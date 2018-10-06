Prediction recap: We were almost flawless in Week 6 football across Wichita

Let’s look back at Eagle reporter Hayden Barber’s picks from Week 6 of high school football across the Wichita area:

Overall: 18-1

Losses: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower

Biggest upset by ranking: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower

Biggest upset by points: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower

Best-picked spread: No. 3 Maize at Salina South (Maize by 35 points) ... Hugoton at No. 7 Pratt (Pratt by 42 points) ... No. 14 Salina Central at No. 22 Newton (Salina Central by 14 points) - Actual: All were 0-point differences

Worst-picked spread: No. 16 Collegiate at No. 5 Andale (Andale by 17 points) - Actual: Andale by 55 points (38-point difference)

Average spread difference: 7.4 points too close

Best-picked total: No. 1 Derby at Hutchinson (63 points) - Actual: 63 points (0-point difference) ... Hugtoton at No. 7 Pratt (42 points) - Actual: 42 points (0-point difference)

Worst-picked total: No. 18 Valley Center at No. 11 Goddard at 32 points - Actual: 67 points (35-point difference)

Average total difference: 4.2 points too few

No. 1 Derby at Hutchinson

Prediction: Derby 56, Hutchinson 7

Actual: Derby 63, Hutchinson 0

No. 2 Wichita Northwest at Garden City

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Garden City 14

Actual: Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15

No. 3 Maize at Salina South

Prediction: Maize 35, Salina South 0

Actual: Maize 42, Salina South 7

Augusta at No. 4 McPherson

Prediction: McPherson 49, Augusta 7

Actual: McPherson 63, Augusta 6

No. 16 Collegiate at No. 5 Andale

Prediction: Andale 38, Collegiate 21

Actual: Andale 55, Collegiate 0

No. 6 Bishop Carroll at No. 10 Kapaun

Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 26

Actual: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 14

Hugoton at No. 7 Pratt

Prediction: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0

Actual: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0

Remington at No. 8 Conway Springs

Prediction: Conway Springs 56, Remington 7

Actual: Conway Springs 68, Remington 20

No. 20 Garden Plain at No. 9 Chaparral

Prediction: Chaparral 28, Garden Plain 21

Actual: Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21

No. 11 Goddard at No. 18 Valley Center

Prediction: Goddard 18, Valley Center 14

Actual: Goddard 40, Valley Center 27

Labette County at No. 12 Wellington

Prediction: Wellington 31, Labette County 21

Actual: Wellington 33, Labette County 26

No. 13 Wichita Heights at Wichita South

Prediction: Wichita Heights 42, Wichita South 14

Actual: Wichita South 32, Wichita South 25 (Overtime)

No. 14 Salina Central at No. 22 Newton

Prediction: Salina Central 35, Newton 21

Actual: Salina Central 33, Newton 19

Wichita Southeast at No. 15 Campus

Prediction: Campus 31, Wichita Southeast 14

Actual: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6

No. 17 Wichita West at Wichita North

Prediction: Wichita West 28, Wichita North 7

Actual: Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0

Arkansas City at No. 19 Andover

Prediction: Andover 32, Arkansas City 21

Actual: Andover 42, Arkansas City 7

No. 21 Andover Central at Great Bend

Prediction: Great Bend 24, Andover Central 17

Actual: Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7

Rose Hill at No. 23 Mulvane

Prediction: Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 14

Actual: Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18

No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower

Prediction: Eisenhower 28, Maize South 24

Actual: Maize South 21, Eisenhower 7