Prediction recap: We were almost flawless in Week 6 football across Wichita

Let’s look back at Eagle reporter Hayden Barber’s picks from Week 6 of high school football across the Wichita area:
Overall: 18-1
Losses: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower
Biggest upset by ranking: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower
Biggest upset by points: No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower
Best-picked spread: No. 3 Maize at Salina South (Maize by 35 points) ... Hugoton at No. 7 Pratt (Pratt by 42 points) ... No. 14 Salina Central at No. 22 Newton (Salina Central by 14 points) - Actual: All were 0-point differences
Worst-picked spread: No. 16 Collegiate at No. 5 Andale (Andale by 17 points) - Actual: Andale by 55 points (38-point difference)
Average spread difference: 7.4 points too close
Best-picked total: No. 1 Derby at Hutchinson (63 points) - Actual: 63 points (0-point difference) ... Hugtoton at No. 7 Pratt (42 points) - Actual: 42 points (0-point difference)
Worst-picked total: No. 18 Valley Center at No. 11 Goddard at 32 points - Actual: 67 points (35-point difference)
Average total difference: 4.2 points too few
No. 1 Derby at Hutchinson
Prediction: Derby 56, Hutchinson 7
Actual: Derby 63, Hutchinson 0
No. 2 Wichita Northwest at Garden City
Prediction: Wichita Northwest 49, Garden City 14
Actual: Wichita Northwest 61, Garden City 15
No. 3 Maize at Salina South
Prediction: Maize 35, Salina South 0
Actual: Maize 42, Salina South 7
Augusta at No. 4 McPherson
Prediction: McPherson 49, Augusta 7
Actual: McPherson 63, Augusta 6
No. 16 Collegiate at No. 5 Andale
Prediction: Andale 38, Collegiate 21
Actual: Andale 55, Collegiate 0
No. 6 Bishop Carroll at No. 10 Kapaun
Prediction: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 26
Actual: Bishop Carroll 28, Kapaun 14
Hugoton at No. 7 Pratt
Prediction: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0
Actual: Pratt 42, Hugoton 0
Remington at No. 8 Conway Springs
Prediction: Conway Springs 56, Remington 7
Actual: Conway Springs 68, Remington 20
No. 20 Garden Plain at No. 9 Chaparral
Prediction: Chaparral 28, Garden Plain 21
Actual: Chaparral 30, Garden Plain 21
No. 11 Goddard at No. 18 Valley Center
Prediction: Goddard 18, Valley Center 14
Actual: Goddard 40, Valley Center 27
Labette County at No. 12 Wellington
Prediction: Wellington 31, Labette County 21
Actual: Wellington 33, Labette County 26
No. 13 Wichita Heights at Wichita South
Prediction: Wichita Heights 42, Wichita South 14
Actual: Wichita South 32, Wichita South 25 (Overtime)
No. 14 Salina Central at No. 22 Newton
Prediction: Salina Central 35, Newton 21
Actual: Salina Central 33, Newton 19
Wichita Southeast at No. 15 Campus
Prediction: Campus 31, Wichita Southeast 14
Actual: Campus 34, Wichita Southeast 6
No. 17 Wichita West at Wichita North
Prediction: Wichita West 28, Wichita North 7
Actual: Wichita West 51, Wichita North 0
Arkansas City at No. 19 Andover
Prediction: Andover 32, Arkansas City 21
Actual: Andover 42, Arkansas City 7
No. 21 Andover Central at Great Bend
Prediction: Great Bend 24, Andover Central 17
Actual: Great Bend 30, Andover Central 7
Rose Hill at No. 23 Mulvane
Prediction: Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 14
Actual: Mulvane 48, Rose Hill 18
No. 25 Maize South at No. 24 Eisenhower
Prediction: Eisenhower 28, Maize South 24
Actual: Maize South 21, Eisenhower 7
