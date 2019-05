Ranking Wichita’s top 50 track and field athletes to watch at state

Highlights from Wichita’s best at the Kansas track pre-state meet Here are highlights from the Shocker Pre-State high school track and field meet at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are highlights from the Shocker Pre-State high school track and field meet at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.

The 2019 Kansas high school state track meet begins Friday, and the Wichita area’s bests are shining at the right time.

Here are the top 25 boys and top 25 girls to watch at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium this weekend:

BOYS TOP 25

1. Deron Dudley - Wichita South, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 10.38 - 100 meters (No. 1 all classes, No. 6 all-time), 21.51 - 200 meters (No. 1 all classes)

Regional Finish: 10.38 - 100 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 23.75 - 200 meters (First, No. 10 among qualifiers)

South’s Deron Dudley Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

2. Tim Lambert - Smoky Valley, Sr., Sprints/Hurdles

2019 PR: 10.53 - 100 meters (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 3A), 22.10 - 200 meters (No. 8 all classes, No. 1 Class 3A), 37.95 - 300 hurdles (No. 1 all classes)

Regional Finish: 11.08 - 100 meters (First, No. 4 among qualifiers), 23.75 - 200 meters (First, No. 13 among qualifiers), 38.67 - 300 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

Thanks to everyone who came and supported me today. I am officially a Wildcat! #EMAW pic.twitter.com/CImylCwiVT — Tim Lambert (@t8lambert) December 21, 2018

3. Jaleel Montgomery - Wichita West, Jr., Sprints/Hurdles

2019 PR: 14.08 - 110 hurdles (No. 1 all classes, No. 19 all-time), 21.66 - 200 meters (No. 2 all classes)

Regional Finish: 14.08 - 110 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 23.26 - 200 meters (Second, No. 13 among qualifiers)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

4. Matthew Everett - Winfield, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 192-6 - discus (No. 1 all classes, T-No. 18 all time), 53-3.5 - shot put (No. 13 all classes, No. 4 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 192-6 - discus (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 50-9 - shot put (First, No. 6 among qualifiers)

5. Tayezhan Crough - Hutchinson, Jr., Hurdles

2019 PR: 14.26 - 110 hurdles (No. 2 all classes, No. 2 Class 6A), 38.92 - 300 hurdles (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 14.26 - 110 hurdles (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers), 42.32 - 300 hurdles (Second, No. 11 among qualifiers)

Hutchinson sophomore Tayezhan Crough won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the 2018 Kansas high school track and field state championships. @Tayezhan_C/Twitter

6. Marcus Hicks - Wichita Northwest, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 177-6 - discus (No. 2 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A), 53-0 (No. 15 all classes, No. 5 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 177-6 - discus (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 50-9.5 (Fourth, No. 7 among qualifiers)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

7. Quinton Hicks - Campus, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 168-0 - discus (No. 11 all classes, No. 2 Class 6A), 52-2 - shot put (No. 22 all classes, No. 5 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 153-7 - discus (First, No. 2 among qualifiers), 52-2 - shot put (First, No. 2 among qualifiers)

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

8. Damarius Peterson - Newton, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 58-5 - shot put (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A), 157-0 - discus (No. 27 all classes, No. 6 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 54-3.5 - shot put (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 157-0 - discus (Third, No. 5 among qualifiers)

9. Brian Simon - Bishop Carroll, Jr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 16-4 - pole vault (No. 1 all classes, No. 10 all-time)

Regional Finish: 16-4 - pole vault (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

10. Mason Fairchild - Andale, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 56-6 - shot put (No. 5 all classes, No. 3 Class 4A), 193-6 - javelin (No. 6 all classes, No. 2 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 55-7 - shot put (First, No. 3 among qualifiers), 193-6 - javelin (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

11. Josh Carter - Wichita Northwest, Sr., Shot Put

2019 PR: 53-6.75 - shot put (No. 9 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 53-6.5 - shot put (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers)

12. Jacob Schmitz - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr., Discus

2019 PR: 171-7 - discus (No. 8 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 161-8 - discus (First, No. 2 among qualifiers)

13. Caleb Grill - Maize, Sr., High Jump

2019 PR: 6-8 - high jump (No. 6 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 6-6 - high jump (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

14. Xavier Sellers - Wichita West, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 10.5 - 100 meters (No. 2 all classes, No. 2 Class 6A, No. 24 all-time)

Regional Finish: 10.5 - 100 meters (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers)

15. Ethan Hull - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 15-6 - pole vault (No. 3 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 15-2 - pole vault (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers)

16. Trey Patterson - Cheney, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 206-11 - javelin (No. 2 all classes, No. 1 Class 3A)

Regional Finish: 182-4 - javelin (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

17. Cameron Harvey - Campus, Sr., Long Jump

2019 PR: 23-2 - long jump (No. 5 all classes, No. 2 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 22-2.5 - long jump (First, No. 3 among qualifiers)

