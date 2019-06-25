Rising Derby star lineman verbally commits to Nebraska football team

Derby finishes 2018 season undefeated with highlight win over Blue Valley North Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 in the 2018 Kansas Class 6A high school football championship game Saturday in Emporia. here are highlights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 in the 2018 Kansas Class 6A high school football championship game Saturday in Emporia. here are highlights.

Derby High School has a rich football tradition, and Alex Conn made it stronger Monday.

Conn, a senior-to-be offensive lineman, verbally committed to Nebraska to join fellow Kansan Turner Corcoran as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2020 recruiting class. The pair of linemen make up two-fifths of the Nebraska pledges.

Conn started heating up on the recruiting trail after Derby captured its third Kansas Class 6A state championship and sealed its second undefeated season in school history.

The Big 12 was on him first with offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU. Conn, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder who received All-State honorable mention last year, also held offers from Missouri, SMU and Arizona.

If Conn signs with the Huskers, he will become the eighth Kansan to go to the Big Ten program out of high school since 2000 and the fourth offensive lineman to do so, according to 24/7 Sports.

“I am very thankful to God, my parents, family and friends that have always supported and encouraged me,” Conn said via Twitter. “I am excited and proud to say that I have committed to play football at Nebraska.”