The 5-minute preview for every Kansas high school football state championship game

The Kansas high school football state championship games are coming up this weekend and Varsity Kansas has you covered for quick previews of the title matchups.

All championship games will be streamed by the KSHSAA at this link with monthly subscription packages starting at $10.99.

Class 6A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe

Who: Blue Valley North (7-2) vs. Derby (8-2)

Championship history: BV North is playing for its third Class 6A title in the last four years — all against Derby. The Mustangs beat Derby 49-42 to win the 6A title in 2017, then lost to Derby 24-16 in 2018. Derby is looking for its third straight Class 6A title and sixth championship in the last eight seasons. This is the sixth straight year Derby has played for the 6A title, the seventh time in the last eight years, and the program’s 12th title-game appearance. Derby has won titles in 1994, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Blue Valley North players to watch

Dasan McCullough DB Jr. 6-5 220 66 tkl, 4 INT; Ohio State commit Henry Martin QB Jr. 6-0 185 2,522 pass yds, 29 TDs, 2 INTs Mekhi Miller RB-WR Jr. 6-1 190 83 rec, 924 rec yds, 14 TDs; 340 rush yds, 4 TDs Nikko Taylor DL Sr. 6-5 220 41 tkl, 3 sacks Cole Stratton WR Jr. 6-0 170 53 rec, 499 rec yds, 3 TDs

Derby players to watch

Dylan Edwards RB So. 5-8 155 1,663 rush yds, 25 TDs Lem Wash QB Sr. 6-0 205 1,074 pass yds, 14 TDs, 6 INT; 1,182 rush yds, 17 TDs Jack Hileman LB Sr. 5-9 190 91 tkls, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs Coleson Syring LB Sr. 6-1 230 89 tkls, 14 TFL Reid Liston WR Sr. 6-0 175 32 rec, 453 rec yds, 6 TDs

Class 5A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg

Who: Mill Valley (9-2) vs. Wichita Northwest (10-0)

Championship history: Mill Valley is playing for its fourth Class 5A championship in the last six seasons. The Jaguars have won the title in all three of their previous appearances: 35-14 over Bishop Carroll in 2015, 35-34 over Goddard in 2016 and 40-31 over Wichita Northwest in 2019. This is the third straight title-game appearance for Wichita Northwest, which lost 49-28 to St. Thomas Aquinas in 2018 and to Mill Valley last season. This is only the fourth time the Grizzlies have played in the title game with their previous appearance coming in 1996 before the recent run.

Mill Valley players to watch

Ethan Kremer OL-DL Sr. 6-1 275 49 tkl, 14.5 TFL, 7 sacks Cooper Marsh QB Sr. 6-1 172 1,342 pass yds, 13 TDs, 4 INT; 429 rush yds, 10 TDs Kolten Jegen LB Sr. 6-0 215 94 tkl, 11.5 TFL Quin Wittenauer RB Sr. 5-11 167 1,173 rush yds, 14 TDs Jacob Hartman WR Sr. 6-0 167 37 rec, 726 rec yds, 9 TDs

Wichita Northwest players to watch

Julius Bolden RB Sr. 5-11 195 1,358 rush yds, 23 TDs Zac Daher DL Sr. 6-4 245 37 tkl, 12.5 TFL, 4 sacks Wetu Kolomo DB Sr. 6-0 175 21 tkl, 1 INT Todric McGee DB Sr. 6-1 195 53 tkl, 8 TFL, 3 INT Geremiah Moore QB-RB Jr. 5-8 160 855 rush yds, 11 TDs

Class 4A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson

Who: St. James Academy (7-4) vs. Arkansas City (6-6)

Championship history: St. James Academy has never reached a state championship game before. Arkansas City has won one state championship in program history in 1979 and played in a title game in two others season (1978, 1986).

