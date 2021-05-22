Kansas high school girls soccer scores: The 8 regional title games you need to know

The Maize girls soccer team is headed to the Class 5A quarterfinals following a dramatic 2-1 win over Kapaun Mount Carmel on Thursday. Courtesy

Regional championships and tickets to the Kansas high school girls soccer quarterfinals were punched for Tuesday’s games.

Here are the eight girls soccer scores you need to know about from this past week.

1. Late penalty kick from Rogers keeps Maize unbeaten

The undefeated season for Maize lives on, thanks to a savvy penalty kick by junior Emily Rogers with two minutes remaining in a Class 5A regional championship game against Kapaun Mount Carmel.

Rogers slotted the goal away to give Maize a late 2-1 victory in regulation over the Crusaders on Thursday, punching the ticket for the Eagles (17-0-1) to the 5A quarterfinals where they will host Maize South (14-3-1) in a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday.

Maize took a 1-0 lead in the game just before halftime on a goal from sophomore Paige Putter, while Kapaun found the equalizer from freshman Carson Sloan early in the second half. Another overtime game, like the first time the two teams met back in March, appeared imminent until Rogers’ heroics in the final minutes.

2. Ewertz delivers in clutch again to send Maize South to 5A quarterfinals

Just three days after scoring the game-winning goal in triple overtime for Maize South in its opening postseason game against Valley Center, freshman Kyndal Ewertz scored the game-winner in the Mavericks’ 1-0 upset win over Hays in a Class 5A regional championship game on Thursday.

Ewertz’s game-winner came in the 66th minute of the game against Hays, which suffered just its third loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Maize South (14-3-1) advanced to the 5A quarterfinals for a rematch against rival Maize (17-0-1). Maize won the regular-season meeting 2-0 on April 22.

3. Mulvane tops Collegiate in double overtime in 4A regional

The Cinderella season of Mulvane will continue to the Class 4A quarterfinals, as the Wildcats prevailed 3-2 over Wichita Collegiate in double overtime on Thursday in a 4A regional championship game.

Mulvane (14-4) will host Buhler (14-4) in a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday in a rematch of what was an overtime thriller back on April 12 that Mulvane won 5-4.

Collegiate’s Maddie Kemnitz struck first in the game, giving the Spartans (8-8) an early advantage. But Mulvane was able to pull it out with two goals from Karlie Kanaga and a goal from Emma Kolbe, who also finished with an assist.

Buhler advanced to the 4A quarterfinals courtesy of a 2-0 win over Thomas More Prep (10-8) in a regional championship game on Thursday.

4. North catches fire at right time for upset bid to 6A quarterfinals

Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-10 record, North rallied for two straight narrow upsets to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

After winning in penalty kicks at Garden City on Tuesday, North knocked off City League foe East, 1-0, with the game-winner coming with 12 minutes left in regulation when Cecilia Solis scored on a free kick.

The No. 11 seed from the 6A West bracket advanced to the 6A quarterfinals where North (8-10) will travel to Washburn Rural (15-2-1) for a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday.

5. Eisenhower notches 16th shutout to win 5A regional title

Eisenhower scored early and leaned on its defense the rest of the way in a 1-0 victory over Salina South on Thursday to capture a Class 5A regional championship.

Brianna Henning scored seven minutes into the game, finishing a goal on a set-up from Emma Franklin. From there, Eisenhower was able to put the clamps on Salina South (12-5-1) to earn its 16th shutout of the season.

Eisenhower (16-1-1) advanced to the 5A quarterfinals where it will host Bishop Carroll (15-3) in a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday.

6. Bishop Carroll routs its way back to the 5A quarterfinals

It was another dominant performance from Bishop Carroll in the postseason, as the Golden Eagles won yet another Class 5A regional championship with a 5-0 rout of Andover on Thursday.

Carroll (15-3) advanced to the 5A quarterfinals where it will travel to Goddard Eisenhower (16-1-1) for a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday.

Against Andover, Carroll was led by two goals apiece from Khloe Schuckman and Destiny Hoy, while both players also had an assist. Autumn Trail added the other goal for Carroll, while Anna Lasak, Grace Long and Jadyn Allen all had assists as well.

7. Northwest sneaks by Hutchinson to claim 6A regional title

Thanks to a second-half, game-winner from Angie Rodriguez-Guzman, Northwest prevailed 1-0 at home over Hutchinson on Friday in a Class 6A regional championship game.

The freshman scored from distance following a set up from Lauren Vestring in the 60th minute of the game.

Northwest (12-6) advanced to the 6A quarterfinals and will travel to Manhattan (14-3) for a 6 p.m. game this Tuesday.

8. Circle keeps undefeated season alive with 4A regional title

In its postseason debut, Circle was as sharp as usual in a 5-0 victory over Augusta in a 4A regional championship game on Thursday.

With the victory, the Thunderbirds improved to 18-0 this season and advanced to the 4A quarterfinals where they will host McPherson (13-4-1) in a 5 p.m. game this Tuesday. McPherson is one of the five teams who have scored on Circle this season, as Circle won 2-1 on April 29.

Circle senior forward Carysn Soto led the way with four goals in the game, giving her 35 for the season. Kenzi Gillispie, another senior, added Circle’s fifth goal. Lanna Chase and Brooklyn Hunter each finished with a pair of assists.

McPherson advanced to the 4A quarterfinals following a swift 4-1 defeat of Wichita Classical (11-7) in a regional championship game on Thursday.