The 5-minute preview for every Kansas high school football state championship game

Andale’s Eli Rowland
Andale’s Eli Rowland Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas high school football state championship games are coming up this weekend and Varsity Kansas has you covered for quick previews of the title matchups.

All championship games will be streamed by the KSHSAA at this link with monthly subscription packages starting at $10.99.

_MG_6680 (3).JPG
Derby’s Dylan Edwards Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 6A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe

Who: Blue Valley North (7-2) vs. Derby (8-2)

Championship history: BV North is playing for its third Class 6A title in the last four years — all against Derby. The Mustangs beat Derby 49-42 to win the 6A title in 2017, then lost to Derby 24-16 in 2018. Derby is looking for its third straight Class 6A title and sixth championship in the last eight seasons. This is the sixth straight year Derby has played for the 6A title, the seventh time in the last eight years, and the program’s 12th title-game appearance. Derby has won titles in 1994, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Blue Valley North players to watch

Dasan McCulloughDBJr.6-522066 tkl, 4 INT; Ohio State commit
Henry MartinQBJr.6-01852,522 pass yds, 29 TDs, 2 INTs
Mekhi MillerRB-WRJr.6-119083 rec, 924 rec yds, 14 TDs; 340 rush yds, 4 TDs
Nikko TaylorDLSr.6-522041 tkl, 3 sacks
Cole StrattonWRJr.6-017053 rec, 499 rec yds, 3 TDs
Derby players to watch

Dylan EdwardsRBSo.5-81551,663 rush yds, 25 TDs
Lem WashQBSr.6-02051,074 pass yds, 14 TDs, 6 INT; 1,182 rush yds, 17 TDs
Jack HilemanLBSr.5-919091 tkls, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 INTs
Coleson SyringLBSr.6-123089 tkls, 14 TFL
Reid ListonWRSr.6-017532 rec, 453 rec yds, 6 TDs
wichita northwest high school football wetu kalomo
Wichita Northwest’s Wetu Kalomo Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg

Who: Mill Valley (9-2) vs. Wichita Northwest (10-0)

Championship history: Mill Valley is playing for its fourth Class 5A championship in the last six seasons. The Jaguars have won the title in all three of their previous appearances: 35-14 over Bishop Carroll in 2015, 35-34 over Goddard in 2016 and 40-31 over Wichita Northwest in 2019. This is the third straight title-game appearance for Wichita Northwest, which lost 49-28 to St. Thomas Aquinas in 2018 and to Mill Valley last season. This is only the fourth time the Grizzlies have played in the title game with their previous appearance coming in 1996 before the recent run.

Mill Valley players to watch

Ethan KremerOL-DLSr.6-127549 tkl, 14.5 TFL, 7 sacks
Cooper MarshQBSr.6-11721,342 pass yds, 13 TDs, 4 INT; 429 rush yds, 10 TDs
Kolten JegenLBSr.6-021594 tkl, 11.5 TFL
Quin WittenauerRBSr.5-111671,173 rush yds, 14 TDs
Jacob HartmanWRSr.6-016737 rec, 726 rec yds, 9 TDs

Wichita Northwest players to watch

Julius BoldenRBSr.5-111951,358 rush yds, 23 TDs
Zac DaherDLSr.6-424537 tkl, 12.5 TFL, 4 sacks
Wetu KolomoDBSr.6-017521 tkl, 1 INT
Todric McGeeDBSr.6-119553 tkl, 8 TFL, 3 INT
Geremiah MooreQB-RBJr.5-8160855 rush yds, 11 TDs
Class 4A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson

Who: St. James Academy (7-4) vs. Arkansas City (6-6)

Championship history: St. James Academy has never reached a state championship game before. Arkansas City has won one state championship in program history in 1979 and played in a title game in two others season (1978, 1986).

