Benjamin Bannister #30 of Goddard tried to get past Jaylen Scruggs #5 of Bishop Miegein the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship 69-31
Varsity Football

Photos: Goddard shows fight in title game loss to Bishop Miege

By Hayden Barber

November 24, 2018 08:18 PM

TOPEKA

Phillippe Wesley #11, of Bishop Miege was tackled by Nalell Kapten #3 of Goddard in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship.
Benjamin Bannister #30 of Goddard scored Godddard’s final touchtown in the game against Bishop Miege in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship 69-31
Brison Cobbins #22, scored Bishop Miege’s 2nd touchdown in the first quarter of the game against Goddard in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship.
Adam Walock #4 of Goddard was tackled by Dylan Downing #33 of Bishop Miege in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship 69-31
Conner Doble (88) of Bishop Miege scored another Miege touchdown in the 3rd quarter of game against Goddard in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship.
Quarterback Sam Pedrotti of Bishop Miege scored the Stags’ first touchdown Saturday against Goddard.
Quarterback Jared Mocaby #1 of Goddard carried the ball in the game against Bishop Miege in the Kansas Class 4a championship Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Topeka Hummer complex. Bishop Miege won the championship 69-31
Bishop Miege celebrates its win over Goddard in the Kansas Class 4A championship game Saturday in Topeka.
