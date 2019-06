Varsity Football Wichitans Jake and Eli Petersen speak at the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl Banquet June 08, 2019 11:42 AM

Eli Petersen, a 10-year-old Wichita boy, was diagnosed with congenital hand difference. He and his father, Jake Petersen, spoke at the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl Player Appreciation Banquet.