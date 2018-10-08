VK Top 25: Shake-up atop the rankings with late-season statements ahead of Week 7

Derby had only shut out Hutchinson one time since 2004. Week 6 was a low point in Salthawk football at the hands of the Panthers.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Derby 63, Hutchinson 0
Week 6 ranking: 1 (-)
Week 7: vs. No. 14 Campus (4-2)
Last meeting: Derby 48, Campus 20 (Week 8, 2017)
Prediction: Derby 42, Campus 14
Traveling a few hours outside of Wichita is new for a lot of City League players, but Northwest handled it like pros.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15
Week 6 ranking: 2 (-)
Week 7: vs. No. 16 Wichita Heights (4-2)
Last meeting: Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita Heights 28
Maize’s has finally allowed a point, but that might finally allow the Eagles to completely look beyond it and almost start the season again.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Maize 42, Salina South 7
Week 6 ranking: 3 (-)
Week 7: vs. No. 11 Salina Central (5-1)
Last meeting: Maize 39, Salina Central 14 (Week 7, 2017)
Prediction: Maize 35, Salina Central 28
Andale has five straight shut outs. Four of those have been at least 50-point shut outs. It’s perfectly possible those streaks will extend Friday.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Andale 55, No. 16 Collegiate 0
Week 6 ranking: 6 (+2)
Week 7: at Clearwater (4-2)
Last meeting: Andale 50, Clearwater 0 (Week 5, 2017)
Prediction: Andale 48, Clearwater 0
Carroll beat Kapaun for the 20th year in a row Friday. The Eagles now hit the much easier tail end of their season.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: Bishop Carroll 28, No. 10 Kapuan 14
Week 6 ranking: 6 (+1)
Week 7: vs. Wichita North (2-4)
Last meeting: Bishop Carroll 48, Wichita North 7 (Week 5, 2015)
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 7
It’s not the Pups’ fault, but Buhler (3-3) is the strongest team they have played this season and will play until the playoffs.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: McPherson 63, Augusta 6
Week 6 ranking: 4 (-1)
Week 7: at Rose Hill (0-6)
Last meeting: McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0 (Week 5, 2017)
Prediction: McPherson 56, Rose Hill 7
Pratt now has five shut outs this season and hasn’t allowed a point since Week 2 at Halstead.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0
Week 6 ranking: 7 (-)
Week 7: vs. Holcomb (3-3)
Last meeting: Holcomb 19, Pratt 14 (Week 8, 2017)
Prediction: Pratt 35, Holcomb 0
The past four meetings between Chaparral and Conway Springs have all gone to the home team.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Chaparral 30, No. 20 Garden Plain 21
Week 6 ranking: 9 (+1)
Week 7: vs. No. 9 Conway Springs (6-0)
Last meeting: Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 34
Conway Springs hasn’t lost during the regular season since 2016. That came at Chaparral, this week’s road opponent.
Record: 6-0
Week 6: Conway Springs 68, Remington 20
Week 6 ranking: 8 (-1)
Week 7: at No. 8 Chaparral (6-0)
Last meeting: Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19 (Week 9, 2017)
Prediction: Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 34
Goddard hit 40 points for the first time this season. A good sign for the Lions, but last year at this time, they had three 40-point wins.
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Goddard 40, No. 18 Valley Center 27
Week 6 ranking: 11 (+1)
Week 7: at No. 19 Maize South
Last meeting: Maize South 41, Goddard 34 (Week 1, 2015)
Prediction: Goddard 21, Maize South 14
Salina Central will have a genuine test to its magic this week at Maize. Expect a nose-to-the-ground type of game.
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Salina Central 33, No. 22 Newton 19
Week 6 ranking: 14 (+3)
Week 7: at No. 3 Maize (6-0)
Last meeting: Maize 39, Salina Central 14 (Week 7, 2017)
Prediction: Maize 35, Salina Central 28
At senior night Friday, many of the seniors said last year’s St. James game was their favorite football memory. Here comes round two.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: No. 6 Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 14
Week 6 ranking: 10 (-2)
Week 7: at St. James Academy (1-5)
Last meeting: Kapaun 28, St. James Academy 27 (Overtime)
Prediction: Kapaun 24, St. James Academy 14
Wellington is 5-1 for the first time since 2005. The magic is back south of Wichita with a huge rivalry game on the horizon.