St. James Academy players to watch

Dakota Burritt QB Sr. 6-1 170 2,613 pass yds, 26 TDs, 6 INT; 319 rush yds LaJames White RB-DB Sr. 5-8 184 1,249 rush yds, 21 TDs; 38 rec, 585 rec yds, 6 TDs Tyler Claiborne WR Jr. 6-3 190 72 rec, 1,078 rec yds, 11 TDs Josh Kirby WR-K Sr. 6-3 180 20 rec, 332 rec yds, 4 TDs Jack Gossman DB Sr. 5-9 175 100 tkl, 4 INT, 8 PBU

Arkansas City players to watch

Gabe Welch QB So. 6-0 180 2,416 pass yds, 10 TDs, 11 INTs; 8 rush TDs Cadon Clark WR So. 5-10 165 63 rec, 571 rec yds, 1 TD Lucas Barns WR Jr. 6-0 170 28 rec, 504 rec yds, 3 TDs Haden O’Toole WR Sr. 6-1 170 20 rec, 458 rec yds, 5 TDs Wyatt Bahm RB So. 5-10 150 423 rush yds, 11 TDs

Class 3A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson

Who: Perry-Lecompton (11-1) vs. Andale (11-0)

Championship history: Perry-Lecompton has never won a state championship in program history, but this will be the third trip to the title game after previous trips in 2008 and 2019. Andale will be looking for back-to-back state championships after defeating Perry-Lecompton 35-7 in last season’s 3A title game. The Indians are 4-1 all-time in state title games with state championships coming in 2006, 2007, 2014 and 2019.

Perry-Lecompton players to watch

Thad Metcalfe QB-DB Sr. 5-9 170 1,251 pass yds, 11 TDs, 5 INT; 1,213 rush yds, 24 TDs; 3 INT on D Hayden Robb OL-LB Sr. 5-10 230 125 tkls, 10 TFL Sean Urban OL-LDL Sr. 6-2 280 45 tkls, 10 TFL Parker Stone WR-DB Sr. 6-2 170 28 rec, 544 rec yds, 5 TDs Reichen Rush RB Jr. 5-10 160 933 rush yds, 11 TDs

Andale players to watch

Eli Rowland RB Sr.







Noah Meyer QB-DB Sr. 325 pass yds, 10 TDs; 1,032 rush yds, 18 TDs







Cayden Winter OL-DL Sr. 6-2 240 51 tkls, 2 sacks, 4 TFL



Caden Parthemer TE-LB Sr. 10 rec, 212 rec yds, 3 TDs; 59 tkls, 2 INT







Gabe Ungles RB-DB Sr. 460 rush yds, 8 TDs







460 rush yds, 8 TDs

Class 2A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: District Stadium in Salina

Who: Rossville (12-0) vs. Hoisington (12-0)

Championship history: After winning three straight Class 3A championships from 2014-16, Rossville is back in the state title game for the fifth time in program history (the other appearance was a 1992 title-game loss) after a four-year absence. This is Hoisington’s first championship appearance in school history.

Rossville players to watch

Torrey Horak QB Jr. 5-10 170 1,352 pass yds with 24 TDs, 2 INTs; 1,460 rush yds, 27 TDs Woodrow Rezac RB Sr. 6-1 176 873 rush yds, 12 TDs; 300 rec yards, 5 TDs Bo Reeves WR-DB Sr. 6-5 210 23 rec, 456 rec yds, 10 TDs; 3 INTs on D Kaiden Brown LB Sr. 5-7 180 61 tkl, 5 TFL Mshewe Hale DL Jr. 5-10 215 41 tkl, 4 sacks, 8 TFL

Hoisington players to watch

Holt Hanzlick RB-LB Sr. 5-11 200 1,044 rush yds, 14 TDs; 72 tkls, 11 TFL Joshua Ball R-LB Sr. 5-9 180 632 rush yds, 10 TDs; 42 tkls, 3 TFL Mason Haxton QB Sr. 6-0 165 778 pass yds, 10 TD, 1 INT; 370 rush yds Chase Robinson TE-DE Sr. 6-0 165 10 rec, 236 rec yds, 5 TDs; 47 tkls, 3 INT Cole Steinert RB-LB Sr. 5-10 175 413 rush yds, 7 TDs; 65 tkls, 5 TFL

Class 1A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lewis Field in Hays

Who: Olpe (12-0) vs. Oakley (10-2)

Championship history: Olpe is looking for its second state championship in school history in its fifth trip to a title game. Olpe previously played for state titles in 1976, 2008, 2014 and 2018. Olpe’s only title came in 2014. This is Oakley’s first state championship game in school history.

