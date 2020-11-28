Northwest football comes up short against Mill Valley in Class 5A championship game

Mill Valley receiver Ty Reishus catches a long touchdown pass over Wichita Northwest’s Jamar Martin during the first half of their 5A Championship game in Pittsburg on Saturday. The Wichita Eagle

The heartbreak was all too familiar for the Northwest football team.

For the third straight season the Grizzlies arrived to the Class 5A championship game with an undefeated record looking for the school’s first state title and for the third straight season, Northwest suffered its first loss in the last game of the season.

Mill Valley defeated Northwest 49-35 on Saturday at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium, pulling away late in the fourth quarter after the Grizzlies tied the game with 8:21 remaining. It was the second straight year Mill Valley (9-2) topped Northwest (10-1) in the Kansas 5A final.

It was a familiar story for Northwest — fall behind early, then rally back to tie the game up in the fourth quarter only to watch Mill Valley pull away in the end.

The Grizzlies erased a 14-point deficit on a dazzling 25-yard touchdown scamper by Geremiah Moore, who made multiple defenders miss on a fourth-and-8 play, to tie the game at 35-35 with 8:21 left.

But Mill Valley senior quarterback Cooper Marsh was too much once again for Northwest. Marsh accounted for six of seven of Mill Valley’s touchdowns and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:08 left on a short touchdown run.

The game came down to a fourth-and-1 play for Northwest, trailing 42-35 with less than four minutes remaining, on its own 29-yard line. The Grizzlies opted to go for it, but Moore was wrangled down in the backfield by Mill Valley’s Trey Worcester for a turnover on downs.

Just like its last two trips to the championship game, Northwest had to battle back from a disastrous start. In 2018, the Grizzlies fell behind 35-0 to St. Thomas Aquinas and they trailed Mill Valley 21-7 in the second quarter in last year’s title game.

Northwest’s defense looked like it was set to register its third straight stop to open Saturday’s game after backing up Mill Valley into a thirdd-and-22 on its own 9-yard line. Instead, the Jaguars struck first with a 91-yard touchdown pass from Marsh to Ty Reishus.

On the first play of Northwest’s ensuing drive, an option pitch was botched and Mill Valley recovered deep in Northwest territory. Five plays later, Marsh trotted in the end zone to put Northwest in a 14-0 hole in less than two minutes.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

In desperate need of something positive, Phillips delivered for Northwest when he took a handoff around right end untouched 36 yards for a touchdown run on a fourth-down play.

Marsh responded with a touchdown drive of his own for Mill Valley, capped by his second rushing touchdown of the half, to put the Jaguars up 21-7. But Northwest matched touchdown for touchdown just before halftime, as Phillips scored his second rushing touchdown of the half on a 1-yard plunge to trim Northwest’s halftime deficit to 21-14.

It only took Northwest 31 seconds into the third quarter to tie the game, as the run-first Moore caught Mill Valley by surprise and connected with Kaleb Coleman wide open behind the defense for a 76-yard touchdown pass.