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Wellington 34, Labette County 26
Week 6 ranking: 12 (-1)
Week 7: at Winfield (3-3)
Last meeting: Wellington 14, Winfield 7 (Week 7, 2017)
Prediction: Wellington 28, Winfield 7
2018 hasn’t gone exactly as Campus hoped. The Colts believe this is the year they can beat Derby, but the Panthers are on another level.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6
Week 6 ranking: 15 (+1)
Week 7: at No. 1 Derby (6-0)
Last meeting: Derby 48, Campus 20 (Week 8, 2017)
Prediction: Derby 42, Campus 14
Quarterback K’Vonte Baker came into Week 6 as Kansas’ leading rusher, but he was injured against South. His status is unknown.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: Wichita Heights 32, Wichita South 25 (Overtime)
Week 6 ranking: 13 (-2)
Week 7: at No. 2 Wichita Northwest (6-0)
Last meeting: Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita Heights 28
West earned its first 50-point shutout since 2014. The Pioneers are positioned for a nice finish to the 2018 season.
Record: 3-3
Week 6: Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0
Week 6 ranking: 17 (+1)
Week 7: vs. Wichita South (3-3)
Last meeting: Wichita West 46, Wichita South 0 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Wichita West 49, Wichita South 14
The momentum in Andover is on the Trojans’ side heading into the crosstown game with Andover Central.
Record: 3-3
Week 6: Andover 42, Arkansas City 7
Week 6 ranking: 19 (+2)
Week 7: vs. No. 23 Andover Central
Last meeting: Andover 39, Andover Central 7 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Andover 18, Andover Central 14
Mulvane is starting to put the pieces together. The Wildcats will get one last tune-up before going to Wellington.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18
Week 6 ranking: 23 (+5)
Week 7: at El Dorado (2-4)
Last meeting: Mulvane 33, El Doardo 0 (Week 1, 2017)
Prediction: Mulvane 35, El Dorado 7
The Mavericks are about the enter their third mini-season of 2018. They have never lost to Goddard in four tries.
Record: 3-3
Week 6: Maize South 21, No. 24 Eisenhower 7
Week 6 ranking: 25 (+6)
Week 7: vs. No. 10 Goddard (5-1)
Last meeting: Maize South 41, Goddard 34 (Week 1, 2015)
Prediction: Goddard 21, Maize South 14
Collegiate laid an egg in Andale, but most teams do. The Spartans will need to take advantage of an easy Week 7 before facing an up Clearwater team.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: No. 5 Andale 55, Collegiate 0
Week 6 ranking: 16 (-4)
Week 7: at Haven (1-5)
Last meeting: Collegiate 70, Haven 6 (Week 5, 2009)
Prediction: Collegiate 42, Haven 7
Valley Center lost out on its shot at an AVCTL II title, but the Hornets have a lot of talent across the field and should handle Ark City.
Record: 3-3
Week 6: No. 11 Goddard 40, Valley Center 27
Week 6 ranking: 18 (-3)
Week 7: at Arkansas City
Last meeting: Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7 (Week 3, 2017)
Prediction: Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 14
It has been a rough couple of weeks for Garden Plain. A home game against a winless team is just what the doctor ordered.
Record: 4-2
Week 6: No. 9 Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21
Week 6 ranking: 20 (-2)
Week 7: vs. Independent (0-6)
Last meeting: Garden Plain 55, Independent 14 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Garden Plain 62, Independent 14
Great Bend is one of the most underrated teams in Class 5A, but a 23-point road loss isn’t what the Jags wanted before playing Andover.
Record: 2-4
Week 6: Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7
Week 6 ranking: 21 (-2)
Week 7: at No. 17 Andover (3-3)
Last meeting: Andover 39, Andover Central 7 (Week 4, 2017)
Prediction: Andover 18, Andover Central 14
Sedgwick has bounced back from its Ell-Saline loss with a couple of 40-point wins. That should continue Friday.
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Sedgwick 42, Meade 7
Week 6 ranking: NR
Week 7: at Sublette (0-6)
Last meeting:
Prediction: Sedgwick 56, Sublette 7
Douglass is the 5-1 team no one wants to talk about. The Bulldogs haven’t played the toughest competition - yet.
Record: 5-1
Week 6: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6
Week 6 ranking: NR
Week 7: at Fredonia (5-1)
Last meeting: Fredonia 34, Douglass 28 (Week 2, 2017)
Prediction: Douglass 28, Fredonia 24
Dropped out
- Newton
- Eisenhower
Biggest risers
- Maize South
- Mulvane
- Salina Central
Farthest fallers
- Collegiate
- Valley Center
Comments