18. Ryan Dreiling - Eisenhower, So., Sprints

2019 PR: 10.85 - 100 meters (No. 20 all classes, No. 5 Class 5A), 21.81 - 200 meters (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 10.85 - 100 meters (First, No. 5 among qualifiers), 21.81 - 200 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

19. Zach Williams - Valley Center, Sr., Hurdles/Long Jump

2019 PR: 14.4 - 110 hurdles (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A), 23-0 (No. 8 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 14.4 - 110 hurdles (First) 22-1.5 - long jump (Second)

20. Kody Marvin - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Hurdles

2019 PR: 14.75 - 110 hurdles (No. 15 all classes, No. 3 Class 5A), 39.22 - 300 hurdles (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 14.8 - 110 hurdles (First), 40.5 - 300 hurdles (First)

21. Jordan Hawkins - Buhler, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 10.66 - 100 meters (No. 6 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A), 22.38 - 200 meters (No. 26 all classes, No. 4 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 10.66 - 100 meters (First), 22.7 - 200 meters (First)

22. Elijah Mosely - Wichita Heights, So., Middle Distance

2019 PR: 49.27 - 400 meters (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 49.27 - 400 meters (First)

23. Larry Wilson - Valley Center, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 10.8 - 100 meters (No. 13 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A), 22.34 - 200 meters (No. 22 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 10.8 - 100 meters (First), 23.19 - 200 meters (First)

24. Ty McPhail - Andale, So., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 15-0 - pole vault (No. 5 all classes, T-No. 2 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 15-0 - pole vault (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

25. Samuel McDavitt - Andover, So., Middle Distance

2019 PR: 51.12 - 400 meters, 1:57.18 - 800 meters (No. 2 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 51.12 - 400 meters (Second), 2:00.15 - 800 meters (First)

GIRLS TOP 25

1. Kindel Nordhus - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Hurdles/Middle Distance

2019 PR: 14.99 - 100 hurdles (No. 8 all classes, No. 3 Class 5A), 25.16 - 200 meters (No. 6 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A), 43.75 - 300 hurdles (No. 1 all classes, No. 10 all-time), 57.98 - 400 meters (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A),

Regional Finish: 15.14 - 100 hurdles (First, No. 3 among qualifiers), 25.16 - 200 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 61.43 - 400 meters (First, No. 5 among qualifiers), 48.22 - 300 hurdles (First, No. 5 among qualifiers)

Bishop Carroll’s Kindel Nordhus Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

2. Layne Needham - Cheney, Sr., Sprints/Hurdles

2019 PR: 14.85 - 100 hurdles (No. 6 all classes, No. 1 Class 3A), 26.34 - 200 meters (No. 37 all classes, No. 3 Class 3A), 44.82 - 300 hurdles (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 3A)

Regional Finish: 14.85 - 100 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 26.74 - 200 meters (Second, No. 6 among qualifiers), 44.82 - 300 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

Cheney’s Layne Needham Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

3. Kalli Anderson - Newton, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 11.59 - 100 meters (No. 1 all classes, No. 4 all-time), 25.54 - 200 meters (No. 11 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 11.59 - 100 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 26.91 - 200 meters (First, No. 8 among qualifiers)

Newton’s Kalli Anderson (center) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

4. Grace Thompson - Sedgwick, Jr., Sprints/Throws

2019 PR: 12.41 - 100 meters (No. 25 all classes, No. 3 Class 2A), 137-8 - discus (No. 2 all classes, No. 1 Class 2A), 42-11.75 - shot put (No. 5 all classes, No. 1 Class 2A)

Regional Finish: 12.41 - 100 meters (Third, No. 3 among qualifiers), 27.59 - 200 meters (First, No. 7 among qualifiers), 125-1 - discus (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 40-6 - shot put (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

5. Emma Ruddle - McPherson, Jr., Sprints/Hurdles

2019 PR: 12.17 - 100 meters (No. 10 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A), 14.15 - 100 hurdles (No. 1 all classes, No. 11 all-time)

Regional Finish: 12.17 - 100 meters (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers), 14.15 - 100 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

6. Abbee Rhodes - Augusta, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 45-2 - shot put (No. 1 all classes), 135-4 - discus (No. 4 all classes, No. 2 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 42-8 - shot put (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 133-6 - discus (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

7. Katelyn Fairchild - Andale, So., Throws

2019 PR: 154-9 - javelin (No. 2 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A, No. 14 all-time), 135-7 - discus (No. 3 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 145-9 - javelin (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 125-7 - discus (Third, No. 3 among qualifiers), 36-4.25 - shot put (Fourth, No. 7 among qualifiers)

8. Jacy Anderson - Andale, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 134-1 - discus (No. 5 all classes, No. 3 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 129-5 - discus (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers), 37-1 - shot put (Third, No. 5 among qualifiers)

