Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Varsity Football

Kansas high school football semifinal scores: Find out who’s playing in the title game

Below are updates and scores from the semifinal games in the Kansas high school football games with the winners advancing to next week’s KSHSAA state championship games.

Class 6A

Olathe North 14, Blue Valley North 10 (late 2nd quarter)

Derby 20, Junction City 14 (late 2nd quarter)

Class 6A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Played at at Olathe Boulevard Activity Center

Class 5A

Mill Valley 21, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 (halftime)

Wichita Northwest 21, Bishop Carroll 21 (halftime)

Class 5A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Note: Played at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium

Class 4A

Bishop Miege 22, St. James Academy 14 (halftime)

McPherson 21, Arkansas City 14 (halftime)

Class 4A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Friday.

Note: Played at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium

Class 3A

Perry-Lecompton 8, Holton 3 (halftime)

Andale 42, Wichita Collegiate 0 (halftime)

Class 3A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Played at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium

Class 2A

Rossville 19, Nemaha Central 13 (halftime)

Hoisington 26, Beloit 0 (Final)

Class 2A championship: Hoisington (12-0) vs. TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Played at Salina District Stadium

Class 1A

Olpe 14, Lyndon 6 (halftime)

Oakley 3, Inman 0 (late 2nd quarter)

Class 1A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Played at Fort Hays State’s Lewis Field

8-man Division 1

Wichita County 58, Hoxie 6 (Final)

Little River 20, Madison 0 (halftime)

8-man Division 1 championship: Wichita County (12-0) vs. TBD at 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Note: Played at Newton’s Fischer Field

8-man Division 2

Hanover 30, Frankfort 14 (late 2nd quarter)

St. Francis 36, Victoria 14 (4th quarter)

8-man Division 2 championship: TBD at 11 a.m. Saturday

Note: Played at Newton’s Fischer Field

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service