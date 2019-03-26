Track preview: a look at the top athletes competing for state titles in Wichita

Top 10 Boys Teams

1. Bishop Carroll

State Finish: First, Class 5A

2. Hutchinson

State Finish: Eighth, Class 6A

3. Andale

State Finish: Third, Class 4A

4. Buhler

State Finish: First, Class 4A

5. Wichita South

State Finish: Fourth, Class 6A

6. Campus

State Finish: Third, Class 6A

7. Newton

State Finish: 14th, Class 5A

8. Garden Plain

State Finish: Second, Class 3A

9. Hesston

State Finish: Ninth, Class 3A

10. Eisenhower

State Finish: 10th, Class 5A

Top 10 Girls Teams

1. Andale

State Finish: First, Class 4A

2. Newton

State Finish: First, Class 5A

3. Bishop Carroll

State Finish: Seventh, Class 5A

4. Hutchinson

State Finish: Fourth, Class 6A

5. McPherson

State Finish: Third, Class 4A

6. Maize

State Finish: 11th, Class 5A

7. Cheney

State Finish: Fourth, Class 3A

8. Augusta

State Finish: Eighth, Class 4A

9. Garden Plain

State Finish: Sixth, Class 3A

10. Eisenhower

State Finish: 14th, Class 5A

Top 10 Boys Athletes

1. Deron Dudley - Wichita South, Sr., Sprints

Dudley is the defending Class 6A 100-meter state champion after beating a loading field at 10.59 seconds and earning All-Metro honors. He started the season with a win at the Southeast Invitational. He is committed to High Point University.

2. Xavier Sellers - Wichita West, Sr., Sprints

Sellers will rival Dudley all season through the Class 6A state meet. Last year, he finished third in the 100-meter at 10.80 seconds. He is committed to MidAmerica Nazarene University.

3. Caleb Grill - Maize, Sr., High Jump

In the first meet of the season, Grill set the Maize school record with a 6-foot-7 high jump. Grill finished third in Class 5A last year at 6-2. He is committed to South Dakota State for basketball.

4. Ethan Hull - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Pole Vault

Hull’s biggest competition to defend his 15-1 Class 5A pole vault title will likely come within his own team in Augustine McCormick and Brian Simon. He is committed to the Army. Hull earned All-Metro honors in 2018.

5. Tayeshan Crough - Hutchinson, Jr., Hurdles

The only two-event champion on the list, Crough won the 110-meter (14.45 seconds) and 300-meter (38.66) hurdles last year.

6. Marcus Hicks - Wichita Northwest, Sr., Throws

Hicks finished fourth in Class 6A discus (159-7) and fifth in shot put (50-1.25) last year. He won the Class 5A 285-pound wrestling title. He is committed to Oklahoma for football.

7. Josh Carter - Wichita Northwest, Sr., Throws

Carter came runner-up in the Class 6A shot put last year at 52-5.75. He would have come third among returning 5A finishers from last year. He is committed to Southwestern College for football.

8. Trey Patterson - Cheney, Sr., Javelin

Patterson is looking for redemption. He threw 202-5 in Class 3A prelim javelin but dropped to 183-6 and finished fourth in the final. He is committed to Nebraska. Patterson is a returning All-Metro selection.

9. Larry Wilson - Valley Center, Sr., Sprints

Wilson finished third in the Class 5A 100-meters last year at 11.12 seconds. The two finishers above and two below him have all graduated..

10. Jacob Schmitz - Kapaun, Sr., Throws

Schmitz jumped on the scene last year, winning the Class 5A discus at 165-9. He returns to what should be a loaded field in 2019. Schmitz earned All-Metro honors last year.

Top 10 Girls Athletes

1. Maggie Remsberg - Newton, Sr., Hurdles/Sprints/Jumps

Remsberg finished in the top two in four events. She is the defending Class 5A 100-meter hurdles champion after running a 15.06 and an All-Metro selection. She also competes in the 300 hurdles, 4x400 and long jump. She is committed to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

2. Kalli Anderson - Newton, Sr., Sprints

Anderson, an All-Metro selection, finished runner-up in the 100 meters (11.91 seconds) and 200 meters (25.10 seconds). She also won the state title as part of the 4x100-meter relay at 47.81 seconds.