9. Belle Peters - Smoky Valley, So., Pole Vault/Sprints/Long Jump

2019 PR: 12-6 - pole vault (No. 1 all classes, T-No. 10 all-time), 14.99 - 100 hurdles (No. 9 all classes, No. 2 Class 3A)

Regional Finish: 12-0 - pole vault (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 12.76 - 100 meters (Third, No. 9 among qualifiers), 15.51 - 100 hurdles (Second, No. 3 among qualifiers), 16-11.75 - long jump (First, No. 4 among qualifiers)

10. Maggie Remsberg - Newton, Sr., Hurdles/Long Jump

2019 PR: 44.20 - 300 hurdles (No. 2 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A), 17-11.25 - long jump (No. 14 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 45.56 - 300 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 17-11.3 - long jump (First, No. 6 among qualifiers)

Newton’s Maggie Remsberg Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

11. Kimalee Cook - Circle, So., Sprints

2019 PR: 12.3 - 100 meters (No. 20 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A), 25.27 - 200 meters (No. 7 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 12.3 - 100 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 25.27 - 200 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

12. LaJada Owens - Wichita West, Jr., Sprints

2019 PR: 11.96 - 100 meters (No. 3 all classes, No. 2 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 11.96 - 100 meters (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

13. Kade Hackerott - Goddard, Jr., Throws

2019 PR: 43-.75 - shot put (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 39-5.25 - shot put (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 119-10 - javelin (First, No. 6 among qualifiers)

14. Jaden Eck - Andale, Sr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 12-0 - pole vault (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A) No. 20 all-time)

Regional Finish: 12-0 - pole vault (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

15. Jayden Cates - Andale, Jr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 11-8 - pole vault (No. 5 all classes, No. 2 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 11-6 - pole vault (Second, No. 2 among qualifers)

16. Hope Jackson - Bishop Carroll, Fr., Long Distance

2019 PR: 11:06.3 - 3,200 meters (No. 6 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 2:26.32 - 800 meters (Second, No. 6 among all qualifiers), 11:56.77 - 3,200 meters (First, No. 4 among qualifiers)

17. Hollie Stewart - Wichita South, Jr., Throws

2019 PR: 127-1 - discus (No. 19 all classes, No. 3 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 127-1 - discus (First, No. 1 among qualifiers), 37-10.5 - shot put (Second, No. 7 among qualifiers), 123-8 - javelin (Second, No. 8 among qualifiers)

18. Haley Jacques - Maize South, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 25.45 - 200 meters (No. 10 all classes, No. 3 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 12.52 - 100 meters (Second, No. 9 among qualifiers), 25.45 - 200 meters (Second, No. 2 among qualifiers), 62.0 - 400 meters (Third, No. 7 among qualifiers)

19. Jayla Bynum - Hutchinson, Sr., Throws

2019 PR: 41-9 - shot put (No. 10 all classes, No. 4 Class 6A)

Regional Finish: 41-3.5 - shot put (First, No. 4 among qualifiers), 121-0 - javelin (Fourth, No. 10 among qualifiers)

20. Becca Bailey - Maize, Sr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 11-2 - pole vault (No. 9 all classes, No. 3 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 11-2 - pole vault (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

21. Taylor Linn - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Pole Vault

2019 PR: 11-3 - pole vault (No. 8 all classes, No. 2 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 10-2 - pole vault (Second, No. 4 among qualifiers)

22. Tori McGinnis - Circle, Sr., Hurdles

2019 PR: 14.52 - 100 hurdles (No. 4 all classes, No. 1 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 14.52 - 100 hurdles (First, No. 1 among qualifiers)

23. Zoie Ecord - Maize, Fr., Long Distance

2019 PR: 2:22.55 - 800 meters (No. 20 all classes, No. 4 Class 5A), 5:14.62 - 1,600 meters (No. 14 all classes, No. 5 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 2:27.02 - 800 meters (Third, No. 7 among qualifiers), 5:30.09 - 1,600 meters (First, No. 3 among qualifiers)

24. Hannah Wiebe - Andover Central, Sr., Middle Distance

2019 PR: 1:00.35 - 400 meters (No. 29 all classes, No. 5 Class 5A), 2:23.66 - 800 meters (No. 28 all classes, No. 7 Class 5A)

Regional Finish: 61.64 - 400 meters (Second, No. 6 among qualifiers), 2:24.15 - 800 meters (First, No. 5 among qualifiers)

25. Claire Hallmark - Augusta, Sr., Sprints

2019 PR: 12.48 - 100 meters (No. 37 all classes, No. 4 Class 4A), 26.23 (No. 33 all classes, No. 5 Class 4A)

Regional Finish: 12.48 - 100 meters (Second, No. 2 among qualifers), 26.23 - 200 meters (Third, No. 4 among qualifiers)