Week 6 preview: Here’s the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week + predictions

Week 6 of the Kansas high school football season features several games that could have massive postseason implications.

Here is your preview for Week 6 preps football throughout the Wichita area.

Eisenhower at Maize South

2018 meeting: Maize South 28, Eisenhower 7

Preview: Eisenhower has been one of the biggest turnaround stories in Kansas, but the Tigers face their biggest test of the regular season Friday.

Eisenhower went 3-6 last season and already has more wins with three games left in the regular season. The 4-1 Tigers must go on the road to undefeated Maize South in what could ultimately decide the AVCTL II title.

The all-time series sits at 3-3 between Maize South and Eisenhower, and the 2019 edition figures to be a close game.

Eisenhower’s only loss came 33-2 in Week 2 to Andover Central, which Maize South beat 24-17 in Week 5. Since that loss, the Tigers have wins over Andover, Goddard and Arkansas City.

The Tigers find ways to win games. They don’t have the most potent offense, and Maize South has one of the best defenses in the Wichita area.

Eisenhower is already off to its best start in school history, and Maize South is 5-0 for the second time ever. Both programs have made history in 2019. A win Friday would be another step toward more.

Prediction: Maize South 23, Eisenhower 17

Andale at Collegiate

2018 meeting: Andale 55, Collegiate 0

Preview: Last year, undefeated Andale shut out 4-1 Collegiate, scoring 55 points. The same scenario is upon us in Week 6 this year, but there is reason to believe the final score will be different this time.

Collegiate got off to its first 4-0 start since it reached the Class 3A state championship game in 2015. The Spartans outscored their first four opponents by 126 points.

Andale has been its typical dominant self in 2019, though. The Indians beat Trinity Academy 78-0 in Week 5. The Knights forfeited at halftime.

Although Clearwater is 4-1, this game will likely determine the AVCTL IV title. Andale has won the league title every year since 2015, when Collegiate beat Andale 46-45 in overtime at home.

Prediction: Andale 45, Collegiate 21

Kapaun at Bishop Carroll

2018 meeting: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14

Preview: It hasn’t been the season Kapaun hoped for, but a win over Bishop Carroll in Week 6 would almost erase all the Crusaders’ shortcomings.

Kapaun is 1-4 heading into one of the biggest rivalry games in Kansas. The Crusaders lost to Wichita West for the first time since 2000 and Wichita East for the first time since 2014.

Bishop Carroll has beaten Kapaun in each of the past 20 seasons, but last year’s edition was one of the closest games in that time. The Golden Eagles are fresh off a win over Great Bend and are eyeing a 6-2 regular-season record after starting 2-2.

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 21, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 7

Great Bend at Central

2018 meeting: Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7

Preview

Andover Central is coming off its first loss and will be motivated not to make it two in a row.

The Jaguars have been one of the best teams in Class 4A West. Their home game against 5A power Great Bend won’t have much bearing on their postseason prospects, but it could affect their seeding.

Great Bend reached the state quarterfinals last year but has lost three straight. Their opponents have a 13-2 record in that time.

Andover Central is off to one of its best starts in school history and is looking for redemption after losing 30-7 to Great Bend last year.

Prediction: Andover Central 28, Great Bend 17

Fredonia at Belle Plaine

2018 meeting: Fredonia 28, Belle Plaine 23

Preview: Belle Plaine is 5-0 for the first time in almost 30 years.

The Dragons’ opponents have a combined 6-19 record. But now they face one of their biggest tests yet in 3-2 Fredonia.

Last year, Fredonia beat Belle Plaine 28-23 in a game the Dragons left feeling they could have won. It inspired them to beat Eureka 27-26 in overtime the following week.

Belle Plaine has been one of the best stories in the Wichita area. Another win in Week 6 would do wonders for their respect across Kansas.

Prediction: Belle Plaine 35, Fredonia 21