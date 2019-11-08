Varsity Football

Kansas playoff brackets: See the regional titles and who’s going to the quarterfinals

6AE.PNG

6AW.PNG

5AE.PNG

5AW.PNG

4AE.PNG

4AW.PNG

3AE.PNG

3AW.PNG

2AE.PNG

2AW.PNG

1AE.PNG

1AW.PNG
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