3. Layne Needham - Cheney, Sr., Sprints/Hurdles

Needham is a returning two-event champion and four-event qualifier. She won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.34 seconds and 300-meter hurdles at 45.68 seconds. She took third in the 200 at 26.43 and eighth in the 100 at 12.90.

4. Emma Ruddle - McPherson, Jr., Sprints/Hurdles

Ruddle is another defending two-event champion. She won the Class 4A 100 meters at 12.37 seconds and the 100-meter hurdles at 14.39 seconds.

5. Kindel Nordhus - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Hurdles/Long Jump

Nordhus is the defending Class 5A 300-meter hurdles champion after a 44.94-second run. She also tok third in the 100-meter hurdles, third in the 4x100-meter relay at 49.23 seconds and 10th in the long jump at 16-.75.

6. Isabella Hohl - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Sprints

Hohl finished in the top eight in four events. She took third in the 4x100-meter relay at 49.23, fifth in the 200 meters at 26.09 seconds, fifth in the 4x400-meter relay at 4:07.14 and eighth in the Class 5A 100 meters at 12.68 seconds. She is committed to Washburn.

7. Taylor Linn - Bishop Carroll, Sr., Pole Vault

Linn won the Class 5A pole vault last year. As part of the prestigious Carroll vaulting program, Linn will look to defender her title after flying 10-6. She will attend Fort Hays State.

8. Abbee Rhodes - Augusta, Sr., Throws

Rhodes beat the odds in 2018 and won the Class 4A shot put at 42-6.75. She also finished fourth in discus at 122-11. She is committed to Texas Tech. Rhodes earned All-Metro honors last year.

9. Aimee Davis - Clearwater, Jr., Distance

Davis has been climbing toward a state championship. She finished fourth in the 1,600 meters at 5:27.45 and runner-up in the 3,200 meters at 11:22.15. Davis was an All-Metro selection last year.

10. Katelyn Fairchild - Andale, So., Throws

Fairchild jumped onto the Kansas field scene as a freshman, finishing fourth in the Class 4A javelin at 139-8, sixth in shot put at 36-2.75 and sixth in discus at 122-9. Her efforts earned her All-Metro honors.

Top 5 Storylines

Replacing icons

Wichita South’s Philip Landrum and Southeast’s Christal Mosely have graduated.

The two felt as if they were tearing up Kansas high school tracks for decades, but they are gone now. Last year, the two combined for eight top four finishes at last year’s state meet.

Landrum and Mosely became City League poster children but must be replaced. Southeast junior Sariah Sumpter and South’s Deron Dudley appear to be the most likely to succeed them.

Four on the cards

The Newton seniors have a shot to go every year with a state championship.

The Railers have captured three straight Class 5A girls track titles. Last year, they beat St. James Academy 87-76. This year, they figure to battle against Mill Valley and Bishop Carroll.

Standouts like seniors Maggie Remsberg and Kalli Anderson, and freshman Savannah Garcia.

Looking to repeat

In Kansas’ top two classifications over the past decade, there have been five repeat boys team champions.

Bishop Carroll is looking to become the sixth after winning the Class 5A title 119-79 over Shawnee Heights. The Golden Eagles won four individual titles and bring back only one in pole vaulter Ethan Hull.

Keep an eye on senior Jack Ebright, senior Matthew Harding and junior Phoenix Smith to carry the load.

Continuing legacy

One of the Wichita area’s most accomplished and respected track coaches has stepped down.

Andale’s Greg Smarsh won his second straight state title last year, leading the Indians to a 90-74 win over Paola and the field. His daughter Abby Smarsh graduated after winning three event titles as a senior.

Tyler Ryan has been named the next Andale coach and will look to take over in route to the school’s 12th track state championship.

6A sprints

Last year, four sprinters finished the Class 6A 100-meter dash in under 10.90 seconds.

Wichita South’s Deron Dudley returns to defend his title after a 10.59. South’s Philip Landrum and Southeast’s Ollie McGee have moved on.

West senior Xavier Sellers, Blue Valley West’s Nevan Tebb-Lolar and South’s Nicomus Craig will figure into what was the most electric event at the Kansas state track meet in 2018.