Ready for some high school football? Here are the schedules for Wichita-area teams

Kansas' best football players come together in 2019 East-West Shrine Bowl

The West beat the East 26-7 in the 2019 Kansas high school football Shrine Bowl in Dodge City.
The West beat the East 26-7 in the 2019 Kansas high school football Shrine Bowl in Dodge City. By

Here are the 2019 high school football schedules for teams in and around the Wichita area.

City League:

Bishop Carroll

Sept. 6: at Northwest

Sept. 13: Heights

Sept. 20: West

Sept. 27: at Derby

Oct. 4: Great Bend

Oct. 11: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Oct. 25: at South

Oct. 17: at North

Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Sept. 6: Southeast

Sept. 13: at West

Sept. 20: at East

Sept. 27: Andover

Oct. 4: Northwest

Oct. 11: at Bishop Carroll

Oct. 18: St. James Academy

Oct. 25: Heights

North

Sept. 6: South

Sept. 19: at Southeast

Oct. 4: East

Oct. 10: at West

Sept. 13: Liberal

Sept. 27: at Heights

Oct. 10: at West

Oct. 17: Bishop Carroll

Oct. 25: Maize South

South

Aug 13: at Southeast

Sept. 6: at North

Sept. 13: at Southeast

Sept. 20: Arkansas City

Sept. 26: at East

Oct. 4: Hays

Oct. 10: at Heights

Oct. 18: West

Oct. 25: Bishop Carroll

East

Sept. 6: at Goddard

Sept. 12: at Northwest

Sept. 20: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Sept. 26: South

Oct. 4: at North

Oct. 11: Liberal

Oct. 18: Southeast

Oct. 25: at West

West

Sept. 6: at Hutchinson

Sept. 13: Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Sept. 20: at Bishop Carroll

Sept. 27: at Northwest

Oct. 4: Dodge City

Oct. 10: North

Oct. 18: at South

Oct. 25: East

Heights

Sept. 6: at Maize South

Sept. 13: at Bishop Carroll

Sept. 20: Dodge City

Oct. 3: at Southeast

Oct. 10: South

Oct. 18: Northwest

Oct. 25: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Sept. 27: North

Southeast

Sept. 6: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Sept. 13: South

Sept. 19: North

Sept. 27: at Liberal

Oct. 3: Heights

Oct. 11: Campus

Oct. 18: at East

Oct. 24: at Northwest

Northwest

Sept. 6: Bishop Carroll

Sept. 12: East

Sept. 20: at Great Bend

Sept. 27: West

Oct. 4: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Oct. 11: Garden City

Oct. 18: at Heights

Oct. 24: Southeast

AVCTL I:

Maize

Sept. 6: at Valley Center

Sept. 13: Hutchinson

Sept. 20: Campus

Sept. 27: at Newton

Oct. 4: Goddard

Oct. 11: Salina-South

Oct. 17: at Salina-Central

Oct. 25: at Derby

Derby

Sept. 6: at Garden City

Sept. 13: at Salina-Central

Sept. 20: Newton

Sept. 27: Bishop Carroll

Oct. 4: at Salina-South

Oct. 11: Hutchinson

Oct. 18: at Campus

Oct. 25: Maize

Campus

Sept. 6: Dodge City

Sept. 13: Newton

Sept. 20: at Maize

Sept. 27: at Salina-South

Oct. 4: at Campus

Oct. 11: at Southeast

Oct. 18: Derby

Oct. 25: at Hutchinson

Newton

Sept. 6: Buhler

Sept. 13: at Campus

Sept. 20: at Derby

Sept. 27: Maize

Oct. 4: at Hutchinson

Oct. 11: at Salina-Central

Oct. 18: Eisenhower

Oct. 25: South

Hutchinson

Sept. 6: West

Sept. 13: at Maize

Sept. 20: at Garden City

Sept. 27: Salina-Central

Oct. 4: Newton

Oct. 11: at Derby

Oct. 18: at Salina-South

Oct. 25: Campus

Salina Central

Sept. 6: at Eisenhower

Sept. 13: Derby

Sept. 20: Salina-South

Sept. 27: at Hutchinson

Oct. 4: at Campus

Oct. 11: Newton

Oct. 17: Maize

Oct. 25: at Hays

Salina South

Sept. 6: McPherson

Sept. 13: at Dodge City

Sept. 20: at Salina-Central

Sept. 27: Campus

Oct. 4: Derby

Oct. 11: at Maize

Oct. 18: Hutchinson

Oct. 25: at Newton

AVCTL II:

Andover

Sept. 6: at Great Bend

Sept. 13: Maize South

Sept. 19: Eisenhower

Sept. 27: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Oct. 4: Valley Center

Oct. 11: at Arkansas City

Oct. 18: at Andover Central

Oct. 25: Goddard

Andover Central

Sept. 6: Augusta

Sept. 13: at Eisenhower

Sept. 20: Goddard

Sept. 27: at Valley Center

Oct. 4: at Maize South

Oct. 11: Great Bend

Oct. 18: Andover

Oct. 24: at Arkansas City

Arkansas City

Sept. 6: at Winfield

Sept. 13: Goddard

Sept. 20: at South

Sept. 27: Maize South

Oct. 4: at Eisenhower

Oct. 11: Andover

Oct. 18: at Valley Center

Oct. 24: Andover Central

Goddard

Sept. 6: Wichita-East

Sept. 13: at Arkansas City

Sept. 20: at Andover Central

Sept. 27: Eisenhower

Oct. 4: at Maize

Oct. 11: Valley Center

Oct. 18: Maize South

Oct. 25: at Andover

Eisenhower

Sept. 6: Salina-Central

Sept. 13: Andover Central

Sept. 19: at Andover

Sept. 27: at Goddard

Oct. 4: Arkansas City

Oct. 11: at Maize South

Oct. 18: at Newton

Oct. 25: Valley Center

Maize South

Sept. 6: Heights

Sept. 13: at Andover

Sept. 20: Valley Center

Sept. 27: at Arkansas City

Oct. 4: Andover Central

Oct. 11: Eisenhower

Oct. 18: at Goddard

Oct. 25: at North

Valley Center

Sept. 6: Maize

Sept. 13: Garden City

Sept. 20: at Maize South

Sept. 27: Andover Central

Oct. 4: at Andover

Oct. 11: at Goddard

Oct. 18: Arkansas City

Oct. 25: at Eisenhower

AVCTL III:

Augusta

Sept. 6: at Andover Central

Sept. 13: Circle

Sept. 20: at Buhler

Sept. 27: Wellington

Oct. 4: at Winfield

Oct. 11: McPherson

Oct. 18: Abilene

Oct. 25: at El Dorado

Buhler

Sept. 6: at Newton

Sept. 13: El Dorado

Sept. 20: Augusta

Sept. 27: at Mulvane

Oct. 4: at McPherson

Oct. 11: Circle

Oct. 17: Hays

Oct. 25: at Winfield

Circle

Sept. 6: Chanute

Sept. 13: at Augusta

Sept. 20: Winfield

Sept. 27: at Roseill

Oct. 4: El Dorado

Oct. 11: at Buhler

Oct. 18: at Independence

Oct. 25: McPherson

El Dorado

Sept. 6: Independence

Sept. 13: at Buhler

Sept. 20: at McPherson

Sept. 27: University Acad. (Mo.)

Oct. 4: at Circle

Oct. 11: Winfield

Oct. 18: at Mulvane

Oct. 25: Augusta

McPherson

Sept. 6: at Salina-South

Sept. 13: Winfield

Sept. 20: El Dorado

Sept. 27: at Abilene

Oct. 4: Buhler

Oct. 11: at Augusta

Oct. 18: Rose Hill

Oct. 25: at Circle

Winfield

Oct. 25: Buhler

Sept. 6: Arkansas City

Sept. 13: at McPherson

Sept. 20: at Circle

Sept. 27: Labette County

Oct. 4: Augusta

Oct. 11: at El Dorado

Oct. 18: at Wellington

AVCTL IV:

Andale

Sept. 6: Mulvane

Sept. 13: Wellington

Sept. 20: at Rose Hill

Sept. 27: Haven

Oct. 4: at Trinity Academy

Oct. 11: at Collegiate

Oct. 18: Clearwater

Oct. 25: Cheney

Clearwater

Sept. 6: Rose Hill

Sept. 13: Mulvane

Sept. 20: at Wellington

Sept. 27: at Cheney

Oct. 4: Haven

Oct. 11: at Trinity Academy

Oct. 18: at Andale

Oct. 25: Collegiate

Collegiate

Sept. 6: at Wellington

Sept. 13: Rose Hill

Sept. 20: at Mulvane

Sept. 27: Trinity Academy

Oct. 4: at Cheney

Oct. 11: Andale

Oct. 18: Haven

Oct. 25: at Clearwater

Mulvane

Sept. 6: at Andale

Sept. 13: at Clearwater

Sept. 20: Collegiate

Sept. 27: Buhler

Oct. 4: at Coffeyville

Oct. 11: at Rose Hill

Oct. 18: El Dorado

Oct. 25: Wellington

Rose Hill

Sept. 6: at Clearwater

Sept. 13: at Collegiate

Sept. 20: Andale

Sept. 27: Circle

Oct. 4: at Wellington

Oct. 11: Mulvane

Oct. 18: at McPherson

Oct. 25: Independence

Wellington

Sept. 6: Collegiate

Sept. 13: at Andale

Sept. 20: Clearwater

Sept. 27: at Augusta

Oct. 4: Rose Hill

Oct. 11: at Labette County

Oct. 18: Winfield

Oct. 25: at Mulvane

Central Plains League:

Belle Plaine

Sept. 5: Inman

Sept. 13: Kingman

Sept. 20: at The Independent

Sept. 27: at Cherryvale

Oct. 4: at Neodesha

Oct. 11: Fredonia

Oct. 18: at Eureka

Oct. 25: Douglass

Chaparral

Sept. 6: at Kingman

Sept. 13: at Trinity Academy

Sept. 20: Cheney

Sept. 27: at The Independent

Oct. 4: Remington

Oct. 11: at Garden Plain

Oct. 18: at Conway Springs

Oct. 25: Hutch Trinity (neutral)

Cheney

Sept. 6: at Garden Plain

Sept. 13: Conway Springs

Sept. 20: at Chaparral

Sept. 27: Clearwater

Oct. 4: Collegiate

Oct. 11: at Haven

Oct. 18: Trinity Academy

Oct. 25: at Andale

Conway Springs

Sept. 6: Trinity Academy

Sept. 13: at Cheney

Sept. 20: at Kingman

Sept. 27: at Hutch Trinity

Oct. 4: The Independent

Oct. 11: at Remington

Oct. 18: Chaparral

Oct. 25: at Garden Plain

Douglass

Sept. 6: The Independent

Sept. 13: Garden Plain

Sept. 20: at Marion

Sept. 27: at Neodesha

Oct. 4: at Eureka

Oct. 11: Cherryvale

Oct. 18: Fredonia

Oct. 25: at Belle Plaine

Garden Plain

Sept. 6: Cheney

Sept. 13: at Douglass

Sept. 20: at Trinity Academy

Sept. 27: Remington

Oct. 4: at Hutch Trinity

Oct. 11: Chaparral

Oct. 18: at The Independent

Oct. 25: Conway Springs

Independent

Sept. 6: at Douglass

Sept. 11: Hutch Trinity

Sept. 20: Belle Plaine

Sept. 27: Chapparal

Oct. 4: at Conway Springs

Oct. 11: Hutch Trinity (neutral)

Oct. 18: Garden Plain

Oct. 25: at Remington

Kingman

Sept. 6: Chaparral

Sept. 13: at Belle Plaine

Sept. 20: Conway Springs

Sept. 27: at Hugoton

Oct. 4: at Pratt

Oct. 11: Holcomb

Oct. 18: at Nickerson

Oct. 25: Larned

Trinity Academy

Sept. 6: at Conway Springs

Sept. 20: Garden Plain

Sept. 27: at Collegiate

Oct. 4: Andale

Oct. 11: Clearwater

Oct. 18: at Cheney

Oct. 25: at Haven

Others:

Bluestem

Sept. 5: Eureka

Sept. 13: Cherryvale

Sept. 20: at Fredonia

Sept. 27: Pleasanton

Oct. 4: at Yates Center

Oct. 11: Olpe

Oct. 18: at Hillsboro

Oct. 25: at Marion

Halstead

Sept. 6: Nickerson

Sept. 13: Pratt

Sept. 20: at Lyons

Oct. 4: Hesston

Oct. 11: at Clay Center

Oct. 18: Smoky Valley

Oct. 25: at Chapman

Oct. 25: White City

Haven

Sept. 6: Lyons

Sept. 13: at Smoky Valley

Sept. 20: Hillsboro

Sept. 27: at Andale

Oct. 4: at Clearwater

Oct. 11: Cheney

Oct. 18: at Collegiate

Oct. 25: Trinity Academy

Hesston

Inman

Nickerson

Remington

Sedgwick

