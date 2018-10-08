Bishop Carroll takes Holy War in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium.
Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium.
Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Shake-up atop the rankings with late-season statements ahead of Week 7

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

October 08, 2018 06:30 AM

1. Derby.png banner

Derby had only shut out Hutchinson one time since 2004. Week 6 was a low point in Salthawk football at the hands of the Panthers.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Derby 63, Hutchinson 0

Week 6 ranking: 1 (-)

Week 7: vs. No. 14 Campus (4-2)

Last meeting: Derby 48, Campus 20 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Campus 14

2. northwest banner.png

Traveling a few hours outside of Wichita is new for a lot of City League players, but Northwest handled it like pros.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15

Week 6 ranking: 2 (-)

Week 7: vs. No. 16 Wichita Heights (4-2)

Last meeting: Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita Heights 28

3. maize.png banner

Maize’s has finally allowed a point, but that might finally allow the Eagles to completely look beyond it and almost start the season again.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Maize 42, Salina South 7

Week 6 ranking: 3 (-)

Week 7: vs. No. 11 Salina Central (5-1)

Last meeting: Maize 39, Salina Central 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 35, Salina Central 28

4. Andale.png

Andale has five straight shut outs. Four of those have been at least 50-point shut outs. It’s perfectly possible those streaks will extend Friday.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Andale 55, No. 16 Collegiate 0

Week 6 ranking: 6 (+2)

Week 7: at Clearwater (4-2)

Last meeting: Andale 50, Clearwater 0 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: Andale 48, Clearwater 0

Andale clinched its fifth straight shutout win Friday against Collegiate. The Indians are still undefeated in Class 3A and AVCTL IV.

5. bishop carroll banner.png

Carroll beat Kapaun for the 20th year in a row Friday. The Eagles now hit the much easier tail end of their season.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Bishop Carroll 28, No. 10 Kapuan 14

Week 6 ranking: 6 (+1)

Week 7: vs. Wichita North (2-4)

Last meeting: Bishop Carroll 48, Wichita North 7 (Week 5, 2015)

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 7

6. mcpherson.png

It’s not the Pups’ fault, but Buhler (3-3) is the strongest team they have played this season and will play until the playoffs.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: McPherson 63, Augusta 6

Week 6 ranking: 4 (-1)

Week 7: at Rose Hill (0-6)

Last meeting: McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0 (Week 5, 2017)

Prediction: McPherson 56, Rose Hill 7

7. pratt.png banner

Pratt now has five shut outs this season and hasn’t allowed a point since Week 2 at Halstead.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0

Week 6 ranking: 7 (-)

Week 7: vs. Holcomb (3-3)

Last meeting: Holcomb 19, Pratt 14 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Pratt 35, Holcomb 0

8. chaparral banner.png

The past four meetings between Chaparral and Conway Springs have all gone to the home team.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Chaparral 30, No. 20 Garden Plain 21

Week 6 ranking: 9 (+1)

Week 7: vs. No. 9 Conway Springs (6-0)

Last meeting: Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 34

9. conway springs.png ranking

Conway Springs hasn’t lost during the regular season since 2016. That came at Chaparral, this week’s road opponent.

Record: 6-0

Week 6: Conway Springs 68, Remington 20

Week 6 ranking: 8 (-1)

Week 7: at No. 8 Chaparral (6-0)

Last meeting: Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19 (Week 9, 2017)

Prediction: Chaparral 35, Conway Springs 34

10. goddard banner.png

Goddard hit 40 points for the first time this season. A good sign for the Lions, but last year at this time, they had three 40-point wins.

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Goddard 40, No. 18 Valley Center 27

Week 6 ranking: 11 (+1)

Week 7: at No. 19 Maize South

Last meeting: Maize South 41, Goddard 34 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Goddard 21, Maize South 14

11. salina central.png

Salina Central will have a genuine test to its magic this week at Maize. Expect a nose-to-the-ground type of game.

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Salina Central 33, No. 22 Newton 19

Week 6 ranking: 14 (+3)

Week 7: at No. 3 Maize (6-0)

Last meeting: Maize 39, Salina Central 14 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Maize 35, Salina Central 28

12. kapaun.png

At senior night Friday, many of the seniors said last year’s St. James game was their favorite football memory. Here comes round two.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: No. 6 Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 14

Week 6 ranking: 10 (-2)

Week 7: at St. James Academy (1-5)

Last meeting: Kapaun 28, St. James Academy 27 (Overtime)

Prediction: Kapaun 24, St. James Academy 14

13. wellington banner.png

Wellington is 5-1 for the first time since 2005. The magic is back south of Wichita with a huge rivalry game on the horizon.

