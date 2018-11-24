Photos: Aquinas wins first title as Wichita Northwest comes short in title game

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Tyron Young scores a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the 5A state title game against Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
St. Thomas Aquinas coach Randy Drieling tries to avoid the ice bath after the Saints won the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Tate Raboin cries while being consoled by his mother after the Saints won the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
Wichita Northwest’s Marcus Hicks is consoled by his girlfriend after the Grizzlies lost the 5A title to St. Thomas Aquinas on Saturday in Pittsburg.
St. Thomas Aquinas’ Jayden Russell celebrates winning the 5A state title over Wichita Northwest on Saturday in Pittsburg.
