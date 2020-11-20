Varsity Football
Kansas high school football semifinal scores: Find out who’s playing in the title game
Below are updates and scores from the semifinal games in the Kansas high school football games with the winners advancing to next week’s KSHSAA state championship games.
Class 6A
Olathe North 14, Blue Valley North 10 (late 2nd quarter)
Derby 20, Junction City 14 (late 2nd quarter)
Class 6A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Played at at Olathe Boulevard Activity Center
Class 5A
Mill Valley 21, St. Thomas Aquinas 0 (halftime)
Wichita Northwest 21, Bishop Carroll 21 (halftime)
Class 5A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Played at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium
Class 4A
Bishop Miege 22, St. James Academy 14 (halftime)
McPherson 21, Arkansas City 14 (halftime)
Class 4A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Friday.
Note: Played at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium
Class 3A
Perry-Lecompton 8, Holton 3 (halftime)
Andale 42, Wichita Collegiate 0 (halftime)
Class 3A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Played at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium
Class 2A
Rossville 19, Nemaha Central 13 (halftime)
Hoisington 26, Beloit 0 (Final)
Class 2A championship: Hoisington (12-0) vs. TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Played at Salina District Stadium
Class 1A
Olpe 14, Lyndon 6 (halftime)
Oakley 3, Inman 0 (late 2nd quarter)
Class 1A championship: TBD at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Played at Fort Hays State’s Lewis Field
8-man Division 1
Wichita County 58, Hoxie 6 (Final)
Little River 20, Madison 0 (halftime)
8-man Division 1 championship: Wichita County (12-0) vs. TBD at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Note: Played at Newton’s Fischer Field
8-man Division 2
Hanover 30, Frankfort 14 (late 2nd quarter)
St. Francis 36, Victoria 14 (4th quarter)
8-man Division 2 championship: TBD at 11 a.m. Saturday
Note: Played at Newton’s Fischer Field
Comments