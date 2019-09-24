Ranking the area’s most impressive 3-0 starts, and most likely teams to go unbeaten

Andover Central beats Goddard 38-21 in Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Andover Central High School football team beat Goddard 38-21 in the Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

There are 16 undefeated teams left in the Wichita area after Week 3.

Here is a ranking of the most impressive starts from across the Wichita area.

1. Andover Central Jaguars

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Andover Central’s 3-0 start is just its third such start in school history, but 2019’s might be the most impressive yet.

Central’s opponents have five wins, tied with Wichita Northwest for the most among all undefeated teams in the Wichita area. The Jaguars also scored 74 more points in the first three weeks than last season, third most among the unbeaten teams.

2. Belle Plaine Dragons

No team has improved more year-over-year on the scoreboard than Belle Plaine.

The Dragons were outscored by 11 points through Week 3 last season. Through their first three games, they have outscored opponents by 107 points while capturing two more wins in the process.

3. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Northwest and Andover Central are the only two undefeated teams in the area whose opponents have five wins.

The Grizzlies’ wins over Bishop Carroll and Great Bend are unmatched among the unbeaten teams. The Grizzlies also scored their third-most points in school history with 75 against Wichita East.

4. Buhler Crusaders

Buhler is tied for the second-most wins among opponents over the first three weeks.

Last season was considered a rebuilding year for the Crusaders, but with a 3-0 record heading into Week 4, Buhler seems to be back.

5. Sedgwick Cardinals

Having lost quarterback Hooper Schroeder, Sedgwick was believed to be looking at a dip in production. But that hasn’t been the case.

No undefeated team in the Wichita area has scored more points than the Cardinals through the first three weeks. They have outscored opponents by 143 points, more than 47 points per game.

6. Halstead Dragons

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Only seven teams in the Wichita area have outscored opponents by more than 100 points through three weeks.

Halstead is one, beating opponents by more than 36 points per game. The Dragons have also outscored opponents by 47 more points year-over-year.

7. Maize Eagles

Maize junior running back Caden Cox strolls into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game during the Eagles’ 21-0 shutout of Campus on Friday night. (Sept. 14, 2018) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Maize has proven it isn’t going anywhere.

Last year, the Eagles put up four straight shutouts through Week 4. But they have outscored opponents by six more points than they did last year through Week 3.

8. Derby Panthers

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Derby is outscoring opponents by more than 44 points per game.

Remarkably, that isn’t better than last season, but despite playing an easy schedule through the first three weeks, the Panthers have been their usual dominant selves.

9. Hesston Swathers

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Hesston was outscored by 42 points over the first three weeks; in 2019, the Swathers have flipped that number into the positive.

Hesston is beaten opponents by an average of 21 points per game despite losing a huge senior class last year.

10. McPherson Bullpups

McPherson jumped back on the playoff scene last year reaching the state semifinals and look to be on that path again.

The Bullpups aren’t beating opponents by the margin they were last season, but beating teams by more than 32 points a night isn’t bad.

11. Garden Plain Owls

Garden Plain’s John Nowak Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

12. Maize South Mavericks

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

13. Andale Indians

Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

14. Collegiate Spartans

15. Clearwater Indians

16. Wichita South Titans

Here are the most likely teams to finish the regular season undefeated:

1. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies

2. McPherson Bullpups

3. Andale Indians

4. Sedgwick Cardinals

5. Derby Panthers

6. Garden Plain Owls

7. Belle Plaine Dragons

8. Maize Eagles

9. Andover Central Jaguars

10. Halstead Dragons

11. Hesston Swathers

12. Maize South Mavericks

13. Buhler Crusaders

14. Wichita South Titans

15. Collegiate Spartans

16. Clearwater Indians

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we ranked these teams Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.