Olpe players to watch

Damon Redeker QB-DB Jr. 5-11 160 1,029 pass yds, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; 643 rush yds, 10 TDs; 4 INT on D Ted Skalsky OL-LB Jr. 6-0 195 99 tkl, 15 TFL Jordan Barnard TE-DE Sr. 6-1 200 22 rec, 339 rec yds, 9 TDs; 31 tkl, 5.5 TFL, 2 INT Kynden Robert RB-DB Sr. 5-7 160 436 rush yds, 11 TDs Garret Cole OL-DL So. 5-10 190 36 tkl, 16.5 TFL

Oakley players to watch

Ethan Abell RB-DB Sr. 5-10 180 1,979 rush yds, 26 TDs Eric Cain Jr. QB-DB Sr. 5-11 155 646 pass yds, 2 TDs; 6 INTs on D Hunter Scheck RB-LB Sr. 5-9 220 395 rush yds, 6 TDs; 51 tkl, 3 TFL Will Schmidt WR-DB So. 6-0 175 13 rec, 215 rec yds, 1 TD Jonathan Temaat OL-LB Jr. 5-11 200 69 tkl, 3 TFL

8-man Division 1 state championship

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fischer Field in Newton

Who: Little River (10-2) vs. Wichita County (12-0)

Championship history: Little River is playing in its 10th state championship game in school history, although it is its first title-game appearance since 2001. Little River has previously won state titles in 1970, 1971, 1981, 1996 and 1999. After falling one win short last season, Wichita County will play for its first state championship in program history.

Little River players to watch

Jayden Garrison QB-DB Sr. 6-0 170 657 pass yds, 12 TDs; 1,477 rush yds, 33 TDs; 12 rec, 225 rec yds, 7 TDs Graham Stephens RB-LB Sr. 5-9 195 759 rush yds, 18 TDs; 121 tkls, 20 TFL Braxton Lafferty TE-LB So. 5-11 170 26 rec, 512 rec yds, 9 TDs; 73 tkl Grant Stephens TE-DL So. 5-10 170 66 tkl, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks Keaton Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5-7 150 8 rec, 106 rec yds

Wichita County players to watch

Kayde Rietzke QB Sr. 5-9 165 1,655 pass yds, 33 TDs, 5 INTs; 1,270 rush yds, 23 TDs Manny Chavez TE-DL Sr. 6-1 220 34 rec, 490 rec yds, 7 TDs; 43 tkls, 18 TFL, 12 sacks Sheldon Whalen TE-DB Sr. 6-0 155 45 rec, 801 rec yds, 21 TDs Jesse Gardner RB-LB Sr. 5-7 170 941 rush yds, 14 TDs; 50 tkls Tristen Porter RB-LB Jr. 5-6 130 297 rush yds, 5 TDs; 39 tkls, 9 TFL, 6 sacks

8-man Division 2 state championship

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fischer Field in Newton

Who: Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0)

Championship history: Hanover will play in its fifth 8-man state championship game in the last seven seasons, although this will be the first since 2017 when Hanover appeared in four straight title games. This will be Hanover’s ninth total trip to the title game after winning championships in 1979, 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2017. St. Francis will be playing in its third state championship game — all in the last five years. St. Francis lost both of its previous title-game appearances in 2016 and 2018.

Hanover players to watch

Jacob Jueneman QB Sr. 6-4 165 1,111 pass yds, 19 TDs, 2 INT; 665 rush yds, 17 TDs Colin Jueneman RB-LB Sr. 6-2 175 636 rush yds, 14 TDs; 28 rec, 422 rec yds, 6 TDs Jacob Klipp OL-LB Sr. 6-2 195 114 tkl, 10 TFL Tyler Bonser RB-LB Sr. 5-9 145 419 rush yds, 14 TDs Emmitt Jueneman WR-DB Jr. 6-1 190 15 rec, 307 rec yds, 7 TDs

St. Francis players to watch

Shadryon Blanka RB-LB Sr. 6-2 205 2,050 rush yds, 40 total TDs; 82 tkl Ben Busse WR-DB So. 6-0 150 9 pass TDs; 7 INTs on D Jesse Baxter OL-DL Sr. 6-3 215 17 TFL, 13 sacks Kobe Tice TE-LB Sr. 6-2 175 5 rec TDs Adam Krien RB-DL Sr. 6-0 200




