which was the second-best throw in Kansas this season.

“I know when I get worked up I lose it, so I just tried to stay composed and get a good run-up and it just came out of my hand really well,” Fairchild said. “It was amazing. I’ve been looking forward to this all year.”

Andale also swept the top three of the podium in the pole vault, as senior Jaden Eck won the title, Jayden Cates took runner-up and Aspen Liby was third.

McPherson’s Ruddle goes back to back in 100 hurdles: After running her personal-best time of 14.15 seconds in the 100 hurdles, which ranks No. 11 in Kansas history, McPherson junior Emma Ruddle knew that would be tough to improve at the state meet.





She didn’t run a PR, but Ruddle won her second straight 100 hurdles state championship, this time winning the 5A title in 14.45 in what was the fastest time run at the state meet on Saturday.

“It did feel a little different last year,” Ruddle said. “I think it’s because I hadn’t won yet. It’s always good winning, but it wasn’t as shocking as winning your first one. The first one is always the sweetest, in my opinion.”

Ruddle also finished runner-up in the 100 with a time of 12.29.

Smoky Valley’s Peters breaks pole vault record: Already with the fifth-best pole vault in Kansas history, Smoky Valley sophomore Belle Peters had already established herself as one of the best pole-vaulters to come through Kansas.

She etched her name in the history books on Saturday, winning her first state title and breaking the 3A meet record with a winning vault of 12 feet, 8 inches. That broke an 18-year-old state record held by Hesston’s Christi Lehman by 1 inch.

“I’ve been working really hard in the weight room and pole vault gym this offseason,” Peters said. “I put in a lot of work, so to get the record and the state title is really awesome. This was definitely a little more nerve-wracking and exciting.”

Augusta duo takes home state titles: For her senior year, Augusta’s Abbee Rhodes held herself to the highest standard she ever had.

She worked out harder than she ever had. She cut out junk food from her diet. She worked on her technique more.

It culminated with her second straight state title in the shot put, as Rhodes won the 4A title with a throw of 41 feet, 3 3/4 inches. Her personal-best mark of 45-2 stands as the best throw in Kansas this season. Rhodes is signed to throw at Texas Tech.

“I had a little bit of chip on my shoulder all season,” Rhodes said. “I put really high expectations on myself, probably higher than I should, and it stressed me out a little bit. But to come out here and still win it, it’s just the icing on the cake.”

Her teammate, senior Nataleigh Cantu, experienced that title success for the first time in the high jump. As a three-time state qualifier and two-time medalist, Cantu had been close before.

On Saturday, Cantu finally broke through and cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the 4A title. She is signed with Army to jump in college.

“It was so much motivation because I always knew I could be way higher on the podium than I was,” said Cantu, who had finishes of fifth and seventh at past state meets. “That made me work a lot harder and push me because I always knew I could do this. To finally do it, it feels amazing.”

