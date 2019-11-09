State soccer recap: Meet the 2019 Kansas high school champions and their stories

Bishop Miege celebrates its fourth straight Kansas Class 4-1A state soccer championship after a 3-1 win over Wichita’s Trinity Academy. The Wichita Eagle

Class 6A

Olathe West has won its first state championship in school history in any team sport.

The Owls soccer team beat Eastern Kansas League power Blue Valley West 2-1 in the Class 6A state championship game at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park. They took a two-goal lead with a pair of second half goals and held on to see the game through.

Junior forward Henry Curnow scored the game’s opening goal, and senior forward Jonathan Munoz scored the game-winner. Blue Valley West added a late penalty kick, but it wasn’t enough.

Olathe West finishes its season 20-1-0 with its only loss coming Sept. 7 in a 3-2 overtime loss at Blue Valley West, the same team the Owls beat to win the title.

Blue Valley West was aiming to win its second title in three years after winning Class 6A in 2017. The Jaguars finish their season 15-5-1.

Dodge City won the third-place match with a 4-0 win over Wichita East. It was Dodge City’s second win over the Aces this season and East’s first loss since its first game of the season.

Class 5A

2018’s Blue Valley Southwest boys soccer team was regarded as one of the best in Kansas history.

If that is the case, 2019 will have to go alongside.

The Timberwolves won their third straight Class 5A state championship and second in-a-row over Maize South with a 6-1 win at Spring Hill High School. Over the past three years, Southwest has won its title games 13-1.

This year’s Timberwolves almost never had a chance to getting to state. In their quarterfinal game, St. Thomas Aquinas took the game to penalty kicks. BV Southwest won the penalty shootout 6-5.

The Timberwolves finished the game with six goals and six different goal-scorers. Matthew Blalock, Maclain Petri, Michael Paule, Nate Esterline, Michael Orscheln and Ethan Jayaram all found the back of the net.

BV Southwest finishes its season 16-4-1. Maize South ends at 17-3-1.

Goddard Eisenhower, in its first trip to the boys soccer state tournament, came third after beating Shawnee Heights 3-2.

Class 4-1A

Ten minutes in, Bishop Miege trailed in the state championship match for the first time since its four-year streak began in 2016.

Trinity Academy senior midfielder Kai Kan sent in a beautiful, curling corner kick that bounced in front of and over the Miege goalkeeper and found the back of the net. But that was all the Knights would get.

Miege found its footing and won its fourth straight Class 4-1A state championship and sixth since 2012 with a 3-1 win over Trinity Academy.

Senior midfielder Tonny Salas opened the Stags’ scoring in the second half, and senior forward Diego Olivas scored the next two to seal the win.

This year’s Miege team went through 10 losses in the regular season, potentially the most in Kansas history. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 19, the Stags won one game and lost eight. Five of those matches were one-goal games.

The Stags finished the season on an seven-game win streak to end the 2019 campaign with an 11-10-0 record. Trinity Academy was in the same boat. The Knights ended their season 9-12-0.

Topeka Hayden beat Olathe’s Heritage Christian Academy 2-0 to win the third-place match and capture its first state plaque since it won state in 2012.