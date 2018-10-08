Wichita standout prospect flips college football commitment out of Kansas

One of the top three high school football players in the Wichita area has had a change of heart.
Clay Cundiff, Bishop Carroll’s senior three-star tight end, flipped his verbal commitment from Kansas to Wisconsin on Sunday via Twitter. He took a visit to Wisconsin over the weekend after Carroll’s win over Kapaun on Friday.
Cundiff was verbally committed to the Jayhawks for about four months.
He joins Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North senior quarterback, in the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class. Cundiff and Mertz were teammates on their summer seven-on-seven team, Epic 7.
Cundiff has scored in every game this season, including in the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win Friday. It was the 20th straight season Carroll has beaten Kapaun.
Cundiff is the second tight end verbally committed to Wisconsin’s 2019 class, joining three-star Hayden Rucci out of Lititz, Pennsylvania.
Comments