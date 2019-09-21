High school football roundup: State runner-up goes down as part of stunning Week 3

Eisenhower completes epic fourth-quarter comeback at league rival Andover The Eisenhower High School football team beat Andover 20-14 in AVCTL II play Thursday in Week 3 of the Kansas football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Eisenhower High School football team beat Andover 20-14 in AVCTL II play Thursday in Week 3 of the Kansas football season.

The Wichita area found a couple of state title contenders in Week 3.

Here is a recap of the high school football action from Friday across the Wichita area:

Goddard at Andover Central: Jaguars are legit contenders

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On the first play from scrimmage, Andover Central took a shot to Goddard’s chin.

Jaguar senior quarterback Shomari Parnell, who finished with five touchdown passes, unleashed a 69-yard bomb to senior receiver Xavier Bell. That was only the start as the Jags went on to capture a 38-21 win over Goddard, a team that reached the Class 4A state championship game last year.

2015 was the last time Andover Central beat Goddard. The Jaguars went on to reach the state title game.

The Jaguars said Friday was a game they had circled having lost 17-16 in overtime last year and again 21-7 in the regional round of the playoffs.

Kapaun at East: Odell Beckham sighting in Wichita

For the first time since 2012, East beat Kapaun.

The Blue Aces won 22-14 on the road and scored one of the best touchdowns the Wichita area will see all season.

Junior receiver Daylan Jones reeled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Hughes in the back of the end zone. He used only one hand as he turned 180 degrees.

Jones’ catch looked similar to what NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. did in 2014 for the New York Giants.

Clearwater at Wellington: Surprise team of the year?

Clearwater is 3-0 for the first time since 2011 when it finished 8-2, its most recent winning season.

The Indians beat AVCTL IV rival Wellington 31-7 and now have wins over Mulvane and Rose Hill as well.

Clearwater hasn’t beaten Mulvane and Wellington in the same season since before 1996. The Indians will look to go 4-0 at Cheney next week. The Cardinals beat Chaparral 70-3 in Week 3 coming off a huge win over Conway Springs.

West at Bishop Carroll: Eagles land Pioneers’ hot start

Friday night was West’s shot.

For the first time in decades, the Pioneers had a shot at cracking into the top two of the City League alongside Northwest. They needed to beat Carroll on the road but fell 34-7.

Last week, West beat Kapaun for the first time since 2000. The Pioneers haven’t beaten the Golden Eagles since 2001 and will have to wait another year as they fall to 2-1.

Collegiate at Mulvane: Are the old school Spartans back?

In 2015, Collegiate started 3-0 and finished 13-1 with a trip to the Class 3A title game.

The Spartans are 3-0 again for the first time since after a Week 3 win over Mulvane, 34-7. Collegiate now has wins over Wellington and Mulvane by a combined 48 points.

Collegiate is one of the most storied high school football programs in the Wichita area but has just one playoff win since the 2015 season. More impressive: coach Troy Black is in his first season.

Northwest at Great Bend: Grizzlies shut out quarterfinalist

Northwest and Great bend put up 90 combined points last year in Wichita.

A couple of hours away and a year later, Northwest held the Panthers scoreless. The Grizzlies beat Great Bend 31-0 as running back Julius Bolden scored twice.

Northwest is 3-0 for the second straight season, the first time the Grizzlies have gone 3-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1994-95.

All Week 3 Scores