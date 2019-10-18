High school football roundup: Undefeated teams given surprising tests, and one falls

On its face, Week 7 on the high shool football scene didn’t feature too many high-profile matchups, but Friday night had its moments.

Here is a recap and scores from Week 7 across the Wichita area:

Belle Plaine at Eureka: Back-to-back-to-back kick returns

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In 28 seconds, Eureka and Belle Plaine combined for three touchdowns, all by way of kick return.

The flurry started as Eureka junior Brennan Lowe returned a punt to give the Tornadoes a touchdown lead. It lasted 13 seconds as Belle Plaine’s Caleb Steele brought back the ensuing kickoff.

Not outdone, Eureka sophomore Garrison Spoonts made it three straight with another kickoff return.

Eureka beat previously undefeated Belle Plaine 33-14 to capture the Class 2A-District 5 title and improve to 5-2. Belle Plaine drops to 6-1.

Maize South at Goddard: Just win, baby

Goddard entered Friday losers of four straight, but the final score indicated otherwise.

Facing undefeated Maize South, Goddard played the Mavericks to a one-score game. Unfortunately for the Lions, one score was all Maize South needed for a 7-0 victory.

With 1:58 left in the first half, Maize South’s Justice Morris reeled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Colin Shields to finish off an 80-yard drive.

With the win, Maize South captures the AVCTL II title and is in line for its first undefeated regular season in school history with a win over winless Wichita North in Week 8.

Andover at Andover Central: Backyard Brawl goes to cats

For the first time since the 2010-11 seasons, Andover Central has painted the city gold in back-to-back seasons.

The Jaguars won the Backyard Brawl against crosstown rival Andover 31-13. Andover Central has now won its past five meetings with Andover across football and boys basketball.

Andover was without junior quarterback Eli Fahnestock, but with the loss, the Trojans drop to 2-5. Andover Central improves to 6-1 and maintains its status as one of the best teams in Class 4A.

Winfield at Wellington: Rivalry upset in the south

Wellington has had mostly a season to forget, coming off a Class 4A quarterfinal appearance last year. But Friday night was special.

The Crusaders beat rival Winfield 14-13.

With 8:22 in the fourth quarter, Wellington’s Zane Cornejo plowed up the middle for the 40-yard go-ahead touchdown and ensuing extra point.

Winfield got the ball twice with 3:19 to go but couldn’t piece together the game-winning drive.

Wichita Southeast at Wichita East: Aces win fifth straight

Wichita East is in line to finish with its best regular-season record in more than a decade.

The Aces won their fifth straight Friday night with a 32-7 win over rival Southeast. They improve to 5-2.

East’s lone losses this season came to last year’s Class 5A and 4A runners-up in Wichita Northwest and Goddard.

Clearwater at Andale: Early scare no match

For the first time in potentially years, Andale trailed.

Clearwater struck first Friday night to take a 6-0 lead, but it didn’t last. Andale clinched the AVCTL IV title with a 50-12 victory.

Clearwater standout quarterback Tanner Cash was back after suffering a stress fracture earlier this season.

Andale’s win sets up a massive Week 8 meeting with 6-1 Cheney to decide the Class 3A district title.

All Week 7 scores