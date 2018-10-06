The Kapaun student section gets rowdy during the 2018 Holy War against Bishop Carroll.
The Kapaun student section gets rowdy during the 2018 Holy War against Bishop Carroll. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
The Kapaun student section gets rowdy during the 2018 Holy War against Bishop Carroll. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Football

Photos: Bishop Carroll holds off Kapaun for 22nd straight Holy War win

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

October 06, 2018 12:42 AM

Read about the game here.

Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium.

By

_MG_9842 (2).JPG
Kapaun gathers waving the American flag before its game against Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0332 (2).JPG
Jackson Nichols, a Bishop Carroll senior running back, hits the hole during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0174 (2).JPG
Kapaun senior quarterback Jack Hacking looks to fire against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_9961 (2).JPG
Kapaun’s Scott Valentas (left) and Parker Manning (27) take down Bishop Carroll tight end Clay Cundiff during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0284 (2).JPG
Aiden Niedens, a Bishop Carroll sophomore quarterback, holds off a Kapaun defender while looking downfield during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0350 (2).JPG
Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll senior defensive end, gets up after scoring a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0197 (2).JPG
Kapaun senior Scott Valentas switches field against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0522 (2).JPG
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman checks with the referee before a play during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_9979 (2).JPG
Kapaun senior tight end Jacob Schmitz looks to reel in a bobbled ball against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

_MG_0564 (2).JPG
Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll sophomore quarterback, recovers after getting his helmet knocked off during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

  Comments  