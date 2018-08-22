Eight-time state champion announces retirements from coaching at Andale

Kansas track will look different next season.
Greg Smarsh, Andale High’s track and field coach, announced his retirement from coaching Tuesday. He led the Indians to eight state championships in 15 years. Smarsh’s daughter Abby graduated in 2018 and now competes at Wichita State.
“It was mostly just the fact that if I kept coaching, I wouldn’t be able to follow Abby,” Smarsh said. “I want to be able to take in as many competitions as I can.”
Smarsh’s girls team won the Class 4A title in May, and Abby won the 300-meter hurdles at 44.73 seconds.
“I knew when she graduated, I was going to have to make a tough decision,” Smarsh said. “A parent gets limited opportunities to watch their kid.”
Smarsh said he will miss coaching, but going to WSU events will give him his track fix. But more than coaching, he will miss the student-athletes.
He said he won’t miss 70-hour work weeks and being away from his family.
“It was hard,” he said. “When you’ve been some place and done something for so long, it kind of becomes a part of you. Hoping I don’t regret it.
“You get to make special connections with athletes. When they have the successes they do and hold trophies and pick out rings it’s really a special feeling when kids get smiles on their face.”
Smarsh said a new coach has not been selected yet, but he gave athletic director Steve Stanhope his input on the search.
Comments