St. James Academy players to watch

Dakota BurrittQBSr.6-11702,613 pass yds, 26 TDs, 6 INT; 319 rush yds
LaJames WhiteRB-DBSr.5-81841,249 rush yds, 21 TDs; 38 rec, 585 rec yds, 6 TDs
Tyler ClaiborneWRJr.6-319072 rec, 1,078 rec yds, 11 TDs
Josh KirbyWR-KSr.6-318020 rec, 332 rec yds, 4 TDs
Jack GossmanDBSr.5-9175100 tkl, 4 INT, 8 PBU

Arkansas City players to watch

Gabe WelchQBSo.6-01802,416 pass yds, 10 TDs, 11 INTs; 8 rush TDs
Cadon ClarkWRSo.5-1016563 rec, 571 rec yds, 1 TD
Lucas BarnsWRJr.6-017028 rec, 504 rec yds, 3 TDs
Haden O’TooleWRSr.6-117020 rec, 458 rec yds, 5 TDs
Wyatt BahmRBSo.5-10150423 rush yds, 11 TDs
IMG_34601_20201124_121530.jpg
Andale senior Noah Meyer has overcome an array of injuries to help lead the Indians back to the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday. Jim Ast, A Lucky Shot Photography Courtesy

Class 3A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson

Who: Perry-Lecompton (11-1) vs. Andale (11-0)

Championship history: Perry-Lecompton has never won a state championship in program history, but this will be the third trip to the title game after previous trips in 2008 and 2019. Andale will be looking for back-to-back state championships after defeating Perry-Lecompton 35-7 in last season’s 3A title game. The Indians are 4-1 all-time in state title games with state championships coming in 2006, 2007, 2014 and 2019.

Perry-Lecompton players to watch

Thad MetcalfeQB-DBSr.5-91701,251 pass yds, 11 TDs, 5 INT; 1,213 rush yds, 24 TDs; 3 INT on D
Hayden RobbOL-LBSr.5-10230125 tkls, 10 TFL
Sean UrbanOL-LDLSr.6-228045 tkls, 10 TFL
Parker StoneWR-DBSr.6-217028 rec, 544 rec yds, 5 TDs
Reichen RushRBJr.5-10160933 rush yds, 11 TDs

Andale players to watch

Eli RowlandRBSr.



1,426 rush yds, 23 TDs; 382 rec yds, 7 TDs
Noah MeyerQB-DBSr.



325 pass yds, 10 TDs; 1,032 rush yds, 18 TDs
Cayden WinterOL-DLSr.

24051 tkls, 2 sacks, 4 TFL
Caden ParthemerTE-LBSr.



10 rec, 212 rec yds, 3 TDs; 59 tkls, 2 INT
Gabe UnglesRB-DBSr.



460 rush yds, 8 TDs
Class 2A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: District Stadium in Salina

Who: Rossville (12-0) vs. Hoisington (12-0)

Championship history: After winning three straight Class 3A championships from 2014-16, Rossville is back in the state title game for the fifth time in program history (the other appearance was a 1992 title-game loss) after a four-year absence. This is Hoisington’s first championship appearance in school history.

Rossville players to watch

Torrey HorakQBJr.5-101701,352 pass yds with 24 TDs, 2 INTs; 1,460 rush yds, 27 TDs
Woodrow RezacRBSr.6-1176873 rush yds, 12 TDs; 300 rec yards, 5 TDs
Bo ReevesWR-DBSr.6-521023 rec, 456 rec yds, 10 TDs; 3 INTs on D
Kaiden BrownLBSr.5-718061 tkl, 5 TFL
Mshewe HaleDLJr.5-1021541 tkl, 4 sacks, 8 TFL

Hoisington players to watch

Holt HanzlickRB-LBSr.5-112001,044 rush yds, 14 TDs; 72 tkls, 11 TFL
Joshua BallR-LBSr.5-9180632 rush yds, 10 TDs; 42 tkls, 3 TFL
Mason HaxtonQBSr.6-0165778 pass yds, 10 TD, 1 INT; 370 rush yds
Chase RobinsonTE-DESr.6-016510 rec, 236 rec yds, 5 TDs; 47 tkls, 3 INT
Cole SteinertRB-LBSr.5-10175413 rush yds, 7 TDs; 65 tkls, 5 TFL

Class 1A state championship

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lewis Field in Hays

Who: Olpe (12-0) vs. Oakley (10-2)

Championship history: Olpe is looking for its second state championship in school history in its fifth trip to a title game. Olpe previously played for state titles in 1976, 2008, 2014 and 2018. Olpe’s only title came in 2014. This is Oakley’s first state championship game in school history.

