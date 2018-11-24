Northwest coach talks about 5A championship game

Steve Martin's Northwest Grizzlies came up short, losing 49-28 to St. Thomas Aquinas in the 5A title game in Pittsburg on Saturday
By
By

Varsity Football

Photos: Aquinas wins first title as Wichita Northwest comes short in title game

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

November 24, 2018 07:58 PM

112418sta_th10.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Tyron Young scores a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the 5A state title game against Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

112418sta_th9.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Tyron Young scores a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the 5A state title game against Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

112418sta_th1.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas coach Randy Drieling tries to avoid the ice bath after the Saints won the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

112418sta_th8.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Tate Raboin cries while being consoled by his mother after the Saints won the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

112418sta_th7.jpg
Wichita Northwest’s Marcus Hicks is consoled by his girlfriend after the Grizzlies lost the 5A title to St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

112418sta_th6.jpg
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jayden Russell celebrates winning the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

