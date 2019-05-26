St. James, St. Thomas Aquinas play to thriller in state 5A championship soccer match

St. James Academy girls soccer team @SJA_Gameday/Twitter

With 59.6 seconds left, Caylee Thornhill made school history.

Thornhill, the St. James Academy senior who is committed to Kansas State, found the back of the net in the final minute of the 2019 Kansas Class 5A state championship game to give the Thunder a 1-0 win over rival St. Thomas Aquinas on Sunday in Emporia.

It marks St. James Academy’s first girls soccer title since 2011 and its first since Class 5A separated from 4-1A the same year.

The Thunder had a wild regular season but came to life once the elimination games hit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. James entered the 2019 postseason with a 10-6-0 record and struggled mightily against the Blue Valley teams, losing to Southwest, Northwest, North and Blue Valley. They were outscored 13-5 in those games.

The Thunder lucked out, though, and didn’t play any of those teams in the postseason. And they proved worthy of playing for a championship, with massive wins over Blue Valley West, the 6A champion; Bishop Miege, the 4-1A champion; and Aquinas, the team they faced Saturday.

Facing Aquinas the first time was just as thrilling. April 11, the Thunder went on the road and pulled out a 2-1 sudden-victory win over the Saints in overtime.

St. James was on a three-game losing streak entering the postseason and flipped a switch and outscored its opponents 27-1.

vs. KC Schlagle: 11-0 (Regional Semifinal)

at Sumner Academy: 8-0 (Regional Championship)

at Spring Hill: 5-1 (State Quarterfinal)

vs. Valley Center: 2-0 (State Semifinal)

vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: 1-0 (State Championship)