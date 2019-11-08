State soccer recap: See who is heading to the Kansas title games and how

Saturday will see three soccer state champions across Kansas, but first, Friday set those title games up.

Here is a recap of the state semifinals across classes 6A, 5A and 4-1A:

Class 6A

Olathe West vs. Dodge City: Olathe West’s dream is one win away.

The Owls have never won a boys soccer state championship. In fact, they have never won a title in any sport since opening in 2017.

Olathe West beat Dodge City 1-0 on Friday in Topeka with a goal coming with 23 minutes left in the first half. The Owls held on defensively.

Last year, the Owls’ football team shocked Kansas reaching the Class 5A semifinals. This fall, it’s the boys soccer team.

Blue Valley West vs. Wichita East: Blue Valley West’s redemption tour almost came to a close in Topeka.

The Jaguars beat Wichita East 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to its second Class 6A state championship game in three years. After four overtime periods, BV West needed kicks from the spot to advance and keep the dream alive.

BV West trailed almost the entire game. The Jaguars equalized early in the second half but gave up another goal almost immediately. A late goal in the second half sent the game to overtime.

Class 5A

Blue Valley Southwest vs. Goddard Eisenhower: The champions are back again.

Blue Valley Southwest beat Eisenhower 3-0 in its Class 5A semifinal at Spring Hill High School to reach its fourth straight state title game. The Timberwolves are looking to win their third straight championship.

Eisenhower entered Friday night as the only undefeated team in Kansas, and Southwest jumped on the Tigers early with a converted penalty kick in the second minute.

The Timberwolves scored two more within seven minutes midway through the second half to ice the game.

Shawnee Heights vs. Maize South: Seventeen days ago, Maize South’s Raul Gerhardus suffered a seizure on the field.

Friday, he scored a brace in the Mavericks’ 4-3 four-overtime win over Shawnee Heights to set up a rematch of last year’s Class 5A championship game against Blue Valley Southwest.

Gerhardus has been one of the top scorers in the Wichita area over the past two years, but his pair of goals in the semifinal round were undoubtedly the biggest of his high school career.

Maize South helped make history as they were featured in the first all-public school championship game in 5A since 2011. Now it is two straight as all four semifinal teams entered from the public school sphere.

Class 4-1A

Olathe Heritage Christian vs. Wichita Trinity Academy: The Wichita area hasn’t had a lot of soccer success, but it has a chance Saturday.

Wichita’s Trinity Academy beat Olathe’s Heritage Christian 1-0 with the game-winning goal coming with 2:31 left in Wichita. The Knights are going back to the state title game for the first time since winning the Class 4-1A championship game in 2010.

Trinity Academy faced a brutal regular season schedule, losing 11 games — the most of any team left in Kansas. The Knights faced some of the biggest schools and best programs in the Wichita area. It has paid off as they came through in the final minutes.

Bishop Miege vs. Topeka Hayden: Bishop Miege is back to the Class 4-1A state championship game for the fourth straight year after beating Topeka Hayden 4-0 at Wichita’s Stryker Sports Complex.

Miege is looking to become the only school in Kansas history to win four straight 4-1A boys soccer titles.