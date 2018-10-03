Wichita is home to one of Kansas’ most explosive high school soccer teams

One blink or turn to get a hotdog and it will be gone.
That was the case Tuesday in Wichita North’s 3-1 win over Wichita Heights. The Redskins scored twice in about a minute and a half against one of the best teams in the City League.
After the Falcons scored a rocket with 30 minutes to go in the second half to equalize, the Redskins got on the ball more. They were more aggressive on their tackles. That equaled more chances.
Kobe Wilson snatched the first one.
Last year’s All-Metro selection Alfonso Ceballos played a ball deep into the Heights half toward the right sideline. Wilson tracked it but felt a defender on his hip. From the numbers on the football field, he fired and pinged it to the far top-left corner.
“I hit it first time because I knew I was unsupported and I looked up and saw the keeper at the 6-(yard box),” Wilson said. “I figured if I could get it high at the far post and still be able to get it down, it’s a goal.”
Wilson’s goal was world class, and North celebrated like it was, too. It sparked the Redskins, and moments later, David Lopez bagged another.
After some combination play in the midfield, Wilson found the ball on the flank making a diagonal run to goal. Lopez overlapped him, cut in and banged it and “struck it with venom,” coach Curt Wullscheleger said.
“Mostly everybody on the team can finish; everybody has a foot to shoot,” Lopez said. “It’s just what we do. It’s been like that for a long time.”
The 90-second stretch epitomized North soccer. Heights had the momentum and the energy. Like a switch had been turned on, the Redskins pounced and put the game away.
Coach Curt Wullschleger said it has been that way for years.
“We’re very deep in offensive talent,” he said. “These kids like to go forward and attack, so I can constantly rotate through six, seven players up top so we’re always fresh and we’re always pressing.”
The 2018 season could be different though. Although North has used the long ball and high-powered offense before, this year the Redskins have the talent to bolster the system.
In North’s road game against Bishop Carroll, Miles Miller scored what could be the goal of the year in Wichita on a curling free kick that left the goalkeeper helpless. The Redskins have done it before, did it again Tuesday and will likely find even more magic later this season.
So far North is 4-1 in City League play and sits second to Bishop Carroll (5-1). The Redskins have one of the best goal differentials in the league at +7 and have played some of the strongest competition, including Heights on Tuesday.
North’s last real City League test comes Oct. 18 against Kapaun at home. The Crusaders have allowed the fewest goals of any league team at four in six games, but with North’s potent, flash in the pan offense, they have the potential to score that many in one game.
