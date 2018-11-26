Ranking league strength from the 2018 Kansas high school football season

1. Eastern Kansas
State Champions: St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Miege
Sub-State Champions: Blue Valley North
Regional Champions: Mill Valley
First Round Winners: St. James Academy
Top 8 Seeds: St. Thomas Aquinas, Bishop Miege, Blue Valley North, Mill Valley, Blue Valley
Teams: 9
Power Score: 24.4
2. Mid-Continent
State Champions: Phillipsburg, Smith Center
Regional Champions: Plainville
Playoff Qualifiers: Phillipsburg, Smith Center, Plainville, Norton
Teams: 7
Power Score: 22.875
3. Mid-East
Sub-State Champions: Riley County
Regional Champions: Silver Lake, Rossville
Playoff Qualifiers: Riley County, Silver Lake, Rossville
Teams: 5
Power Score: 22
4. AVCTL I
State Champions: Derby
Sectional Champions: Maize
First Round Winners: Salina Central, Campus
Top 8 Seeds: Derby, Maize, Salina Central, Campus
Teams: 7
Power Score: 20
5. Central Prairie (8-Man)
State Champions: Central Plains
Regional Champions: Otis-Bison
First Round Winners: Victoria
Playoff Qualifiers: Ness City, Macksville
Teams: 7
Power Score: 18.571
6. Sunflower
Sectional Champions: Olathe North
Regional Champions: Lawrence Free State, Gardner-Edgerton, Shawnee Mission East, Olathe West
First Round Winners: Shawnee Mission South, Olathe South, Shawnee Mission Northwest,
Top 8 Seeds: Olathe North, Lawrence Free State, Gardner-Edgerton, Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission South, Olathe South, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Olathe East
Teams: 13
Power Score: 17.692
7. Central Kansas
Sub-State Champions: Pratt
Sectional Champions: Hoisington
Regional Champions: Smoky Valley
First Round Winners: Hesston, Hillsboro
Playoff Qualifiers: Pratt, Hoisington, Smoky Valley, Hesston, Hillsboro, Halstead
Teams: 10
Power Score: 17
8. Centennial
Sectional Champions: Manhattan
Regional Champions: Topeka
First Round Winners: Washburn Rural, Topeka-Hayden, Topeka Seaman, Emporia
Top 8 Seeds: Manhattan, Topeka, Washburn Rural, Topeka-Hayden, Topeka Seaman, Emporia
Teams: 9
Power Score: 16.667
9. United Kansas
Sectional Champions: Basehor-Linwood
Regional Champions: De Soto
First Round Winners: Shawnee Heights
Top 8 Seeds: Basehor-Linwood, De Soto, Shawnee Heights, Lansing
Teams: 6
Power Score: 16.667
10. Northwest Kansas
Sectional Champions: Dighton, St. Francis
Regional Champions: Hoxie
Playoff Qualifiers: Dighton, St. Francis, Hoxie, Greely County, Wallace County
Teams: 8
Power Score: 16.25
11. Lyon County
12. CNC
13. AVCTL II
14. Wheat State
15. Twin Valley (8-Man)
16. Big 7
17. City League
18. North Central Kansas
19. Twin Valley
20. Central Plains
21. Southern Plains Iroquois
22. Great West
23. AVCTL IV
24. Frontier
25. Northern Plains
26. Hi-Plains
27. Heart of the Plains
28. Heart of America
29. Tree Rivers (8-Man)
30. AVCTL III
31. Western Athletic
32. Mid-Continent (8-Man)
33. Heart of America (8-Man)
34. South Central Border
35. Tri-Valley
36. North Central
37. Southeast Kansas
38. Northeast Kansas
39. Western Kansas Liberty
40. Pioneer
41. Three Rivers
42. Flinthills
43. KC-Atchison
44. Central Prairie
Key
State Championship: 50 points
Sub-State Championship: 40 points
Sectional Championship: 30 points
Regional Championship: 20 points
First Round Victory: 10 points
Top 8 Seed (Class 6/5/4A): 10 points
Playoff Qualification (Class 3/2/1A, 8-Man Division I/II): 10 points
Point totals for every team are totaled and averaged with the number of teams in the league. In case of a tie, the league with the most teams earns the higher rank because of a showing of more depth across the league.
