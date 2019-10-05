Varsity Football

Here are the football playoff brackets + predictions if the season ended after Week 5

The regular season hasn’t ended, thank goodness, but if it did, there would be some interesting postseason matchups.

Here are the hypothetical western brackets if the Kansas high school football season ended after Week 5 and predictions for every classification:

6AW t-5.PNG

5aW t-5.PNG

4AW t-5.PNG

3AW t-5.PNG

2AW t-5.PNG

1AW t-5.PNG

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we made our picks

Postseason predictions were made based on each team’s strength of schedule, quality wins, quality losses and recent history of Kansas high school football.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  