Olpe players to watch

Damon RedekerQB-DBJr.5-111601,029 pass yds, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; 643 rush yds, 10 TDs; 4 INT on D
Ted SkalskyOL-LBJr.6-019599 tkl, 15 TFL
Jordan BarnardTE-DESr.6-120022 rec, 339 rec yds, 9 TDs; 31 tkl, 5.5 TFL, 2 INT
Kynden RobertRB-DBSr.5-7160436 rush yds, 11 TDs
Garret ColeOL-DLSo.5-1019036 tkl, 16.5 TFL

Oakley players to watch

Ethan AbellRB-DBSr.5-101801,979 rush yds, 26 TDs
Eric Cain Jr.QB-DBSr.5-11155646 pass yds, 2 TDs; 6 INTs on D
Hunter ScheckRB-LBSr.5-9220395 rush yds, 6 TDs; 51 tkl, 3 TFL
Will SchmidtWR-DBSo.6-017513 rec, 215 rec yds, 1 TD
Jonathan TemaatOL-LBJr.5-1120069 tkl, 3 TFL

8-man Division 1 state championship

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fischer Field in Newton

Who: Little River (10-2) vs. Wichita County (12-0)

Championship history: Little River is playing in its 10th state championship game in school history, although it is its first title-game appearance since 2001. Little River has previously won state titles in 1970, 1971, 1981, 1996 and 1999. After falling one win short last season, Wichita County will play for its first state championship in program history.

Little River players to watch

Jayden GarrisonQB-DBSr.6-0170657 pass yds, 12 TDs; 1,477 rush yds, 33 TDs; 12 rec, 225 rec yds, 7 TDs
Graham StephensRB-LBSr.5-9195759 rush yds, 18 TDs; 121 tkls, 20 TFL
Braxton LaffertyTE-LBSo.5-1117026 rec, 512 rec yds, 9 TDs; 73 tkl
Grant StephensTE-DLSo.5-1017066 tkl, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks
Keaton RichardsonWR-DBSr.5-71508 rec, 106 rec yds

Wichita County players to watch

Kayde RietzkeQBSr.5-91651,655 pass yds, 33 TDs, 5 INTs; 1,270 rush yds, 23 TDs
Manny ChavezTE-DLSr.6-122034 rec, 490 rec yds, 7 TDs; 43 tkls, 18 TFL, 12 sacks
Sheldon WhalenTE-DBSr.6-015545 rec, 801 rec yds, 21 TDs
Jesse GardnerRB-LBSr.5-7170941 rush yds, 14 TDs; 50 tkls
Tristen PorterRB-LBJr.5-6130297 rush yds, 5 TDs; 39 tkls, 9 TFL, 6 sacks

8-man Division 2 state championship

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Fischer Field in Newton

Who: Hanover (10-0) vs. St. Francis (11-0)

Championship history: Hanover will play in its fifth 8-man state championship game in the last seven seasons, although this will be the first since 2017 when Hanover appeared in four straight title games. This will be Hanover’s ninth total trip to the title game after winning championships in 1979, 2008, 2009, 2016 and 2017. St. Francis will be playing in its third state championship game — all in the last five years. St. Francis lost both of its previous title-game appearances in 2016 and 2018.

Hanover players to watch

Jacob JuenemanQBSr.6-41651,111 pass yds, 19 TDs, 2 INT; 665 rush yds, 17 TDs
Colin JuenemanRB-LBSr.6-2175636 rush yds, 14 TDs; 28 rec, 422 rec yds, 6 TDs
Jacob KlippOL-LBSr.6-2195114 tkl, 10 TFL
Tyler BonserRB-LBSr.5-9145419 rush yds, 14 TDs
Emmitt JuenemanWR-DBJr.6-119015 rec, 307 rec yds, 7 TDs

St. Francis players to watch

Shadryon BlankaRB-LBSr.6-22052,050 rush yds, 40 total TDs; 82 tkl
Ben BusseWR-DBSo.6-01509 pass TDs; 7 INTs on D
Jesse BaxterOL-DLSr.6-321517 TFL, 13 sacks
Kobe TiceTE-LBSr.6-21755 rec TDs
Adam KrienRB-DLSr.6-0200

