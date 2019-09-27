High school football roundup: Game of the year ends with Wichita history in Week 4

Andover Central beats Goddard 38-21 in Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

One of the Wichita area’s premier programs was shut out, and one coach reached his 100th win in Week 4.

Here are the biggest stories out of Friday night’s high school football action across the greater Wichita area.

Bishop Carroll at Derby: That Derby defense

Grant Adler didn’t have his best game as Derby’s quarterback, but he didn’t need to.

Adler has been injured against Bishop Carroll in Week 4 each of the past two seasons. Last year, he broke his arm on the Panthers’ opening drive, and it kept him out for the rest of the regular season. He crossed the goal line for his team’s first TD Friday as Derby beat Carroll 21-0.

Adler’s touchdown came with 2:32 left in the first quarter, only a couple of minutes after Bishop Carroll’s Dalton Nichols snagged an interception and returned it into the red zone. It didn’t matter. The Derby defense held, and that was the closest Carroll got to putting points on the board all night.

The shutout was Carroll’s first since 2010 when it lost by the same score to Wichita Heights in Week 1. Heights went on to go 13-0 and win the Class 6A state championship that season. The Golden Eagles have been shut out only three times since 2000.

Derby’s victory pushes the Panthers further atop the Class 6A West standings at 4-0 without dropping any points in the margin of victory at +52. Carroll drops to 2-2.

Eisenhower at Goddard: Roar on 54

For the second time since Eisenhower High School was opened, Goddard won’t be painted royal blue this fall.

Eisenhower beat its crosstown rival 21-20. Last week, the Tigers relied on junior receiver Mason Turney for the game-winning touchdown against Andover. They did again Friday as Turney caught the go-ahead score with 1:13 left on a corner route deep in Goddard territory.

The only other time Eisenhower has beaten Goddard was 2014. Since then, the Lions have outscored the Tigers 154-50.

But Eisenhower’s first-year coach Darrin Fisher has the Tigers at 3-1 and one of the hottest teams in the Wichita area. The win was personally touching for Fisher, who was the defensive coordinator at Goddard last year under coach Tommy Beason, who he considers one of his best friends. Together, they helped take Goddard to the Class 4A title game.

Goddard has now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015 when it finished 6-4. The Lions are now 2-2.

Wichita West at Wichita Northwest: City League kings

For the second straight year, Wichita Northwest looks to be the City League champion.

After beating Bishop Carroll in Week 1, the Grizzlies beat Wichita West, arguably the next best contender for the City League crown, 63-14. They led 42-0 early in the third quarter.

Northwest hasn’t taken a step back since last season when it went to the Class 5A state championship game. The Grizzlies have allowed just 39 points this season. They allowed 176 in their final three games last season.

Northwest is now 4-0 and atop the Class 5A West standings. West drops to 2-2 after one of the hottest starts in recent school history.

Conway Springs at Hutchinson Trinity: Back on track

There were questions, but Conway Springs put them to bed.

The Cardinals lost 49-19 to Cheney in Week 2, and in their first real test since then, they beat Hutch Trinity 43-8 on the road. The Cards led 36-0 at halftime.

The victory came as a milestone for coach Matt Biehler — his 100th at Conway Springs. Since taking over in 2009, the Cardinals have had five undefeated regular seasons and won a state championship in 2011.

Hutch Trinity went to the Class 2A quarterfinals last season but drops to 2-2. Conway Springs is back in the win column, pushing its record to 3-1.

Clearwater at Cheney: Cardinals taking flight

Clearwater was one of the surprise teams of 2019, but Cheney put an arrow through its undefeated record.

Cheney beat Clearwater 48-10 on homecoming night. Since losing to rival Garden Plain in Week 1, the Cardinals have gone unbeaten and is outscoring its opponents by 135 points in three games.

Cheney moves to 3-1 after going 2-7 last season. Clearwater drops to 3-1 as well.