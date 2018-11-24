Derby finishes 2018 season undefeated with highlight win over Blue Valley North

Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 in the 2018 Kansas Class 6A high school football championship game Saturday in Emporia. here are highlights.
By
By

Photos: Derby clinches third undefeated season with win over Blue Valley North

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

November 24, 2018 07:43 PM

112418derbybluevalleynorth_
Blue Valley North defender #58 Garrett Aimutis tries to bring down Derby quarterback Hunter Igo on a long run int the 3rd quarter. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (10)
Blue Valley North wide receiver Cameron Burt reels in a touchdown pass for the first the first touchdown of the day. Derby’s #10 Dax Benway was defending on the play. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (11)
Derby running back #22 Tre Washington breaks loose for a 69 yard touchdown run against Blue Valley North Saturday afternoon in 6A State Championship. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (12)
Derby fans showed in force for the 6a Championship against Blue Valley North Saturday in Emporia. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (7)
Derby running back Tre Washington dives over the goal line for a touchdown Saturday. Washington had three TD’s on the day with the longest at 69 yards as Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16.
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

_MG_3317 (2).JPG
Derby running back Tre Washington celebrates one of his three touchdowns in Saturday’s 6A championship game in Emporia. (Nov. 24, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (13)
Derby head coach Brandon Clark questions a call Saturday as Derby took on Blue Valley North in the 6a State Championship. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (9)
Blue Valley North linebacker #6 Nicholas Detmer knocks the ball away from Derby running back Tre Washington. Blue Valley North recovered the fumble. (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (4)
Derby High fans rush the field after Derby clinched the 6a title against Blue Valley North Saturday in Emporia 24-16 (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (14)
Derby High players celebrate their 6a Championship win over Blue Valley North Saturday in Emporia 24-16 (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

112418derbybluevalleynorth_ (3)
Derby High defender Dax Benway celebrates their 6a State Championship by leaving bite marks in the Championship Trophy Saturday afternoon in Emporia. Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 (November 24, 2018)
Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle

