Varsity Football
Ready for some high school football? Here are the schedules for Wichita-area teams
Kansas’ best football players come together in 2019 East-West Shrine Bowl
Here are the 2019 high school football schedules for teams in and around the Wichita area.
City League:
Bishop Carroll
Sept. 6: at Northwest
Sept. 13: Heights
Sept. 20: West
Sept. 27: at Derby
Oct. 4: Great Bend
Oct. 11: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Oct. 25: at South
Oct. 17: at North
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sept. 6: Southeast
Sept. 13: at West
Sept. 20: at East
Sept. 27: Andover
Oct. 4: Northwest
Oct. 11: at Bishop Carroll
Oct. 18: St. James Academy
Oct. 25: Heights
North
Sept. 6: South
Sept. 19: at Southeast
Oct. 4: East
Oct. 10: at West
Sept. 13: Liberal
Sept. 27: at Heights
Oct. 10: at West
Oct. 17: Bishop Carroll
Oct. 25: Maize South
South
Aug 13: at Southeast
Sept. 6: at North
Sept. 13: at Southeast
Sept. 20: Arkansas City
Sept. 26: at East
Oct. 4: Hays
Oct. 10: at Heights
Oct. 18: West
Oct. 25: Bishop Carroll
East
Sept. 6: at Goddard
Sept. 12: at Northwest
Sept. 20: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sept. 26: South
Oct. 4: at North
Oct. 11: Liberal
Oct. 18: Southeast
Oct. 25: at West
West
Sept. 6: at Hutchinson
Sept. 13: Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sept. 20: at Bishop Carroll
Sept. 27: at Northwest
Oct. 4: Dodge City
Oct. 10: North
Oct. 18: at South
Oct. 25: East
Heights
Sept. 6: at Maize South
Sept. 13: at Bishop Carroll
Sept. 20: Dodge City
Oct. 3: at Southeast
Oct. 10: South
Oct. 18: Northwest
Oct. 25: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sept. 27: North
Southeast
Sept. 6: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Sept. 13: South
Sept. 19: North
Sept. 27: at Liberal
Oct. 3: Heights
Oct. 11: Campus
Oct. 18: at East
Oct. 24: at Northwest
Northwest
Sept. 6: Bishop Carroll
Sept. 12: East
Sept. 20: at Great Bend
Sept. 27: West
Oct. 4: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Oct. 11: Garden City
Oct. 18: at Heights
Oct. 24: Southeast
AVCTL I:
Maize
Sept. 6: at Valley Center
Sept. 13: Hutchinson
Sept. 20: Campus
Sept. 27: at Newton
Oct. 4: Goddard
Oct. 11: Salina-South
Oct. 17: at Salina-Central
Oct. 25: at Derby
Derby
Sept. 6: at Garden City
Sept. 13: at Salina-Central
Sept. 20: Newton
Sept. 27: Bishop Carroll
Oct. 4: at Salina-South
Oct. 11: Hutchinson
Oct. 18: at Campus
Oct. 25: Maize
Campus
Sept. 6: Dodge City
Sept. 13: Newton
Sept. 20: at Maize
Sept. 27: at Salina-South
Oct. 4: at Campus
Oct. 11: at Southeast
Oct. 18: Derby
Oct. 25: at Hutchinson
Newton
Sept. 6: Buhler
Sept. 13: at Campus
Sept. 20: at Derby
Sept. 27: Maize
Oct. 4: at Hutchinson
Oct. 11: at Salina-Central
Oct. 18: Eisenhower
Oct. 25: South
Hutchinson
Sept. 6: West
Sept. 13: at Maize
Sept. 20: at Garden City
Sept. 27: Salina-Central
Oct. 4: Newton
Oct. 11: at Derby
Oct. 18: at Salina-South
Oct. 25: Campus
Salina Central
Sept. 6: at Eisenhower
Sept. 13: Derby
Sept. 20: Salina-South
Sept. 27: at Hutchinson
Oct. 4: at Campus
Oct. 11: Newton
Oct. 17: Maize
Oct. 25: at Hays
Salina South
Sept. 6: McPherson
Sept. 13: at Dodge City
Sept. 20: at Salina-Central
Sept. 27: Campus
Oct. 4: Derby
Oct. 11: at Maize
Oct. 18: Hutchinson
Oct. 25: at Newton
AVCTL II:
Andover
Sept. 6: at Great Bend
Sept. 13: Maize South
Sept. 19: Eisenhower
Sept. 27: at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Oct. 4: Valley Center
Oct. 11: at Arkansas City
Oct. 18: at Andover Central
Oct. 25: Goddard
Andover Central
Sept. 6: Augusta
Sept. 13: at Eisenhower
Sept. 20: Goddard
Sept. 27: at Valley Center
Oct. 4: at Maize South
Oct. 11: Great Bend
Oct. 18: Andover
Oct. 24: at Arkansas City
Arkansas City
Sept. 6: at Winfield
Sept. 13: Goddard
Sept. 20: at South
Sept. 27: Maize South
Oct. 4: at Eisenhower
Oct. 11: Andover
Oct. 18: at Valley Center
Oct. 24: Andover Central
Goddard
Sept. 6: Wichita-East
Sept. 13: at Arkansas City
Sept. 20: at Andover Central
Sept. 27: Eisenhower
Oct. 4: at Maize
Oct. 11: Valley Center
Oct. 18: Maize South
Oct. 25: at Andover
Eisenhower
Sept. 6: Salina-Central
Sept. 13: Andover Central
Sept. 19: at Andover
Sept. 27: at Goddard
Oct. 4: Arkansas City
Oct. 11: at Maize South
Oct. 18: at Newton
Oct. 25: Valley Center
Maize South
Sept. 6: Heights
Sept. 13: at Andover
Sept. 20: Valley Center
Sept. 27: at Arkansas City
Oct. 4: Andover Central
Oct. 11: Eisenhower
Oct. 18: at Goddard
Oct. 25: at North
Valley Center
Sept. 6: Maize
Sept. 13: Garden City
Sept. 20: at Maize South
Sept. 27: Andover Central
Oct. 4: at Andover
Oct. 11: at Goddard
Oct. 18: Arkansas City
Oct. 25: at Eisenhower
AVCTL III:
Augusta
Sept. 6: at Andover Central
Sept. 13: Circle
Sept. 20: at Buhler
Sept. 27: Wellington
Oct. 4: at Winfield
Oct. 11: McPherson
Oct. 18: Abilene
Oct. 25: at El Dorado
Buhler
Sept. 6: at Newton
Sept. 13: El Dorado
Sept. 20: Augusta
Sept. 27: at Mulvane
Oct. 4: at McPherson
Oct. 11: Circle
Oct. 17: Hays
Oct. 25: at Winfield
Circle
Sept. 6: Chanute
Sept. 13: at Augusta
Sept. 20: Winfield
Sept. 27: at Roseill
Oct. 4: El Dorado
Oct. 11: at Buhler
Oct. 18: at Independence
Oct. 25: McPherson
El Dorado
Sept. 6: Independence
Sept. 13: at Buhler
Sept. 20: at McPherson
Sept. 27: University Acad. (Mo.)
Oct. 4: at Circle
Oct. 11: Winfield
Oct. 18: at Mulvane
Oct. 25: Augusta
McPherson
Sept. 6: at Salina-South
Sept. 13: Winfield
Sept. 20: El Dorado
Sept. 27: at Abilene
Oct. 4: Buhler
Oct. 11: at Augusta
Oct. 18: Rose Hill
Oct. 25: at Circle
Winfield
Oct. 25: Buhler
Sept. 6: Arkansas City
Sept. 13: at McPherson
Sept. 20: at Circle
Sept. 27: Labette County
Oct. 4: Augusta
Oct. 11: at El Dorado
Oct. 18: at Wellington
AVCTL IV:
Andale
Sept. 6: Mulvane
Sept. 13: Wellington
Sept. 20: at Rose Hill
Sept. 27: Haven
Oct. 4: at Trinity Academy
Oct. 11: at Collegiate
Oct. 18: Clearwater
Oct. 25: Cheney
Clearwater
Sept. 6: Rose Hill
Sept. 13: Mulvane
Sept. 20: at Wellington
Sept. 27: at Cheney
Oct. 4: Haven
