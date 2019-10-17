Ten unbeaten football teams in Wichita area ahead of Week 7? Historically unmatched

There have been 141 undefeated high school football teams in the Wichita area through Week 6 since 1990, but there hadn’t been 10 in one year — until now.

This year marks the first time in at least three decades that 10 teams head into Week 7 with a chance to go undefeated. It is believed to trace back much further, too.

Here is a look at the teams left:

Derby Panthers, Class 6A

Maize Eagles, Class 5A

Maize South Mavericks, Class 5A

Wichita Northwest Grizzlies, Class 5A

McPherson Bullpups, Class 4A

Andale Indians, Class 3A

Halstead Dragons, Class 3A

Belle Plaine Dragons, Class 2A

Garden Plain Owls, Class 2A

Sedgwick Cardinals, Class 1A

There were 10 teams left unbeaten after Week 5. Remarkably, all 10 won.

Since 1990, the Wichita area has boasted eight undefeated teams through six weeks twice. In 2000 and 2004, there were 16 combined unbeaten teams heading into Week 7.

But only three won a state championship.

Based on the 141 teams that have gone unbeaten through Week 6 in the Wichita area since 1990, here are the odds of winning a state championship and finishing in each previous round of the postseason:

State championship

25 of 141 (17.7 percent)

Most common teams:

Conway Springs - 5

Derby - 3

Andale - 3

Runner-up

11 of 141 (7.8 percent)

Most common team:

Collegiate - 2

Lose in semifinal

21 of 141 (14.9 percent)

Most common teams:

Garden Plain - 4

Andale - 2

Buhler - 2

Collegiate - 2

McPherson - 2

Lose in quarterfinal

25 of 141 (17.7 percent)

Most common teams:

Wichita Heights - 4

Conway Springs - 3

Lose in regional or before

59 of 141 (41.8 percent)

Most common teams:

Conway Springs - 5

Andale - 4

Collegiate - 4

Hesston - 4