Andale picks up fifth consecutive shutout win in 55-0 victory over Collegiate

The Andale Indians have given up 14 points the entire season. And it was all during Week 1.
That fact remained true after Andale handed Collegiate its second loss of the season, 55-0 Friday night, a margin that Andale coach Dylan Schmidt said he was not expecting.
“I would not have predicted that,” Schmidt said. “I told the guys I just feel like it was a total team effort.”
Based on the competitive history between the two teams, Andale prepared for a back-and-forth battle.
“We prepared for Collegiate a lot, but we weren’t expecting the game to go like that,” junior quarterback Easton Hunter said. “We’ve been playing Collegiate really tight, the last few times we’ve played them the score has been really tight.”
Junior tight end Scotti Easter helped the Indians get the most ideal start to the game possible: a kickoff return touchdown.
After Andale set the tone with that touchdown, the offense kept flowing and the scoring kept going. By halftime the Indians had a 34-0 lead.
Andale’s sizable lead in the second half allowed the Indians to give more reps to their backups. Easter said that helps the team with their depth.
“We have a backup for the backup, and more backups,” Easter said. “If someone gets hurt we’re deep enough to send different people in and not worry.”
Even with their backups playing a majority of the second half, the Indians were able to keep their shutout streak alive. Andale has gone 20 consecutive quarters without allowing a point.
“What makes our defense so good is a lot of things. It’s good athletes and kids being coachable,” Schmidt said. “Without a doubt it’s really been fun to watch the guys. They have been doing a really good job.”
Andale’s 55-points output was its fourth-highest of the season, behind 65 against Haven, 62 against Rose Hill, and 56 against Trinity.
If Schmidt could pick one word to describe his team, it would be “relentless.” He said that’s what keeps standing out to him about his players.
“Overall the thing that stood out to me is how relentless these guys are,” Schmidt said. “They’re just flying to the ball and getting after it, so that makes it a lot of fun.”
Collegiate was Andale’s biggest road block standing in between the Indians and an undefeated regular season. Andale faces Clearwater and Cheney before the Class 3A playoffs begin.
