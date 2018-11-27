All-Metro Soccer: See the top high school talent from across the Wichita area in 2018

With the 2018 season complete, the Wichita Eagle and Varsity Kansas has selected the annual All-Metro boys soccer team. It is made up of the top 11 players from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, plus one coach.

Jack Barrier

Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Senior, Winger

Kapaun was slow out of the gate, but Barrier helped get the Crusaders rolling. After entering the postseason with a .500 record, Kapaun blitzed through its regional tournament with a stunning win over No. 1 Andover Central before losing to Bishop Carroll in the sub-state round.

Without Barrier, Kapaun would have struggled to get as far as it did in 2018. He provided width that spread defenses thin, then a powerful slash to goal that proved to be lethal against every defense in the City League.

“It was just kind of like an attitude change,” he said. “We kind of changed things around in that aspect and switched around formations and put people in different spots, and it clicked really well.”

Andrew Bliss

Maize South, Senior, Defender

There might not be a faster soccer player in Kansas. Bliss made defenders look silly countless times in 2018 with his outstanding pace and ball control. He was moved to defense out of necessity, and it paid dividends for the Mavericks, but when he was needed, he was pulled up.

There was no greater example than Maize South’s regional championship game against Eisenhower when Bliss was moved to forward and scored the game-winning goal in double overtime after making a 40-yard run and beating a handful of defenders. He said that one stands out.

“We’ve been so back and forth with them all four years I’ve been at Maize South,” Bliss said. “We’ve probably split .500 since I’ve been there. It just felt good to, senior year, one-up them I guess.”

Bryce Bowman

Maize South, Senior, Attacking Midfielder

Without Bowman, Maize South likely wouldn’t have reached the state championship match. Bliss missed the Mavericks’ state semifinal as he played in the school’s regional football playoff game that night. In his absence, Bowman moved back to play defense and held St. James Academy scoreless to penalty kicks, where the Mavs pulled through.

Bowman’s versatility on the field and dynamic play as an attacking midfielder was crucial to the creativity of the Maize South attack.

“Coach (Rey Ramirez) really put our heads up,” he said. “He said, ‘We can’t peak at the beginning or in the middle of the season. We got to peak at the end.’ And that’s kind of what we did. We peaked hard at the end, and that’s what got us farther.”

Nick Dominick

Wichita North, Senior, Defender

Dominick missed much of the season because of injury but was still voted to the City League first team. He is a well-respected defender and showed why in glimpses of the 2018 season. A tall, pacey defender, Dominick was crucial in containing some of the City League’s top offenses.

Dominick was also vital to getting the ball out of the back and into the feet of some of North’s playmakers, like fellow senior Alfonso Ceballos.

“For me, it was just the chemistry and the bond we had, it was what made us so good,” he said. “(I’ll remember) just how hard everybody worked. Everybody was there every day with a smile on their face and was ready to play.”

Ethan Doud

Eisenhower, Junior, Attacking Midfielder

Few players pulled the strings like Doud in 2018. Despite losing a lot of senior talent from last season, Eisenhower was again one of the Wichita area’s top teams. A lot of that was Doud’s doing. He was clinical with the ball at his feet and always seemed to make the right decision.

Doud was almost always at the front of opposing coaches’ game plans, and he still found ways to work his way around defenses.

“My coach at the beginning of the year told me I’m going to be the guy that has to push this team,” he said. “Getting everybody on the same page, whether I like them or not, just having everybody doing what they need to do helped the team a lot.”

Braeden Huslig

Bishop Carroll, Senior, Goalkeeper

In a loaded goalkeeper class of All-Metro caliber players, Huslig earned the nod in 2018. Bishop Carroll reached the state semifinals again in 2018 in a year many deemed as a rebuilding one. In the process, Huslig became the player with the most wins in Carroll boys soccer history.

Huslig always seemed to be around the ball. He displayed awesome leaping saves and clutch one-on-one denials. He was called upon countless times, particularly late in the postseason.

“Everyone was doubting us, and I think (getting back to state) was the most important,” he said. “We all thought this would be the year we’d not make it, but we did.”

Carson Lee

Bishop Carroll, Senior, Striker

Although his point total didn’t jump off the screen in 2018, Lee was one of Wichita’s most dynamic goal-scorers. Lee has pace on the ball that is tough to match and seems to dribble through the heart of defenses like a point guard. He is excellent with his back to the goal but even better when running toward it.

Lee was instrumental in the Carroll attack in 2018. Without him on the field, the Golden Eagles seemed to lack creativity in the final third.

“When I got chances to score, I tried to put them in as often as I could,” he said. “I tried being a leader for all the younger guys. We had a quite a bit of seniors, but we had a lot of freshmen and sophomore role players that had big shoes, and they’re going to fill them.”

Ivan Quezada

Wichita East, Sophomore, Striker

No one scored more in the City League. With 21 goals in 2018, Quezada was one of the most lethal goal-scorers in the state. He was the target man for the Blue Aces and came through more often than not. And only a sophomore, Quezada will be a terror on opposing coaches and defenses for years to come.

Quezada said staying calm in front of goal is the key.

“I just tried to put as many as possible in the back of the net; it’s pretty challenging,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent around the area, and it just motivated me to do better for myself.”

Cole Thompson

Campus, Senior, Defender

There were few leaders in the Wichita area like Thompson this season. With a heavy senior class, Thompson took control and led from the back helping Campus to a regional championship game appearance at Dodge City. Thompson was an outstanding communicator for the Colts and kept everything organized.

His crowning moment came in the opening round of the playoffs at home against Wichita North when his penalty kick helped seal the Colts’ spot in the next round. Thompson said a lot goes into being a leader.

“Just knowing the values of what your team needs to succeed,” he said. “Holding each other accountable, holding yourself accountable. Portraying the right image for your teammates and just leading by example.”

Francisco Vielmas

Derby, Senior, Attacking Midfielder

Derby was one of three teams to reach the state semifinals, and Vielmas was the Panthers’ top player. Vielmas was a calming presence in the middle of the field for Derby. A dynamic goal scorer and creative playmaker, Vielmas was the engine to the Panthers’ attack.

Vielmas battled injury late in the 2018 season but came back strong through the postseason as he helped the Panthers knock off No. 1 Washburn Rural on the road to reach state.

“We had a preseason tournament in the summer, and we won it,” he said. “Right there, we knew we were going to have a great season. After that, we just knew we were going to go far.”

Max Wurth

Andover Central, Senior, Defensive Midfielder

In 2018, Wurth was the Wichita area’s top defensive midfielder. He helped the Jaguars become the last undefeated team in Kansas and provided a much-needed leadership role on a young Andover Central team.

Wurth was a second coach on the field as he was constantly directing traffic and playing the ball through the midfield and into the feet of the Jaguars’ diverse attacking options.

“The thing I’ll remember most is just the guys on the team,” Wurth said. “We’ve been through a lot, a lot of state runs. It’s just a family, and I’ll remember them the most.”

Paul Burke

Derby, All-Metro Coach of the Year

Four years ago, Derby struggled to find wins. In 2018, the Panthers finished in the top four of Class 6A. Burke was instrumental in helping Derby learn how to win and finish matches. This season, the Panthers finished with 15 wins, including sub-state and regional championships.

Burke said getting his players to believe was the key, and everything fell into place after that with a strong senior class.

“A lot of it was preparation,” he said. “They kind of bought in to all those little, tiny details that you got to pay attention to that maybe goes unnoticed or where other teams just naturally do it. We had to fight to find those teams, and they bought in to liking those things.”