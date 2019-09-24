Varsity Football
Ranking the area’s most impressive 3-0 starts, and most likely teams to go unbeaten
Andover Central beats Goddard 38-21 in Week 3 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week
There are 16 undefeated teams left in the Wichita area after Week 3.
Here is a ranking of the most impressive starts from across the Wichita area.
1. Andover Central Jaguars
Andover Central’s 3-0 start is just its third such start in school history, but 2019’s might be the most impressive yet.
Central’s opponents have five wins, tied with Wichita Northwest for the most among all undefeated teams in the Wichita area. The Jaguars also scored 74 more points in the first three weeks than last season, third most among the unbeaten teams.
2. Belle Plaine Dragons
No team has improved more year-over-year on the scoreboard than Belle Plaine.
The Dragons were outscored by 11 points through Week 3 last season. Through their first three games, they have outscored opponents by 107 points while capturing two more wins in the process.
3. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
Northwest and Andover Central are the only two undefeated teams in the area whose opponents have five wins.
The Grizzlies’ wins over Bishop Carroll and Great Bend are unmatched among the unbeaten teams. The Grizzlies also scored their third-most points in school history with 75 against Wichita East.
4. Buhler Crusaders
Buhler is tied for the second-most wins among opponents over the first three weeks.
Last season was considered a rebuilding year for the Crusaders, but with a 3-0 record heading into Week 4, Buhler seems to be back.
5. Sedgwick Cardinals
Having lost quarterback Hooper Schroeder, Sedgwick was believed to be looking at a dip in production. But that hasn’t been the case.
No undefeated team in the Wichita area has scored more points than the Cardinals through the first three weeks. They have outscored opponents by 143 points, more than 47 points per game.
6. Halstead Dragons
Only seven teams in the Wichita area have outscored opponents by more than 100 points through three weeks.
Halstead is one, beating opponents by more than 36 points per game. The Dragons have also outscored opponents by 47 more points year-over-year.
7. Maize Eagles
Maize has proven it isn’t going anywhere.
Last year, the Eagles put up four straight shutouts through Week 4. But they have outscored opponents by six more points than they did last year through Week 3.
8. Derby Panthers
Derby is outscoring opponents by more than 44 points per game.
Remarkably, that isn’t better than last season, but despite playing an easy schedule through the first three weeks, the Panthers have been their usual dominant selves.
9. Hesston Swathers
Hesston was outscored by 42 points over the first three weeks; in 2019, the Swathers have flipped that number into the positive.
Hesston is beaten opponents by an average of 21 points per game despite losing a huge senior class last year.
10. McPherson Bullpups
McPherson jumped back on the playoff scene last year reaching the state semifinals and look to be on that path again.
The Bullpups aren’t beating opponents by the margin they were last season, but beating teams by more than 32 points a night isn’t bad.
11. Garden Plain Owls
12. Maize South Mavericks
13. Andale Indians
14. Collegiate Spartans
15. Clearwater Indians
16. Wichita South Titans
Here are the most likely teams to finish the regular season undefeated:
1. Wichita Northwest Grizzlies
2. McPherson Bullpups
3. Andale Indians
4. Sedgwick Cardinals
5. Derby Panthers
6. Garden Plain Owls
7. Belle Plaine Dragons
8. Maize Eagles
9. Andover Central Jaguars
10. Halstead Dragons
11. Hesston Swathers
12. Maize South Mavericks
13. Buhler Crusaders
14. Wichita South Titans
15. Collegiate Spartans
16. Clearwater Indians
