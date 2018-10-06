Photos: Bishop Carroll holds off Kapaun for 22nd straight Holy War win

Read about the game here.
Kapaun gathers waving the American flag before its game against Bishop Carroll on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Jackson Nichols, a Bishop Carroll senior running back, hits the hole during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Kapaun senior quarterback Jack Hacking looks to fire against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Kapaun’s Scott Valentas (left) and Parker Manning (27) take down Bishop Carroll tight end Clay Cundiff during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Aiden Niedens, a Bishop Carroll sophomore quarterback, holds off a Kapaun defender while looking downfield during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Brady Bockover, Bishop Carroll senior defensive end, gets up after scoring a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Kapaun senior Scott Valentas switches field against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Bishop Carroll senior receiver Mason Baalman checks with the referee before a play during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Kapaun senior tight end Jacob Schmitz looks to reel in a bobbled ball against Bishop Carroll during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Aiden Niedens, Bishop Carroll sophomore quarterback, recovers after getting his helmet knocked off during the Golden Eagles’ 28-14 win at Kapaun on Friday. (Oct. 5, 2018)
Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
