Kansas high school girls soccer state: Mulvane Wildcats to play for Class 4-1A title

The Mulvane girls soccer team advanced to the Class 4-1A state semifinals for the first time in school history following a penalty-kick win over Buhler on Tuesday. Courtesy

The Mulvane girls soccer team entered this postseason having never advanced past a regional championship game.

Now the Wildcats will play for a Kansas high school girls soccer state championship.

Mulvane’s dream season continued on Friday in a 2-1 victory over Louisburg in the Class 4-1A semifinals at Stryker Soccer Complex. The Wildcats (16-4) advance to play Bishop Miege (14-6) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship game.

Louisburg scored the first goal of the game, only for Mulvane to rally to score the equalizing and go-ahead goal in the second half.

In the other semifinal, Miege topped McPherson, 1-0, scoring the game’s only goal in double overtime after a scoreless regulation. The Bullpups (14-5-1) will play Louisburg (12-7-1) in Saturday’s noon third-place match.

Bishop Carroll loses heartbreaker in closing seconds of 5A semis

It was a rollercoaster of a final five minutes for Bishop Carroll, which scored an equalizing goal only to watch St. Thomas Aquinas score the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining in a 3-2 loss to the Saints in the Class 5A semifinals in Spring Hill.

After going down 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in the match, Carroll found the exhilaration of scoring the game-tying goal with 2:45 remaining in regulation on a nifty set piece with Khloe Schuckman running over the ball and back-heeling it to Grace Long, who powered into the back of the net.

Overtime seemed imminent until Aquinas converted a free of its own in the final 20 seconds of regulation. It was a heartbreaking turn of events for a Carroll team that had finally conquered the challenge of beating Aquinas earlier this season in a 1-0 road victory back on May 1.

Carroll trailed 1-0 at halftime, but tied the score in the first 10 minutes of the second half on another set piece — this time a corner kick from Long that Jadyn Allen headed into goal.

Instead of overtime to potentially play for a championship, the Golden Eagles (16-4) will have to regroup for a third-place match at noon Saturday against Maize (15-4-1). The Mavericks suffered their own defeat earlier on Friday in a 2-0 loss to Blue Valley Southwest.

Friday’s state girls soccer tournament game scores

Class 6A

Blue Valley West 6, Washburn Rural 0

Shawnee Mission East 2, Manhattan 1

Class 5A

Blue Valley Southwest 2, Maize South 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Bishop Carroll 2

Class 4-1A

Mulvane 2, Louisburg 1

Bishop Miege 1, McPherson 0

Saturday’s state girls soccer tournament game schedule

Class 6A (at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park)

3rd: Washburn Rural (16-3-1) vs. Manhattan (15-4), 12 p.m.

1st: Blue Valley West (15-3-2) vs. Shawnee Mission East (16-4), 2 p.m.

Class 5A (at Spring Hill High School)

3rd: Maize South (15-4-1) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-4), 12 p.m.

1st: Blue Valley Southwest (14-1-3) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (16-4), 2 p.m.

Class 4-1A (at Wichita’s Stryker Complex)

3rd: Louisburg (12-7-1) vs. McPherson (14-5-1), 12 p.m.

1st: Mulvane (16-4) vs. Bishop Miege (14-6), 2 p.m.