Oct. 11: at Trinity Academy
Oct. 18: at Andale
Oct. 25: Collegiate
Collegiate
Sept. 6: at Wellington
Sept. 13: Rose Hill
Sept. 20: at Mulvane
Sept. 27: Trinity Academy
Oct. 4: at Cheney
Oct. 11: Andale
Oct. 18: Haven
Oct. 25: at Clearwater
Mulvane
Sept. 6: at Andale
Sept. 13: at Clearwater
Sept. 20: Collegiate
Sept. 27: Buhler
Oct. 4: at Coffeyville
Oct. 11: at Rose Hill
Oct. 18: El Dorado
Oct. 25: Wellington
Rose Hill
Sept. 6: at Clearwater
Sept. 13: at Collegiate
Sept. 20: Andale
Sept. 27: Circle
Oct. 4: at Wellington
Oct. 11: Mulvane
Oct. 18: at McPherson
Oct. 25: Independence
Wellington
Sept. 6: Collegiate
Sept. 13: at Andale
Sept. 20: Clearwater
Sept. 27: at Augusta
Oct. 4: Rose Hill
Oct. 11: at Labette County
Oct. 18: Winfield
Oct. 25: at Mulvane
Central Plains League:
Belle Plaine
Sept. 5: Inman
Sept. 13: Kingman
Sept. 20: at The Independent
Sept. 27: at Cherryvale
Oct. 4: at Neodesha
Oct. 11: Fredonia
Oct. 18: at Eureka
Oct. 25: Douglass
Chaparral
Sept. 6: at Kingman
Sept. 13: at Trinity Academy
Sept. 20: Cheney
Sept. 27: at The Independent
Oct. 4: Remington
Oct. 11: at Garden Plain
Oct. 18: at Conway Springs
Oct. 25: Hutch Trinity (neutral)
Cheney
Sept. 6: at Garden Plain
Sept. 13: Conway Springs
Sept. 20: at Chaparral
Sept. 27: Clearwater
Oct. 4: Collegiate
Oct. 11: at Haven
Oct. 18: Trinity Academy
Oct. 25: at Andale
Conway Springs
Sept. 6: Trinity Academy
Sept. 13: at Cheney
Sept. 20: at Kingman
Sept. 27: at Hutch Trinity
Oct. 4: The Independent
Oct. 11: at Remington
Oct. 18: Chaparral
Oct. 25: at Garden Plain
Douglass
Sept. 6: The Independent
Sept. 13: Garden Plain
Sept. 20: at Marion
Sept. 27: at Neodesha
Oct. 4: at Eureka
Oct. 11: Cherryvale
Oct. 18: Fredonia
Oct. 25: at Belle Plaine
Garden Plain
Sept. 6: Cheney
Sept. 13: at Douglass
Sept. 20: at Trinity Academy
Sept. 27: Remington
Oct. 4: at Hutch Trinity
Oct. 11: Chaparral
Oct. 18: at The Independent
Oct. 25: Conway Springs
Independent
Sept. 6: at Douglass
Sept. 11: Hutch Trinity
Sept. 20: Belle Plaine
Sept. 27: Chapparal
Oct. 4: at Conway Springs
Oct. 11: Hutch Trinity (neutral)
Oct. 18: Garden Plain
Oct. 25: at Remington
Kingman
Sept. 6: Chaparral
Sept. 13: at Belle Plaine
Sept. 20: Conway Springs
Sept. 27: at Hugoton
Oct. 4: at Pratt
Oct. 11: Holcomb
Oct. 18: at Nickerson
Oct. 25: Larned
Trinity Academy
Sept. 6: at Conway Springs
Sept. 20: Garden Plain
Sept. 27: at Collegiate
Oct. 4: Andale
Oct. 11: Clearwater
Oct. 18: at Cheney
Oct. 25: at Haven
Others:
Bluestem
Sept. 5: Eureka
Sept. 13: Cherryvale
Sept. 20: at Fredonia
Sept. 27: Pleasanton
Oct. 4: at Yates Center
Oct. 11: Olpe
Oct. 18: at Hillsboro
Oct. 25: at Marion
Halstead
Sept. 6: Nickerson
Sept. 13: Pratt
Sept. 20: at Lyons
Oct. 4: Hesston
Oct. 11: at Clay Center
Oct. 18: Smoky Valley
Oct. 25: at Chapman
Oct. 25: White City
Haven
Sept. 6: Lyons
Sept. 13: at Smoky Valley
Sept. 20: Hillsboro
Sept. 27: at Andale
Oct. 4: at Clearwater
Oct. 11: Cheney
Oct. 18: at Collegiate
Oct. 25: Trinity Academy
