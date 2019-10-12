High school football roundup: Statements, upsets, near stunners rule week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Week 6 seemed to feature a lighter schedule in the Wichita area, but some schools still made history.

Here are the biggest games out of Friday night:

Eisenhower at Maize South: Making school history

For the first time in school history, Maize South is 6-0.

The Mavericks beat Eisenhower 10-0 in Week 6. They forced six turnovers to push their total over the past two games to 11. The two teams they played entered their games against Maize South with one combined loss.

Maize South started last season 0-3 before rattling off six straight wins through Week 9. The Mavericks have won 12 of their past 13 games. If that streak started in Week 1, it would end in the state championship game.

On senior night, senior Tysaac Noland and junior Brandon Bowles each had two takeaways, and senior Trevion Mitchell had the final interception on Eisenhower’s final drive.

Maize South’s lone touchdown came early in the second quarter as junior quarterback Colin Shields hit senior running back Mason Edwards on a 15-yard wheel route to the right corner of the end zone.

Maize South is in good position to finish the regular season undefeated. Its final two regular season opponents have two combined win. Eisenhower drops to 4-2 after winning three straight.

Kapaun at Bishop Carroll: Always a game

Kapaun entered Friday night with one win, and the Holy War seemed to lack the luster of years past.

The final score indicated otherwise. Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun for the 21st straight season, but the Crusaders held the Golden Eagles to a 23-13 game. It was closer than last year when Kapaun entered the game with as many losses as it has wins this season.

The 10-point game was the second-closest regular season rendition of the Holy War since 2011.

Bishop Carroll moves to 4-2 with the win and bumps to No. 4 seed in Class 5A West. Kapaun’s loss keeps it at the No. 16 seed with a a 1-5 record.

Valley Center at Goddard: First since 2004

Valley Center lost to Andover, Maize South and Andover Central by 21 combined points.

The Hornets got over the hump Friday, beating last year’s Class 4A runner-up Goddard 31-14. It was the Hornets’ first win over the Lions since 2004, and it came on the road.

Goddard was without starting quarterback Kyler Semrad, who was injured early in last week’s 42-0 loss at Maize.

Goddard’s loss marks its fourth straight since beating Arkansas City in Week 2. The 2-4 Lions are the No. 7 seed in Class 4A West. Valley Center improves to the same record and No. 12 in Class 5A West.

Andale at Collegiate: Still on top

Andale thought it had a real postseason-caliber test in Week 6, and it never came.

Andale beat one-loss Collegiate 50-7 on the road to stay unbeaten and put a cap on a fourth straight AVCTL IV title.

The Indians’ last league loss came in 2015 at Collegiate when they lost 46-45 in overtime. Collegiate was believed to be a real contender in Class 3A after a 4-0 start, outscoring opponents by 126 points.

With Scott City’s loss in Week 6, only Colby, Halstead and Andale are undefeated on the western side of the Class 3A bracket.

Great Bend at Andover Central: Back on track

Great Bend plays perhaps the most rigorous schedule in Kansas, and it continued Friday night in Andover.

Andover Central beat last year’s Class 5A quarterfinalist 41-7 at home to improve to 5-1, one of the best starts in school history.

Great Bend has lost four straight. Its opponents in that time have just three combined losses.

