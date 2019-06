All-State Softball: Introducing Kansas’ best players from the 2019 season

Bishop Carroll changes fortune in rematch of last year’s 5A state championship The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Shawnee Heights 5-3. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bishop Carroll High School softball team beat Shawnee Heights 5-3.

Almost a month has passed since Kansas’ latest state champions were crowned, and the All-State teams have been selected.

Here are the top players in Kansas from the 2019 high school season, as picked by the coaches:

Class 6A

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Derby’s Courtney Cline Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

First team

Pitchers — Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State

Kasey Hamilton, Washburn Rural

Jayme Dean, Olathe North

Catchers — Lindy Milkowski, Olathe West

Jessica Garcia, Mill Valley

Infielders — Madi Young, Derby

Sara Roszak, Lawrence Free State

Georgia Rea, Lawrence Free State

Ashlyn Anderson, Gardner-Edgerton

Haleigh Harper, Manhattan

Outfielders — Lauryn Johnson, Campus

Courtney Cline, Derby

Paige Robbins, Blue Valley

Haley Puccio, Mill Valley

Utility — Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural

Second team

Pitchers — Lauren Florez, Mill Valley

Breck Dickey, Blue Valley

Bailey Ballard, Olathe South

Catchers — Maddie Swanson, Olathe South

Bailie Stanley, Campus

Infielders — Amber Howe, Derby

Abbey Ward, Olathe South

Maya Gallagher, Olathe North

Macy Miles, Lawrence Free State

Gabby Schultz, Gardner-Edgerton

Outfielders — Jasmine Brixius, Lawrence Free State

Morgan Kern, Olathe South

Logan Hayes, Blue Valley

Jaryn Benning, Topeka

Utility — Ryan Milkowski, Olathe West

Class 5A

Bishop Carroll’s Hadley Kerschen Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

First team

Pitchers — Jaycee Ginter, Shawnee Heights

Ashlie Thissen, Maize South

Reagan Smith, Bishop Carroll

Catchers — Katie Reeg, BV Southwest

Riley Zook, Topeka West

Infielders — Aniya Holt, Shawnee Heights

Sydney Wellshear, Shawnee Heights

Peyton Renzi, BV Southwest

Abbey Fischer, Shawnee Heights

Isabel Marcotte, Bishop Carroll

Outfielders — Lauren Johnson, Maize South

Hadley Kerschen, Bishop Carroll

Sophia Buzard, Maize

Lexi Dryden, Wichita Northwest

Utility — Kari Holtzrichter, St. Thomas Aquinas

Bradi Basler, Lansing

Second team

Pitchers — Kaylin Watkins, Bishop Carroll

Kendal LeGrand, Goddard

Brynn Riley, Emporia

Catchers — Emma Edwards, Maize South

Payten Redeker, Emporia

Infielders — Gentry Shepherd, Goddard

Gabby Eck, Bishop Carroll

Kelsey Daniel, Arkansas City

Kayli Dryden, Wichita Northwest

Easton Head, St. Thomas Aquinas

Outfielders — Emma Furnish, Eisenhower

Stevie Meade, St. Thomas Aquinas

Kaity Shima, Topeka West

Shannon Jessup, Lansing

Utility — Paige Thomas, Emporia

Sadie McWilliams, Basehor-Linwood

Class 4A

Augusta’s Gracie Johnston Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

First team

Pitchers — Gracie Johnston, Augusta

Clara Edwards, Clay Center

Rachel Choate, Andale-Garden Plain

Catchers — Abby Gordon, Andale-Garden Plain

Sophie Johnson, Augusta

Infielders — Kyla Eck, Andale-Garden Plain

Allie Ebenkamp, Augusta

Madalynn Wilson, Pratt

Madison Grimes, Andale-Garden Plain

Sierra Smith, Eudora

Outfielders — Bailey Pennycuff, Augusta

Macie Eck, Andale-Garden Plain

Briona Woods, Clearwater

Audrey Flowers, Baldwin

Utility — Erin Jackson, Pratt

Second team

Pitchers — Alison Brown, Anderson County

Aleigha Gale, Winfield

Kyla Etter, Eudora

Catchers — Lauren Pappert, Eudora

Justine Kennington, Ottawa

Infielders — Carly Stuke, Topeka Hayden

Grace Barnes, KC Piper

Kourtney Divine, Augusta

Lindsey Toot, Baldwin

Outfielders — Jenna Fincham, Pratt

Brenn Shryock, Tonganoxie

Chloe Middleton, Clearwater

Harper Schreiner, Eudora

Utility — Cali Folz, Anderson County

Class 3A

First team

Pitchers — Abby Pressgrove, Silver Lake

Karma Fields, Frontenac

Josie Harrison, St. Marys

Catchers — Daryn Lamprecht, Silver Lake

Gracie Sullivan, Columbus

Infielders — Camryn Compton, Riverton

Madi Davis, Frontenac

Marrit Mead, Santa Fe Trail

Alex Shreiner, Kingman

Heather Arnett, Frontenac

Outfielders — Breanna Shroeder, Beloit

Kylee Scheer, Cheney

Lexi Cobb, Silver Lake

Kylie Hefling, Haven

Utility — McKenzie Ogden, Royal Valley

Second team

Pitchers — Myka Watkins, Burlington

Korri Lies, Cheney

Megan Estill, Haven

Catchers — Karson Brown, Beloit

Grace Utz, Holton

Infielders — Kenzie Houser, Riverton

Bailey Flewelling, Holton

Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake

Riley McNemar, Galena

Aly Hageman, Kingman

Outfielders — Kaiti Mefford, Burlington

Kassidy Nixon, Hoisington

Jewel Lutz, Holton

Delaney Hess, Burlington

Utility — Darby Odle, Beloit

Class 2-1A

First team

Pitchers — Kaitlin Crossland, St. Marys-Colgan

Ellie Stember, Oskaloosa

Jordan Galiher, Hutch Trinity

Catchers — Alyssa Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee

Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa

Infielders — Regan Curry, Oskaloosa

Alexis Hafenstine, Wabaunsee

Emilie Nation, Jayhawk-Linn

Autymn Schreiner, Wabaunsee

Natalie Bevan, Bluestem

Outfielders — Kelcie Kippes, Rossville

Ashley Marietta, St. Marys-Colgan

Madison Loos, Udall

Brylee Potter, Chase County

Utility — Kimi Patterson, McLouth

Second team

Pitchers — Emma Enderud, Udall

Delaney Blakesley, Bluestem

Madelynn Collins, Yates Center

Catchers — Laken Vandegrift, Chase County

Olivia Mitchell, Lebo-Waverly

Infielders — Sophia Piccini, St. Marys-Colgan

Paige Lowe, Oskaloosa

Makenzie Higgs, Chase County

Erica Naccarato, Hutch Trinity

Reece Curry, Oskaloosa

Outfielders — Morgan Mauk, Humbolt

Allison Marietta, St. Marys-Colgan

Jaycee Patton, Medicine Lodge

Lanie Patterson, Lebo-Waverly

Utility — Kinlyn Lundin, Rossville