After beating two top-3 finishers, Derby soccer is the hottest team in Kansas

They didn’t even expect this.
Derby beat Manhattan 1-1 (4-3, penalty kicks) on Monday in the first round of the 2018 Titan Classic. It was the Panthers’ second win over a third-place finisher from last year’s state tournaments ... in the past week.
Manhattan came third in Class 6A in 2017, and Kapaun, who Derby beat 3-1, won the consolation in 5A. The Panthers finished 10-8 last season.
“I think people are realizing that we’re better than they think,” senior midfielder Clayton Simmons said. “A lot of people out there think of Derby and don’t think we’re any good at soccer, but I think we’re making a statement this year.
“I thought we were going to be pretty good, but I didn’t even know we were going to be this good.”
Most teams are still trying to figure out their identities, lineups and tactics only a week into the season, but Derby has it pinned. The Panthers have been building this for years.
Simmons said they have improved their record every year since he was a freshman. Derby reached the state semifinals in 2013 with a 16-3 record. Since then, the goal has been to get back.
“Our senior class has 11 guys,” coach Paul Burke said. “It’s been a process of all four years kind of building and creating a culture to where it’s the same every year but building some depth. Our depth is finally there to where we are putting in subs that are just as good as our starters.
“It’s taken us four years to get back. It was almost like we had to teach them how to win again. ... This is the peak of the journey, especially for these guys.”
The Panthers are loaded with talent across the board, and it starts with senior attacking midfielder Fransisco Vielmas. In Derby’s win over Manhattan, Vielmas scored the Panthers’ only goal in regulation. He whipped in a free kick around the Indians’ wall and stunned the goalkeeper as it blasted past.
Around him, Derby has pieces that mesh well together already this season. Simmons pairs as a nice partner in the midfield. Senior Ethan Hill and junior Michael Self provide width and speed on the wings.
Senior forward Markus Juen seems to be a near-complete striker with speed and strength to hold off defenders. And junior forward Saul Munoz adds an element of flair few others on the pitch can match.
Although they are talented individually, their chemistry is what sets them apart early in the season.
“Some of us have been playing together since we were young,” Vielmas said. “Seniors like us are stepping up, and the communication on the field has been great.”
The road in front of the Panthers is brutal. Starting in the Titan Classic, Derby gets Dodge City on at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Red Demons on the 6A state title in 2016. If they get by them, the Panthers will get either Carroll or Kapaun — both of whom finished in the top three of 5A last year.
Beyond the tournament, Derby must deal with a loaded league that includes Salina Central, Maize, Newton and reigning champion Campus. Throw in area powers like Eisenhower and East, and the Panthers’ schedule is among the hardest in Wichita.
Burke said his players know the importance of the regular season and the impact it has on their goals in 2018.
“My expectation is as high as they want to go,” Burke said. “Our first step is to host a regional final. None of these guys have done it. You got to win every single game because it’s all based on rankings. Whoever has the best record gets the best advantage.”
Playing soccer in Derby isn’t the easiest place to do it. Constantly working in the shadow of the Panthers’ grand football program has its challenges, but Simmons said with the way they are playing this season, that is getting easier.
“You know Derby, it’s all about Derby football, so not a lot of people pay attention to soccer,” he said. “But I think this year, we’re getting more of a fan base and a lot more people are paying attention to us.”