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Wellington 34, Labette County 26

Week 6 ranking: 12 (-1)

Week 7: at Winfield (3-3)

Last meeting: Wellington 14, Winfield 7 (Week 7, 2017)

Prediction: Wellington 28, Winfield 7

14. campus banner.png

2018 hasn’t gone exactly as Campus hoped. The Colts believe this is the year they can beat Derby, but the Panthers are on another level.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6

Week 6 ranking: 15 (+1)

Week 7: at No. 1 Derby (6-0)

Last meeting: Derby 48, Campus 20 (Week 8, 2017)

Prediction: Derby 42, Campus 14

15. wichita heights baner.png

Quarterback K’Vonte Baker came into Week 6 as Kansas’ leading rusher, but he was injured against South. His status is unknown.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Wichita Heights 32, Wichita South 25 (Overtime)

Week 6 ranking: 13 (-2)

Week 7: at No. 2 Wichita Northwest (6-0)

Last meeting: Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Wichita Heights 28

16. wichita west banner.png

West earned its first 50-point shutout since 2014. The Pioneers are positioned for a nice finish to the 2018 season.

Record: 3-3

Week 6: Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0

Week 6 ranking: 17 (+1)

Week 7: vs. Wichita South (3-3)

Last meeting: Wichita West 46, Wichita South 0 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita West 49, Wichita South 14

17. andover banner.png

The momentum in Andover is on the Trojans’ side heading into the crosstown game with Andover Central.

Record: 3-3

Week 6: Andover 42, Arkansas City 7

Week 6 ranking: 19 (+2)

Week 7: vs. No. 23 Andover Central

Last meeting: Andover 39, Andover Central 7 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Andover 18, Andover Central 14

18. mulvane banner.png

Mulvane is starting to put the pieces together. The Wildcats will get one last tune-up before going to Wellington.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18

Week 6 ranking: 23 (+5)

Week 7: at El Dorado (2-4)

Last meeting: Mulvane 33, El Doardo 0 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Mulvane 35, El Dorado 7

19. maize south banner.png

The Mavericks are about the enter their third mini-season of 2018. They have never lost to Goddard in four tries.

Record: 3-3

Week 6: Maize South 21, No. 24 Eisenhower 7

Week 6 ranking: 25 (+6)

Week 7: vs. No. 10 Goddard (5-1)

Last meeting: Maize South 41, Goddard 34 (Week 1, 2015)

Prediction: Goddard 21, Maize South 14

20. collegiate banner.png

Collegiate laid an egg in Andale, but most teams do. The Spartans will need to take advantage of an easy Week 7 before facing an up Clearwater team.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: No. 5 Andale 55, Collegiate 0

Week 6 ranking: 16 (-4)

Week 7: at Haven (1-5)

Last meeting: Collegiate 70, Haven 6 (Week 5, 2009)

Prediction: Collegiate 42, Haven 7

21. valley center.png

Valley Center lost out on its shot at an AVCTL II title, but the Hornets have a lot of talent across the field and should handle Ark City.

Record: 3-3

Week 6: No. 11 Goddard 40, Valley Center 27

Week 6 ranking: 18 (-3)

Week 7: at Arkansas City

Last meeting: Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7 (Week 3, 2017)

Prediction: Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 14

22. garden plain banner.png

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Garden Plain. A home game against a winless team is just what the doctor ordered.

Record: 4-2

Week 6: No. 9 Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21

Week 6 ranking: 20 (-2)

Week 7: vs. Independent (0-6)

Last meeting: Garden Plain 55, Independent 14 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Garden Plain 62, Independent 14

23. andover central banner.png

Great Bend is one of the most underrated teams in Class 5A, but a 23-point road loss isn’t what the Jags wanted before playing Andover.

Record: 2-4

Week 6: Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7

Week 6 ranking: 21 (-2)

Week 7: at No. 17 Andover (3-3)

Last meeting: Andover 39, Andover Central 7 (Week 4, 2017)

Prediction: Andover 18, Andover Central 14

24. sedgwick banner.png

Sedgwick has bounced back from its Ell-Saline loss with a couple of 40-point wins. That should continue Friday.

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Sedgwick 42, Meade 7

Week 6 ranking: NR

Week 7: at Sublette (0-6)

Last meeting:

Prediction: Sedgwick 56, Sublette 7

25. douglass banner.png

Douglass is the 5-1 team no one wants to talk about. The Bulldogs haven’t played the toughest competition - yet.

Record: 5-1

Week 6: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6

Week 6 ranking: NR

Week 7: at Fredonia (5-1)

Last meeting: Fredonia 34, Douglass 28 (Week 2, 2017)

Prediction: Douglass 28, Fredonia 24

Dropped out

  • Newton
  • Eisenhower

Biggest risers

  • Maize South
  • Mulvane
  • Salina Central

Farthest fallers

  • Collegiate
  • Valley Center

